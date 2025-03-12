Correctly identifying the ghost in Phasmophobia is no easy task, especially with so many unique ones to choose from. One of the many ghosts you might be trying to identify is the Obake, a terrifying shapeshifter with a special ability.

If you think you’re dealing with an Obake, knowing all of the evidence and signs to watch out for is crucial in determining with certainty whether or not it’s the ghost that’s present. Here’s how to identify an Obake in Phasmophobia.

All Obake Evidence in Phasmophobia

This ghost isn’t too dangerous, but if it’s not an Obake, you could be dealing with something much worse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To identify an Obake, you need to observe EMF Level Five, Ultraviolet, and Ghost Orbs. Every Obake you come across will always have only these three specific types of evidence and no other additional ones.

Evidence How to get EMF Level Five Use an EMF Reader around the ghost room to scan for EMF readings when the ghost performs ghost events or interactions. Ultraviolet Use a UV Light to check for handprints, fingerprints, and footsteps. You can find these prints on most surfaces around the map, including doors, windows, keyboards, light switches, remotes, and mirrors. Ghost Orbs Use a Video Camera to check the ghost room frequently for tiny floating orbs. These only appear in the ghost room.

Obake behaviors, patterns, and clues in Phasmophobia

In addition to the official evidence you can use to identify this ghost, there are some additional behaviors, patterns, and clues specific to only the Obake. These can help you identify this ghost a lot quicker if you’re lucky enough to spot one of them.

Obakes are the only ghosts who can sometimes leave behind unique Ultraviolet prints . They don’t always do it, but they are the only ghost capable of doing so. This ability manifests in three distinct ways: As a full handprint with an extra finger on any surface where handprints can appear, like doors and windows. As two fingerprints on either side of light switches, lamps, and remotes. As five fingerprints on computer keyboards and cell doors on the Prison map.

. They don’t always do it, but they are the only ghost capable of doing so. This ability manifests in three distinct ways: During a hunt, the Obake is the only ghost who will briefly flicker to a different ghost model . This model will always be the same gender as their regular form. This shift happens multiple times in every hunt. The first shift always happens on the ghost’s 12th flicker. Players who are deceased cannot see this flicker.

. Although the description for the Obake claims it is “capable of taking on many forms,” the only time you will ever see this ghost change is during a hunt .

you will ever is during a . Obakes have a 75 percent chance of leaving behind Ultraviolet evidence each time they interact with a surface.

This ghost’s most unique ability is related to Ultraviolet, so watching this evidence carefully is crucial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tips for identifying an Obake in Phasmophobia

Identifying an Obake isn’t always easy, depending on how willing they are to show their evidence and other patterns, so here are some helpful tips to make the process easier.

Use Salt

If you’re struggling to catch Ultraviolet evidence, throw down some Salt to make it easier. Ghosts usually only have a chance of leaving Ultraviolet evidence around surfaces, but it becomes a guarantee when you put down Salt.

With Salt placed, all ghosts with Ultraviolet as their evidence will always leave footprints behind after walking through it. You need to check the ground quickly after they walk through, but you will always get footprints here if it’s an Obake or any other type of ghost.

Look for UV evidence often

Ultraviolet evidence is the easiest way to identify an Obake, so make sure you’re checking for it very frequently. Regularly use your Ultraviolet light to check doors, windows, keyboards, light switches, and all other surfaces around you. The prints left behind by ghosts don’t stay there forever, so acting quickly and checking regularly is crucial.

As long as you’re lucky, they leave behind Ultraviolet evidence fairly often. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Try to keep an EMF Reader on all the time

Since EMF readings are random, EMF Level Five is one of the hardest types of evidence to catch. If you suspect an Obake, keep your EMF Reader turned on in your hand as much as possible.

This is a lot easier to do if you’re playing with an additional ghost hunter so one can solely focus on checking for EMF while the other works on catching other types of evidence. If you’re alone, just be sure to always default to the EMF Reader when you’re not placing other equipment or checking other types of evidence.

Place lots of Cameras

You can only catch Ghost Orbs on camera, so make sure you place down a few of them once you know where the ghost room is. Be sure to check these cameras frequently and consider heading into the map with a handheld one to double-check whether or not orbs are present. It’s also important to rule out other evidence to ensure you’re not dealing with The Mimic presenting fake Ghost Orbs here.

