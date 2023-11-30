How to prestige in Phasmophobia

As you improve your ghost-hunting prowess in Phasmophobia, you’ll steadily unlock more equipment and contract maps to explore before eventually being met with the option to prestige.

The prestige option is a powerful one, but it also asks you to make some major sacrifices to further your game progress. Whether you’ve already come across this option or are looking to discover what it means before you see it, here’s what you’ll want to know about the prestige option in Phasmophobia.

How do you prestige in Phasmophobia?

You’ll be presented with the option to prestige every time you obtain 100 levels in Phasmophobia, all the way up to level 999, which is the current cap. As soon as you have climbed 100 levels, the prestige option will appear so you can choose to use it.

To gain 100 levels and reach the option to prestige, you’ll first have to earn a lot of experience. This will take quite some time if you’re playing on regular game modes, but you can speed up the process by performing perfect investigations or tackling weekly challenges like No Evidence.

There are both drawbacks and benefits to this system.

What happens if you prestige Phasmophobia?

If you choose to prestige upon reaching 100 levels, your level will be wiped back to zero and you’ll lose all of your equipment so you have to progress through the ascension system to unlock all of it once again. As a reward, you’ll unlock a shiny new ID card and badge to go with it.

Some of Phasmophobia’s achievements are also specifically rewarded for unlocking new prestige levels.

Should you prestige in Phasmophobia?

If you want to unlock everything Phasmophobia has to offer, then you will want to prestige. But if you’re enjoying playing with the most advanced equipment, then you might want to hold off and not prestige until you are ready to tackle the challenge that is leveling up all over again.

Whether or not you choose to prestige will ultimately come down to personal preference. But since choosing to prestige is the only way to continuously progress and unlock new rewards in Phasmophobia, you should eventually choose to do so. You can hold off for however long you want, though, to enjoy being a fully upgraded player first.