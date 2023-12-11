Category:
Phasmophobia

How to complete the Deja Vu challenge in Phasmophobia

I hope you're feeling nostalgic.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Dec 11, 2023 06:01 pm
|
Updated: Dec 11, 2023 06:10 pm
The 6 Tanglewood Drive map decorated for the holidays.

Since the ghost-hunting game Phasmophobia first launched in an early access state on Sept. 18, 2020, it has continuously undergone many improvements and additions to improve its overall appeal. But the Deja Vu challenge is a fun yet challenging return to how the game used to function.

The Deja Vu weekly challenge is all about nostalgia, which makes it a fairly easy task for seasoned players and a rather tough one for newer ghost hunters. Regardless of what kind of player you are, here’s what you need to know to successfully complete the Deja Vu weekly challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Deja Vu challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Deja Vu challenge is a special weekly feat you can tackle to earn a massive cash bonus of $5,000, plus a ton of extra cash and experience you’ll earn along the way. This one is based on nostalgia and essentially reverts most functions back to how Phasmophobia used to work.

Phasmophobia Deja Vu challenge rules

Before you set off to tackle this challenge, you’ll want to learn what special rules and modifiers Deja Vu implements since these will affect how the contract plays out.

  • This challenge must be completed on 6 Tanglewood Drive.
  • You cannot sprint.
  • The ghost speed is reduced.
  • The fuse box is accessible but always starts turned off.
  • You do not have a setup grace period.
  • You have access to all equipment except for a DOTS Projector which is missing.
  • You have a mix of Tier I and Tier II equipment to work with.
    • Tier I: Flashlight, Tripod, Video Camera, Thermometer, Sound Sensor, Parabolic Microphone, Motion Sensor, Head Gear, and Salt.
    • Tier II: Ghost Writing Book, Spirit Box, EMF Reader, Photo Camera, Crucifix, Igniter, Sanity Medication, and Incense.
All the Deja Vu challenge equipment.
It’s a pretty solid selection of items to work with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Deja Vu Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To finish the Deja Vu weekly challenge in Phasmophobia, you must correctly identify the ghost type on 6 Tanglewood Drive three times. This feat is part of the weekly challenge pool, and will rotate in occasionally as the one available to complete for a massive bonus during the week.

Phasmophobia Deja Vu challenge tips

The Deja Vu challenge mostly adheres to a fairly normal structure in Phasmophobia which makes it decently easy to tackle, but if you’re struggling, here are some tips to help make the process easier.

Locate the ghost room as quickly as possible

Since you have no setup time or grace period before the ghost can hunt, it’s critical to track down the ghost room as quickly as you can. I usually find using the Thermometer to be the most reliable way to do this, but you’ll need to turn on the fuse box first since it will be fairly cold everywhere until you do.

The fuse box will always spawn in the garage on your right side immediately after you enter the room or down in the basement straight ahead from where you enter.

Sound Sensors and Motion Sensors are another good way to pinpoint the ghost’s location, but since you can’t sprint and move quite slowly, it’s generally quicker just to make your way around the map with the Thermometer to find where the temperature drops.

The player using the Thermometer to track down the ghost room.
You’re looking for anything below 10°F or 50°C to identify the ghost room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place Crucifixes

The reason you want to find the ghost room as soon as possible is so you can place Crucifixes down for protection. In some challenges, like No Evidence or The Apocalypse Draws Near, you’ll want the ghost to hunt you since you can’t rely on evidence to figure out what you are working with, but for this challenge, you can definitively figure out what kind of ghost it is based solely on evidence. That means you want to avoid hunts at all costs.

You can use a Crucifix in a couple of different ways, but the most reliable method by far is to place it in the ghost room as early on as you can in case you end up having a Demon as the ghost type.

Use Sanity Medication

Since you want to avoid hunts, I recommend taking Sanity Medication anytime your sanity dips below 80 percent. You have four bottles to work with, which will last a long time if you’re playing alone but it will be a bit tougher if you are tackling this challenge with friends. Do your best to keep your sanity high so you don’t end up having to try and escape a ghost during a hunt.

You can also use Incense to temporarily deter the ghost and ensure your safety for longer.

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming.