Phasmophobia Bleasdale Farmhouse map guide

On March 10, 2025, the Bleasdale Farmhouse map received a total redesign in Phasmophobia. The altered version is vastly different, so you may need a guide outlining all of the key details you need to know to navigate this tricky location.

Recommended Videos

This map is incredibly detailed, with plenty of rooms to explore. It can be a bit overwhelming to investigate if you’re unfamiliar with it, so here’s a guide to everything you need to know about the Bleasdale Farmhouse map in Phasmophobia.

Bleasdale Farmhouse rework map guide in Phasmophobia

It’s truly a stunning location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After undergoing a rework, Bleasdale Farmhouse is now officially labeled as a medium map. It’s situated as a middle-tier map to ghost hunt on since it’s larger and more intimidating than the classic house maps, but smaller and easier to traverse than the bigger locations you can venture to. Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know about this home.

Bleasdale Farmhouse map in Phasmophobia

Bleasdale Farmhouse has 21 rooms scattered across three floors. You can find various unique rooms throughout this house, with plenty of possible locations for the ghost to spawn.

One of the most unique parts of this map is that the outdoor garden space can also be the chosen ghost room. No other house map includes outdoor space as a region where the ghost may appear, but here, the ghost can choose the garden or the pathway leading into the garden as its favorite room.

The first floor has the most rooms to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports There’s plenty of rooms where the ghost might be hiding. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The attic only has two rooms, but they’re both massive. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse Cursed Possessions in Phasmophobia

All seven Cursed Possessions have specific spawn locations around Bleasdale Farmhouse. In regular contracts, only one will be present, but more may appear in custom and challenge matches, depending on the contract modifiers.

The Ouija Board, Summoning Circle, and Music Box can be found on the first floor .

can be found on the . The Monkey Paw, Voodoo Doll, and Cursed Mirror are on the second floor .

are on the . The Tarot Cards are on the third floor in the attic.

Three items are on the first floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports Three more are on the second level. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports The last item is in the attic. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse breaker locations in Phasmophobia

There are three possible spawn locations for the breaker around Bleasdale Farmhouse. The spot the breaker spawns is random, but one of these locations will always be chosen in every contract.

In the storage room on the first floor. When it spawns here, it appears on the west wall behind the spawn location of the Summoning Circle.

on the first floor. When it spawns here, it appears on the west wall behind the spawn location of the Summoning Circle. On the porch . It appears right outside the glass double doors that connect the living room to the porch, so head outside through them and look left to find it.

. It appears right outside the glass double doors that connect the living room to the porch, so head outside through them and look left to find it. In the staircase hallway that leads up to the attic from the second floor. This hallway is situated between the upstairs bathroom and the study. You can find the breaker on your left as soon as you open the door.

Bleasdale Farmhouse Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia

Like most maps, Bleasdale Farmhouse has a few special Easter eggs and secrets hidden throughout it. So far, we’ve found five major ones, but there could be more. If we find any additional ones, we’ll add them here.

Pet plates

In the tea room, you can find many furry faces on the plates hung up in the room. These animals belong to the Phasmophobia devs and some of the creators partnered with the ghost-hunting game.

Spider

The attic is home to a fully animated spider named Lilith. Finding the spider can be a bit tricky since she wanders around the attic quite a bit and you can only see her once in each contract.

The witchy bedroom in the attic has an empty terrarium with a photo of Lilith by it, hinting that she’s on the loose in the house. This spider is based on the actual Lilith owned by one of the mods in the Phasmophobia Discord.

She’s super fast and easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Posters

The witchy bedroom in the attic has an array of Phasmophobia-themed posters. There’s one that says Deogen, one that says Edgefield, one that says Demon of the Lodge, and one that is a fake concert poster with an array of references, including various ghost names and evidence types.

Cookbook

The kitchen has a special cookbook called “Obake Off.” The Obake is one of the many ghosts you can identify while playing, so this is a fun play on its name.

Possible map teaser

We know we’re getting one new small map this year based on the 2025 roadmap, and Bleasdale Farmhouse might hint at this map. On the coffee table in the center of the living room, there’s a newspaper with the name “Nell’s Diner” on it.

I really hope I’m right about this one because a diner map would be super cool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everything else I’ve found that has text on it throughout the map, like the posters and the cookbook, is a Phasmophobia reference of some kind. This seems to be the only item that isn’t, and this combined with the small teaser we’ve seen of the upcoming map seems to point toward a small diner as the next location we’ll get to investigate. This isn’t confirmed, but the devs love leaving clues for future maps like they did with Point Hope, so I think there’s a really good chance this may be an intentional hint.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy