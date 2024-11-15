All Phasmophobia Camp Woodwind Cursed Possession locations

One of the best ways to learn more about the ghost when you’re struggling to get evidence in Phasmophobia is using Cursed Possessions. If you want to use these powerful tools, you need to know where they can be found around every map including Camp Woodwind.

Outdoor maps are much trickier to investigate than indoor ones, so it’s crucial you make the most of your time to ensure you’re able to correctly identify the ghost. Knowing where each Cursed Object can be found ahead of time is an easy way to boost your odds of success, so here are the exact locations of every Cursed Possession at the Camp Woodwind map in Phasmophobia.

All Phasmophobia Camp Woodwind Cursed Item locations

They blend in with the environment quite well on this map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Seven Cursed Possessions can spawn at Camp Woodwind in Phasmophobia:

Tarot Cards: On a picnic table near the front gate.

On a picnic table near the front gate. Haunted Mirror: Leaning up against the tree in the middle of the camp.

Leaning up against the tree in the middle of the camp. Music Box: Sitting on a table in the yellow tent.

Sitting on a table in the yellow tent. Ouija Board: On a table in the games tent.

On a table in the games tent. Monkey Paw: Sitting on the edge of the wooden covering near the back fence.

Sitting on the edge of the wooden covering near the back fence. Summoning Circle: On the ground in the food tent.

On the ground in the food tent. Voodoo Doll: Leaning up against the tiny turquoise tent.

In regular contracts, you’ll only ever find one out of these seven items present on the map. The Cursed Object is randomly chosen each time, so checking the spawn locations of each is the best way to figure out which item is available to use. The spawn rate of Cursed Possessions varies if you’re playing a custom mode or special challenge mode, so be sure to check what type of match you’re in and what the rules for it are before searching for them.

Camp Woodwind Tarot Cards location

The Tarot Cards can be found sitting on the second picnic table to your left as soon as you enter the front gate. This table is fairly cluttered and the Tarot Cards are very small, so they’re super easy to overlook if you’re not careful.

It’s cleverly hidden among all the table clutter. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Camp Woodwind Haunted Mirror location

You can find the Haunted Mirror sitting on the ground leaning up against the massive tree in the center of Camp Woodwind. This tree is the one with string lights circling it and has many more strands of lights attached to posts around the area.

The Haunted Mirror is right between the big tree and one of the light posts. It’s sitting facing the campfire and is concealed by shrubbery if you’re looking at this spot from the wrong angle. Head towards the campfire then look left to spot it.

A pretty strange place to leave a mirror. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Camp Woodwind Music Box location

The Music Box is sitting on a small metal table inside the yellow tent. Starting at the front gate, head left and continue straight until you spot a bright yellow tent.

Open the tent and head inside. Look down to the right to find the Music Box sitting on the small table there. This table has a few clutter items scattered on it, but the Music Box is sitting in front which makes it fairly easy to spot.

Not the best sounds to hear when trying to fall asleep. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Camp Woodwind Ouija Board location

You can find the Ouija Board sitting on a long white plastic table in the white games tent. Start at the front gate and make a right to walk around the campfire pit slightly. There are two white tents behind it, and you need to enter the first one to find the Ouija Board.

This Cursed Object is sitting around lots of other games and some sporting equipment. You can find it directly to the right of the bowling pins and bowling ball in the middle of the tent.

Hiding among a bunch of regular games. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Camp Woodwind Monkey Paw location

The Monkey Paw is the trickiest Cursed Possession to find at Camp Woodwind since it’s sitting on a wooden covering near the very back end of the map. From the front gate, head left to circle around past the big tents or right to go around by the bathrooms. You can get to the back of the map either way, so choose whichever path you prefer and make your way over to the back fence area.

Once you’re at the fence, turn around and look for the wooden log covering. Near the left edge of this construction, you’ll find the Monkey Paw sitting next to two sticks with marshmallows on them. The Monkey Paw is almost the exact same color as the covering, so it’s easy to overlook.

It blends right in. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Camp Woodwind Summoning Circle location

You can find access the Summoning Circle by entering the white food tent. This is the second white tent behind the campfire, so head over to the front gate, then turn right to find it next to the games tent that has the Ouija Board.

The red Summoning Circle is drawn on the ground near the left half of this tent. Since the back area is blocked off by the tent, capturing a good ghost photo after you light the circle is a bit trickier here, so make sure you prepare carefully before using it.

This doesn’t seem like the best place for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Camp Woodwind Voodoo Doll location

The Voodoo Doll is leaning up against a small turquoise tent near the back fence at Camp Woodwind. Head past the massive tree in the center of the camp, go by the campfire, and then just past the bathrooms to find this area.

The turquoise tent is sitting to the left of the big red tent next to the restroom. You can find the Voodoo Doll near the right corner by a massive stack of wooden logs.

This little guy is ready to help you get some answers. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

While you’re investigating at Camp Woodwind, keep an eye out for Slenderman in the woods. He’s one of the many Phasmophobia Easter eggs and secrets you can find, and he only pops up on a select few maps. And if you need to use some Cursed Objects for assistance on other maps, you may want to know where to find them at Point Hope, Grafton Farmhouse, and Maple Lodge Campsite.

