How to identify a Mare in Phasmophobia

To correctly determine the ghost type in Phasmophobia, you can use a combination of the ghost’s official evidence and their more subtle behaviors. Depending on how they choose to act during your contact, identifying a Mare can be quite easy if you’re lucky.

Whether you think the ghost you’re dealing with might be a Mare or just want to be prepared for the next time you meet one, here’s what you need to know to identify a Mare in Phasmophobia.

All Mare Phasmophobia evidence

To identify a Mare, the three types of evidence you want to watch out for are Spirit Box, Ghost Orbs, and Ghost Writing. These are the only types of official evidence the Mare will ever provide, so if you spot any other ones, you can safely rule out the Mare.

Evidence How to obtain evidence Tips Spirit Box Use a Spirit Box to obtain any kind of response from the ghost. Make sure the lights are off when you are trying to get this evidence since the ghost won’t respond otherwise. It’s also important to check whether the ghost responds to everyone or only those who are alone, which is displayed by their name in the truck. Ghost Orbs See Ghost Orbs through a Video Camera, Tier I Head gear, or the truck’s Video Feed. Catching Ghost Orbs tends to be extremely easy or incredibly tough and never in the middle, which means it’s a good idea to attempt multiple methods of seeing Ghost Orbs if you are struggling to catch them. Ghost Writing Get any kind of writing in a Ghost Writing Book. If the ghost throws or moves the book but does not write in it, you can conclusively rule out Ghost Writing as evidence and also rule out the Mare because of this.

Tip: Be wary of darkness When testing for evidence, be cautious of staying in the dark for a long period of time because the Mare has an increased chance to hunt in the dark.

Mare behavior, patterns, and clues in Phasmophobia

All ghosts in Phasmophobia have their own specific behaviors, patterns, and general clues you may be able to use to identify them—and the Mare is no exception to this. Here are some personality indicators to watch out for if you think you might be dealing with this ghost.

The Mare loves darkness and has an active distaste for light you can sometimes pick up on.

and has an you can sometimes pick up on. This ghost will never interact with lights to turn them on , which means you can rule out the Mare if any light is turned on by the ghost. Electronics that exhibit light like computers and television don’t count for this.

, which means you can rule out the Mare if any light is turned on by the ghost. Electronics that exhibit light like computers and television don’t count for this. The Mare has a much higher chance to turn lights off than other ghosts when they choose to perform an interaction.

than other ghosts when they choose to perform an interaction. If you turn on a light within four meters of a Mare, there is a chance they will then turn it off immediately.

When the lights just keep going out, the ghost could very well be a Mare. Screenshot by Dot Esports