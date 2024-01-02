How to complete the Speed Demons challenge in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia presents a different challenge to tackle each week, with each one featuring a special set of modifiers and a distinct theme for you to tackle. The Speed Demons challenge is one of the many trials you may encounter.

All of the weekly challenges in Phasmophobia are specially designed to test your ghost-hunting abilities, so completing the Speed Demons challenge can be a rather difficult task.

What is the Speed Demons challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Speed Demons challenge is one of Phasmophobia’s rotating weekly tasks you can tackle. Successfully completing this challenge rewards you $5,000 plus all of the extra experience and cash you earn along the way for finishing specific contract tasks and determining the ghost type.

Phasmophobia Speed Demons challenge rules

All of the specific rules for the Speed Demons challenge in Phasmophobia are as follows.

This challenge must be completed on the Maple Lodge Campsite map.

map. There is no grace period for setup.

Your sanity starts at 100 percent.

Your speed is increased.

The ghost’s speed is increased.

All boards in the truck are on and working.

in the truck are You have a fairly solid selection of equipment to work with including a mix of Tier I and Tier II items. Tier I: Sanity Medication, Head Gear, Salt, Incense, Firelight, Sound Sensor, and UV Light. Tier II: Ghost Writing Book, Crucifix, Parabolic Microphone, Flashlight, Spirit Box, Thermometer, Video Camera, EMF Reader, Photo Camera, DOTS Projector, and Tripod.

You don’t have any Igniters or Motion Sensors.

Most of this equipment is pretty solid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Speed Demons Phasmophobia weekly challenge

The Speed Demons weekly challenge can be completed by identifying the correct ghost type on the Maple Lodge Campsite map three different times. You have to determine the right ghost type in a minimum of three contracts, although you can play more if you mess up or simply want to test out this challenge even further.

Phasmophobia Speed Demons challenge tips

This is one of the more doable weekly challenges as long as you can track down the ghost, but here are some tips for the Speed Demons challenge to make finishing this task easier.

Use Sound Sensors, Thermometers, and EMF Readers to find the ghost

Maple Lodge Campsite is a massive map, so one of the greatest difficulties in this challenge is simply figuring out where the ghost is located. I find the best tools for locating the ghost in any contract to be Sound Sensors, Motion Sensors, and Thermometers.

You don’t have access to Motion Sensors in this challenge, so you mostly have to rely on Sound Sensors and Thermometers for this one. And since you can’t use Motion Sensors, the EMF Reader is a decent substitute you can add to the lineup.

A Sound Sensor helped me find the ghost room in this contract. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start each contract by running around and placing down all four Sound Sensors. Then, grab a Thermometer and EMF Reader and make your way around every area on the map while testing them until you determine where the ghost is hanging out.

If you are playing with friends, divide who performs which task to identify the room even quicker. You can have one or two players scouting around the map with a Thermometer, another player dedicated to placing Sound Sensors, and the last player focused on an EMF Reader.

Don’t confuse flies for Ghost Orbs

Through the staff door on your right after you enter the map, there is an overturned box of rotten apples with flies buzzing all about. These flies can look exactly like Ghost Orbs through your Video Camera, so if this area is the ghost room in your contract, be sure not to confuse the flies with Ghost Orbs.

These pesky flies are not Ghost Orbs. Video by Dot Esports

The flies generally move a lot faster than Ghost Orbs do, but sometimes they also move slower, which is why it’s crucial you don’t accidentally mark this as evidence unless you’re sure you spotted orbs in the area.

Check the ghost room often

In each contract I tackled for this challenge, the ghost changed its preferred room frequently. Because of this, you need to regularly check whether the ghost is still present in the room where your equipment is set up often. You may need to move all of your equipment around a few times as the ghost decides to move around.

The Thermometer is the easiest way to recheck the ghost room as you can check if the temperature is below 10°C or 50°F since this usually indicates the ghost’s chosen area. If the ghost has freezing temps as one of its evidence types, you will have an even easier time locating the room since only the selected room will have a negative temperature reading.

Try again

Compared to many of the other weekly challenge modes you will encounter, Speed Demons is a fairly easy one to complete. Because of this, just keep trying over and over again to finish it even if you fail a few times.

What’s nice about weekly challenges is that all of the equipment is freely provided so you don’t have to worry about losing anything if the ghost catches you during a hunt. This challenge is a great one to tackle if you are intimidated by weekly challenges as it’s decently doable for any Phasmophobia player.