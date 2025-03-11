Most Phasmophobia maps have plenty of secrets and Easter eggs waiting to be found. The reworked Bleasdale Farmhouse map has one of the creepiest secrets you can find—a fully animated spider scurrying around.

Since this creature is a secret, it’s pretty tricky to find. Whether you’re intrigued and hoping to see it or you don’t like spiders and just want to avoid the area where it can be found, here’s how to find the spider at Bleasdale Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.

Where is Lilith the spider at Bleasdale Farmhouse in Phasmophobia?

Blink and you’ll miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The spider, whose name is Lilith, is a randomly spawning Easter egg that can appear throughout the attic of Bleasdale Farmhouse. She has a few different possible spawn locations including:

The web on the corner of the staircase leading up to the attic.

The wall behind the terrarium she broke out of in the witchy bedroom in the attic.

The web on the ground in the corner of the attic next to a brown chair on the right side of the entrance to the witchy bedroom.

The web on the ground in front of the cardboard boxes on the left side of the entrance to the witchy bedroom.

There may be more possible spawn spots for her, so if we find any additional ones, we’ll add them here. She does seem to be confined to only the attic, though, and is especially likely to pop up on any webs you spot around there.

You can also listen for scurrying to have a better chance of spotting her since she always swiftly scuttles away when you get too close. Lilith doesn’t seem to be guaranteed to spawn in every match, but she’s also really fast and easy to miss, so it’s tough to tell. As we learn more about her behaviors, we’ll update with any new information about her here.

What does the spider at Bleasdale Farmhouse do in Phasmophobia?

The spider doesn’t have any actual gameplay function or purpose beyond being a fun Easter egg on the map. There is a bit of fun storytelling at Bleasdale Farmhouse and some additional lore surrounding her, though.

If you head unto the witchy bedroom in the attic of the Bleasdale Farmhouse rework, you can spot three terrariums on your right. Two of these terrariums are dim and have photos of the creature inside pinned on them.

Someone has escaped from their terrarium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third terrarium, the one right in the middle, is lit up and missing a photo. If you look down at the stack of cardboard boxes nearby, you’ll find the photo that fell off the front of this terrarium. It has a picture of a spider and the name “Lilith” on it. She is the very same spider you can spot running around the attic.

There are lots of other pet pictures throughout this map, especially in the pink tea room, all of which belong to Phasmophobia devs and content creators. Lilith is no exception and belongs to a mod in the Phasmophobia Discord channel.

When you’re done meeting the spider at Bleasdale Farmhouse, you might want to review the Phasmophobia 2025 roadmap to see what’s coming next. And if you’re seeking more secrets, work on finding the Point Hope key and tackling the Ferryman of the Drowned Easter egg next.

