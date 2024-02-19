How to complete the Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise challenge in Phasmophobia

The Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise weekly challenge can be one of Phasmophobia’s toughest ones if you’re used to relying on speed to evade the ghost. In this one, you’re the Tortoise, which means the ghost is quick and ready to catch you.

If you want to finish this trial and earn some massive rewards, then here’s how to successfully complete the Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise trial is one half of the Tortoise and the Hare-themed challenge series in Phasmophobia. If you complete it, you obtain $5,000 cash and 5,000 experience, which makes it one of the best ways to level up fast.

It’s a bit tricky, but you can do it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise Phasmophobia challenge rules

The biggest special rule for the Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise challenge in Phasmophobia is that you’re slower than usual while the ghost is a bit faster than normal. This challenge is basically the opposite of the Tortoise and the Hare: Hare challenge, so if you’ve tackled that one, then you’re decently familiar with what this one is like.

The challenge has to be completed three times on the Grafton Farmhouse map.

on the map. Your speed is decreased .

is . The ghost’s speed is increased .

is . There is no grace period for you to set up.

for you to set up. All screens in the truck are on and working .

in the truck are . Your sanity starts at 100 percent.

starts at The fuse box starts turned off , but its location is marked so you can turn it on.

starts turned , but its location is marked so you can turn it on. You have all Tier II equipment . Tier II: Sanity Medication, Igniter, Firelight, Motion Sensor, Parabolic Microphone, Incense, Salt, Sound Sensor, Crucifix, EMF Reader, Photo Camera, Thermometer, Spirit Box, UV Light, Flashlight, Ghost Writing Book, DOTS Projector, Video Camera, and Tripod.

.

You’ve got really good equipment for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To complete the Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise challenge, you need to correctly identify the ghost to successfully finish three different contracts while at Grafton Farmhouse. This is a pretty tough task, but you can try it as many times as you want during the week it’s active.

Phasmophobia Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise challenge tips

The Tortoise and the Hare: Tortoise challenge is one that actively works against you, which makes actually finishing it decently difficult. If you’re struggling to get through it, here are some tips to help make it easier.

Turn the fuse box on as soon as possible

The most effective way to find the ghost room is to use temperature to pinpoint where the ghost is, so you need to get the fuse box on as quickly as possible to warm up the house. The temperature won’t be accurate until the house adjusts, so doing this early on is key.

Depending on what kind of ghost it is, you might also get a freezing temps reading, but this can be unreliable if the temperature hasn’t adjusted, which is another reason you want to get the fuse box working quickly.

Watch your sanity

You can usually use ghost-hunting patterns to identify the ghost, but since you’re slower than usual, it’s essential to keep an eye on your sanity to avoid hunts. Even if you think you’re pretty good at recognizing the ghost using hunt patterns, you should still avoid them if possible in this trial.

Sanity Medication can be used to quickly get your sanity back up. You’re given four Tier II versions of this item, which gives you plenty of means for keeping it high. As long as the ghost isn’t an early hunter, you should be able to avoid hunts with ease as long as you keep your sanity high.

You can check your sanity on the truck screen at any point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place Crucifixes

Crucifixes are the most reliable and powerful way to avoid ghost hunts, and placing them is the most effective way to ensure they work. Because of this, try to place them down in the ghost room as early on as you can.

Use your Head Gear

You’re given the Tier II version of Head Gear, which is a head Flashlight, and you should absolutely make use of this item as your light source. Instead of carrying a Flashlight in one of your inventory slots to navigate around, rely on this head Flashlight instead.

You usually have to waste one of your slots on a Flashlight, but if you use the Head Gear version, you can carry something else instead. This helps you get through the investigation faster since you get to pick up, move, and use equipment a lot faster.

It’s not super bright, but it gets the job done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Play with others

Grafton Farmhouse is massive, which makes one of the toughest parts of this challenge simply working to check all of it. If you rally some other players to ghost hunt with, it’s a lot easier to find the ghost more quickly and increase your odds of successfully finishing this challenge.

The other benefit of having other players in your squad is that you can still investigate and complete a contract even if the ghost kills you. You can either specifically create a lobby to play with friends or use the matchmaking feature to join random lobbies.