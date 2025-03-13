Phasmophobia ghost cheat sheet: Here’s how to identify every ghost type

There are 24 Ghosts in Phasmophobia, and identifying them can be challenging because they often share similar characteristics and evidence. However, there is a way to identify each ghost if you can determine their three types of evidence.

All ghosts have evidence you can mark in the journal, but they also have unofficial behaviors, evidence, and patterns you can’t check off. These signifiers are crucial to know when you’re struggling to get evidence, so there’s a lot of information you need to learn. Here is a complete cheat sheet for identifying all the ghosts in Phasmophobia.

How to identify every ghost in Phasmophobia

To identify your ghost in Phasmophobia, you will use various tools to uncover evidence fitting their characteristics or traits. Although you can only identify ghosts using three types of evidence, there are seven in total, including:

DOTS Projector: When placed, this tool can sometimes catch the silhouette of moving ghosts.

When placed, this tool can sometimes catch the silhouette of moving ghosts. EMF Level Five: If a ghost interacts with the environment, the EMF Reader shows a specific number from one to five. The greater the interaction, the higher the number is.

If a ghost interacts with the environment, the EMF Reader shows a specific number from one to five. The greater the interaction, the higher the number is. Ultraviolet: Under an Ultraviolet light, some ghosts will leave fingerprints, footprints, and handprints.

Under an Ultraviolet light, some ghosts will leave fingerprints, footprints, and handprints. Freezing Temperatures: Some ghosts drop the temperature in the room to freezing which is a reading on the Thermometer of below 1°C or 33.8°F.

Some ghosts drop the temperature in the room to freezing which is a reading on the Thermometer of below 1°C or 33.8°F. Ghost Orbs : Ghost Orbs are tiny floating orbs that spawn in the ghost room and float around the area. They can only be seen through a Video Camera or the camera footage in the truck.

: Ghost Orbs are tiny floating orbs that spawn in the ghost room and float around the area. They can only be seen through a Video Camera or the camera footage in the truck. Ghost Writing: Some ghosts can draw and write in Ghost Writing Books to leave you evidence.

Some ghosts can draw and write in Ghost Writing Books to leave you evidence. Spirit Box: This device plays white noise that certain ghosts can use to communicate with you.

Some ghosts will talk to you via the Spirit Box. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Phasmophobia ghost types – full cheat sheet

With this Phasmophobia cheat sheet, you can identify all the ghosts using their three types of evidence. All ghosts also have some unofficial evidence and behaviors to watch out for, so we’ve included those here, too.

Ghost Evidence One Evidence Two Evidence Three Unofficial evidence Banshee DOTS Projector Ultraviolet Ghost Orbs • Has a 33 percent chance of emitting a unique wail on the Parabolic Microphone.

• Targets one player and is solely focused on them until they die or leave the contract.

• Performs singing events more frequently. Demon Ultraviolet Freezing Temperatures Ghost Writing • Can hunt at any sanity level.

• Their normal hunt sanity level is 70 percent outside of its ability.

• The effective range of all Crucifixes is larger for them. Deogen DOTS Projector Ghost Writing Spirit Box • Always knows where players are during hunts.

• If you ask a question through the Spirit Box within one meter of this ghost, it has a 33 percent chance of emitting a unique heavy breathing response. Goryo DOTS Projector EMF Level Five Ultraviolet • Can only be seen on the DOTS Projector through a Video Camera when no players are around. Hantu Ultraviolet Freezing Temperatures Ghost Orbs • Moves quicker in colder areas during a hunt.

• Cannot turn on the fuse box.

• Is more likely to turn off the use box. Jinn EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Freezing Temperatures • Cannot directly turn off the fuse box, but it can still be shut down by too many lights being turned on.

• When the fuse box is on and this ghost is within three meters of a player, they may use their power to drain 25 percent sanity. Mare Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing Spirit Box • Cannot turn lights on.

• Can hunt as early as 60 percent sanity if the lights in the room are off. Moroi Freezing Temperatures Ghost Writing Spirit Box • Can curse players with double sanity drain by granting a response through the Spirit Box or whispering through the Parabolic Microphone. Myling EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Ghost Writing • Very quiet during hunts.

• Make more frequent noises on the Parabolic Microphone. Obake EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Ghost Orbs • Can leave behind special Ultraviolet evidence, including a six-fingered handprint and double fingerprints on light switches.

• During hunts, this ghost briefly flickers into a different ghost model. Oni DOTS Projector EMF Level Five Freezing Temperatures • More active with more players nearby.

• Cannot perform the airball ghost event. Onyro Freezing Temperatures Ghost Orbs Spirit Box • Any lit flame within four meters of it acts as a Crucifix and is blown out when this ghost attempts a hunt.

• Hunts any sanity level after extinguishing three flames. Phantom DOTS Projector Ultraviolet Spirit Box • Doesn’t appear in photos. Poltergeist Ultraviolet Ghost Writing Spirit Box • Generally more likely to throw items.

• Can occasionally throw multiple items at once.

• During hunts, this ghost throws an item every 0.5 seconds. Raiju DOTS Projector EMF Level Five Ghost Orbs • With at least one electronic piece of equipment nearby, their hunt threshold is increased to 65 percent.

• Increased speed during hunts when within close range of active electronics. Revenant Freezing Temperatures Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing • They become much faster when they detect a nearby player. Shade EMF Level Five Freezing Temperatures Ghost Writing • Generally very shy and less active than other ghosts.

• More likely to appear as a shadow rather than a fully visible ghost model. Spirit EMF Level Five Ghost Writing Spirit Box • When Incense is used, they wait 180 seconds instead of 90 seconds before triggering a hunt. Thaye DOTS Projector Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing • Very active at first, but becomes less active over time as players are near them.

• The age answer to the Ouija Board question increases over time as they age. The Mimic Ultraviolet Freezing Temperatures Spirit Box • Always presents fake Ghost Orbs.

• Copies the behaviors of other ghosts.

• Changes behavior between every 30 seconds and two minutes. The Twins EMF Level Five Freezing Temperatures Spirit Box • Can interact with the map to perform two different interactions at the same time.

• Can hunt from its current location or from where it last interacted. Wraith DOTS Projector EMF Level Five Spirit Box • Never steps in or interacts with Salt in any way. Yokai DOTS Projector Ghost Orbs Spirit Box • Hunt threshold increases to 80 percent if a player is talking nearby. Yurei DOTS Projector Freezing Temperatures Ghost Orbs • Can randomly shut a door to decrease nearby players’ sanity by 15 percent.

• All ghosts can shut doors, but they do it more frequently for this purpose.

Phasmophobia ghost comparison table cheat sheet

Switch your gear fairly often to check for all possible evidence types. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While many prefer the table format for the cheat sheet, you might be more of a visual person seeking a different method for tracking evidence. If so, it might be easier to quickly flick through columns to find what you need, which is why we’ve included a comparison table here, too.

Ghost DOTS Projector EMF Level Five Ultraviolet Freezing Temperatures Ghost Orbs Ghost Writing Spirit Box Banshee ✓ ✓ ✓ Demon ✓ ✓ ✓ Deogen ✓ ✓ ✓ Goryo ✓ ✓ ✓ Hantu ✓ ✓ ✓ Jinn ✓ ✓ ✓ Mare ✓ ✓ ✓ Moroi ✓ ✓ ✓ Myling ✓ ✓ ✓ Obake ✓ ✓ ✓ Oni ✓ ✓ ✓ Onyro ✓ ✓ ✓ Phantom ✓ ✓ ✓ Poltergeist ✓ ✓ ✓ Raiju ✓ ✓ ✓ Revenant ✓ ✓ ✓ Shade ✓ ✓ ✓ Spirit ✓ ✓ ✓ Thaye ✓ ✓ ✓ The Mimic ✓ ✓ ✓ The Twins ✓ ✓ ✓ Wraith ✓ ✓ ✓ Yokai ✓ ✓ ✓ Yurei ✓ ✓ ✓

How to use the cheat sheet to identify a ghost in Phasmophobia

Catching as much evidence as possible is crucial for success. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By using the cheat sheet, you can narrow down and identify your ghost in Phasmophobia through a process of elimination. While there are several ways to do this, I like to use the tables to narrow down the possible ghosts like this:

Start with the most common evidence item. This is Ultraviolet and Spirit Box, as they each have 11 ghosts who use this as evidence. Pick whichever one you prefer. Go inside the haunted house and either rule it out or mark it down as a piece of evidence. From the cheat sheet, take note of the ghosts who either have or don’t have this evidence. For example: If you chose Ultraviolet and found Ultraviolet, you’d take note of all 11 Ghosts who have Ultraviolet as evidence. But if you chose Ultraviolet and didn’t get Ultraviolet, take note of the 13 ghosts who don’t have Ultraviolet as evidence. From your new list of potential ghosts, find out what the next most common piece of evidence is, and repeat the above steps until you have all three pieces of evidence.

It sounds simple, but when you add in the adrenaline from being chased by a ghost, your friends locking you out of a closet, and nothing but your flickering flashlight to guide you out, the process of elimination becomes much more challenging. I recommend using a pen and paper or the notes app on your phone to make remembering and eliminating ghosts easier.

Although there are 24 ghosts to check for in Phasmophobia, you now have a great system for narrowing down the list to determine which one is haunting your location. This is especially useful for tough challenge modes like No Evidence, Sanity Survival, Detectives Only, and The Apocalypse Draws Near.

Kacee Fay contributed to this article. contributed to this article.

