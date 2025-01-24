All maps in Phasmophobia

Before you can begin a spooky ghost-hunting investigation in Phasmophobia, you have to decide where you want to explore. There are quite a few unique locations to choose from, so knowing all of the maps you can visit makes picking the right one easier.

The map you choose to play drastically shapes how your entire investigation goes. Some are a lot easier to navigate and investigate than others, so choosing carefully is essential. Here are all of the maps you can visit in Phasmophobia.

All Phasmophobia maps

There are lots of different locations to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 maps you can investigate in Phasmophobia. Each map is entirely unique with a varying number of floors and rooms you can explore. The locations of all Cursed Possessions are also different around each map.

Name Size Floors Rooms Recommended players 13 Willow Street Small Two 10 One or more 6 Tanglewood Drive Small Two 11 One or more 42 Edgefield Road Small Three 16 One or more 10 Ridgeview Court Small Three 16 One or more Grafton Farmhouse Small Two 13 Two or more Bleasdale Farmhouse Small Three 16 Two or more Camp Woodwind Small One 11 One or more Point Hope Small 10 13 Two or more Maple Lodge Campsite Medium Three 28 Three or more Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted) Medium Varies Varies Three or more Prison Medium Two 29 Four Sunny Meadows Mental Institution Large 69 Two Four Brownstone High School Large 58 Two Four

All small maps in Phasmophobia

13 Willow Street

The tiny 13 Willow Street has 10 rooms and two floors, which makes it the smallest map you can visit. Within this map, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, an open kitchen and dining area, a garage, and an eerie basement. Its small size usually allows you to locate the ghost room quickly, but it becomes very dangerous during a hunt due to the limited number of options for hiding or running away.

This is my favorite map to play on since it’s quite cozy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6 Tanglewood Drive

The 6 Tanglewood Drive map has 11 rooms and two floors for you to explore. Throughout this house, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one closet, a living room, a dining room, a garage, and a basement to investigate.

It’s probably the second smallest map you can visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

42 Edgefield Road

Despite its massive layout with 16 rooms and three floors, 42 Edgefield Road still presents a very tight and congested environment sure to make general investigation and dangerous ghost hunts especially difficult. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, a garage, and a large basement, there are lots of possible ghost rooms here.

Although this map is classified as small, contracts that take place on it are quite tough because it feels a lot larger when you’re investigating it. There are plenty of places where you can hide during a ghost hunt, but it’s also extremely easy to get caught in a bad spot thanks to the compact and claustrophobic nature of this home.

This map certainly doesn’t feel small when you’re investigating it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

10 Ridgeview Court

The 10 Ridgeview Court map also has exactly 16 rooms and three floors, but has a much less claustrophobic feel than the previous home. It also has a plethora of hiding spots and plenty of places for you to flee to during a ghost hunt.

All of the rooms on this map are fairly spread out around long hallways, making it take a lot longer than you’d expect to check all of them. This can be helpful during hunts since there’s plenty of room to run and hide. It’s best to play here with at least two players so that one can explore the top floor while the other does the ground floor and basement.

There’s a lot more to this house than you think. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse

In comparison to the house maps, Grafton Farmhouse feels massive despite having fewer rooms to explore. Grafton Farmhouse makes escaping from a ghost during a hunt a lot easier since it’s spacious, but investigations tend to take longer due to how spread out everything is. This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, and a couple of small utility rooms throughout.

Of the two Farmhouse maps present in Phasmophobia, Grafton Farmhouse is smaller and easier to navigate. It’s still a lot more difficult than any of the regular houses and will likely take you some time to master.

It always seems extremely dark here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse

The second Farmhouse map is Bleasdale Farmhouse, which has 16 rooms and three floors. The top floor is a very spooky attic while the rest of the rooms are spread out across the two lower levels. This house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, a living room, a kitchen, a garage, and a few miscellaneous rooms throughout.

This map has both pros and cons during a ghost hunt. It’s good in ghost hunts due to how many rooms and hiding places it has, but bad since you can easily get lost or stuck during a hunt.

Don’t forget to check the massive attic space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Camp Woodwind

Camp Woodwind is essentially a smaller version of Maple Lodge Campsite. It’s a great map to explore if you want the challenge of an outdoor map without the massive scale of the other one. This small area has four large tents, a tiny bathroom, a campfire, a picnic region, two medium equipment tents, and plenty of outdoor space.

If you’re investigating here, it’s important to keep the fuse box on at all times. It’s tough to get accurate readings and keep an eye on what’s going on depending on the weather conditions, but keeping the fuse box on makes it a lot easier.

During hunts, you can easily loop around this map since the path goes around in a small circle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Point Hope

The Point Hope lighthouse map is unlike any other location you can visit in Phasmophobia. No other map comes even close to the number of floors this one has. It has a unique feel to it since there are so many floors to investigate, yet all of them are circular and quite small.

Across the 10 floors of the map, you’ll find two bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, a games room, a living room, two bathrooms, and a few other miscellaneous rooms. This map also has the complex Ferryman of the Drowned puzzle that spans across all floors.

This map is certainly unique. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All medium maps in Phasmophobia

Maple Lodge Campsite

Phasmophobia’s Maple Lodge Campsite map pays homage to the popular horror campsite trope. This map has 28 rooms in total, many of which are tents, and three floors, though these floors only exist within the cabin situated by the lake.

Maple Lodge Campsite presents you with a unique challenge due to most of it being outside. Locating the ghost room and evidence on this map can be quite difficult, as both may be found in entirely unexpected spots.

Perhaps the best aspect of this map is the many Easter eggs and secrets it hides. Some of these Easter eggs include the mask of Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th at the end of the pier, Slenderman in a few locations around the woods, a small twig doll on a fence near the campfire in reference to The Blair Witch Project, and the cabin phone ringing in reference to the film The Ring.

There are so many secrets hidden around this vast area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prison

Although technically a medium-sized map, Phasmophobia’s Prison is a massive investigation area. It has 29 rooms and two floors, but due to how large all the rooms are, it feels much bigger than this.

Throughout the Prison, you’ll find a plethora of jail cells, numerous types of offices, and lots of visitation rooms. Its expansive and sprawling size makes it an easy map to get lost in, so you should know your hiding spots and have an escape route planned at all times.

Running away from ghosts during hunts or finding a place to hide is fairly easy on this map since it’s quite spacious, but finding the correct ghost room is difficult even with a full team of four players. If you’re looking for a good challenge, the Prison map is a great option to try.

I always end up lost in here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted)

The Restricted version of Sunny Meadows is a randomized variation of the regular map to make it smaller and easier to investigate. Each time you load into a contract on this map, all areas are blocked off except for three specific regions.

Since the exact areas you investigate here vary in each match, the number of floors you can visit and how many rooms are available changes frequently. All possible variations for this map are as follows.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Courtyard.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Male Wing.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Female Wing.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Hospital Wing.

Entrance area, Chapel, and Restricted Wing.

The smaller version of this map is still just as terrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All large maps in Phasmophobia

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution

The Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map is absolutely massive with 69 rooms for you to explore. It’s one of the most detailed and terrifying locations you can visit, with some key locations being the haunting chapel, the sickly morgue, and the bloody restricted wing.

This map is the same as Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted), except you have access to the entire building rather than just a few specific areas. It’s not a map you want to explore alone since finding the ghost room on your own here is really difficult.

Before this map was added, Phasmophobia had another similarly themed one named Asylum, which was the only map classified as large within the game when it launched. The Asylum map had a total of 119 rooms across two floors but was removed on Sept. 27, 2022, when it was replaced by the far more detailed Sunny Meadows map.

I refuse to ever explore this map alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brownstone High School

Although it’s not quite as terrifying as Sunny Meadows, Brownstone High School is still a pretty daunting place to investigate with 58 rooms across two massive floors. It’s fairly symmetrical which makes it easier to learn, but it’s still really easy to get lost when exploring.

Throughout this vast building, you’ll find an abundance of classrooms, offices, and bathrooms. There’s also an expansive gymnasium, cafeteria, and lecture hall, all of which are quite eerie to ghost hunt in due to their sprawling size and the inability to see all parts of the room in the extremely dark environment.

It’s hard not to get lost in here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upcoming maps in Phasmophobia

Based on the 2025 Phasmophobia roadmap, there are currently no new known maps in development. Both Grafton Farmhouse and Bleasdale Farmhouse are getting a massive makeover and redesign, though, so these maps may end up feeling new when they receive this update.

Although there’s no official information on maps in the works, the devs have shared ideas they had for new maps before. This includes an apartment map, a sewer map, and a mansion map. All of these ideas were scrapped in favor of focusing on other updates at the time. These map ideas could always return, though, as the 2024 roadmap said new maps could be added to the game whenever they’re ready to go.

