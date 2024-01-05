Leveling up in Phasmophobia is crucial if you want to unlock all gear and progress through the ghost-hunting game. And since the starter equipment is pretty weak, you likely want to know how to level up as quickly as possible.

Depending on how you’re trying to go about it, this may feel like a slow and unproductive process, which is why you need to know how to level up fast in Phasmophobia.

Best ways to level up in Phasmophobia

Here are all of the overall best ways to level up fast in Phasmophobia.

1) Complete weekly challenge modes

By far the best way to level up quickly in Phasmophobia is through participating in the weekly challenge mode regularly. The weekly challenge mode rotates to a different challenge every week and offers you a massive amount of both experience and cash for successfully completing it.

Some weeks, the challenge mode is incredibly easy and doable for any level of Phasmophobia player, as is the case with themes like Speed Demons or Deja Vu that have simple modifiers. In other weeks, the mode is extremely difficult and might feel impossible to finish, such as with ones like the No Evidence challenge or the Hide and Seek: Extreme challenge.

The Glow in the Dark weekly challenge has no Flashlights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless, it’s always a good idea to at least try out a challenge mode to see whether you can successfully complete it. There are usually at least a couple of tips you can use to make the process easier and more doable.

When you do successfully finish a challenge mode, you earn a $5,000 cash bonus and 5,000 experience. I usually gain at least two to three levels from the final reward in a weekly challenge alone but I also level up along the way to completing it since each contract also rewards a decent amount.

To complete a weekly challenge, the end goal is always the same. You have to successfully identify the ghost on the specified map in three different contracts before you then gain the massive experience and cash prize.

2) Play with friends

Ghost hunting becomes so much easier and more efficient when you have even just one other player on your squad, so gathering a team for Phasmophobia is an extremely simple way to help yourself level up faster. Having another player or a couple of additional players means you can tackle contracts more quickly and also increases your chances of successfully finishing one since you can continue investigating even if you die.

With more than one player, locating the ghost room and the ghost itself is much easier. Instead of having to explore an entire map all by yourself and having to run back and forth between the map and the truck to get more equipment constantly, you can break up the exploration between yourself and your teammates. This will directly enhance your odds of success and help you level up much more quickly.

Having friends at your side will also make things a bit less terrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also some special ghost behaviors you can only test for when you have at least two players present. An example of this is the Banshee’s stalking behavior where it will always follow the same target until that target has been eliminated or leaves the game.

3) Raise the difficulty level

The higher your difficulty level, the more experience you get, so if you want to get a lot of experience quickly, then raising your difficulty level is a great way to go. Even if you only increase it by one tier, the difference will feel monumental.

I generally prefer a calmer ghost-hunting experience, so even though I think my ghost-hunting skills are pretty solid, I oftentimes enjoy playing on Amateur level difficulty. But I’ve been trying out Intermediate a lot more and the difference between the two levels is astonishing.

The reward multiplier increases by a whole additional point with each step up in difficulty you take since the game becomes more challenging as you do. So the more of a challenge you think you can take on, the quicker you can level up.

4) Participate in special events

Regardless of what the specific event requires, special events are almost always an effective way to level up quickly since they all generally ask you to visit and complete various tasks on a wide range of maps. Because of this, you generally end up gaining lots of experience along the way while also unlocking special trophies and getting to see what kind of festive experience Kinetic Games cooked up.

Holiday events are extremely fun and lucrative. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each year, Phasmophobia seems to create more holiday events than ever before and these are sometimes some of the best ways to level up quickly. The effectiveness of this method varies depending on what exactly the holiday event looks like since each one has its own unique gameplay and different rewards.

For example, the Christmas 2022 event forced you to actually play the contract and identify the right ghost in addition to completing the festive tasks while the Christmas 2023 event didn’t require the completion of a single contract. There have been Halloween, Easter, and April Fool’s events with varying requirements too, so keep your eye out for any special events around all holidays.

Now that you know the best ways to level up quickly in Phasmophobia, working toward unlocking the prestige option and better equipment will be much easier. Gaining levels will also help you unlock all kinds of special Phasmophobia achievements, so this process is beneficial to you in more ways than one.