Do all houses have Possessed Items in Phasmophobia? Explained

Phasmophobia gives you tons of ways to contact or play around with its many ghosts, and Possessed Items are at the top of the list. This makes them interesting to try out when you’re looking for more signs of ghost activity. But can you find Possessed Items in every house in the game? Let’s find out.

Interacting with all the ghosts in Phasmophobia can be quite fun and useful for your contract, whether it’s calling their names to anger them, using incense (the old smudge sticks) and preventing hunts, capturing their pictures with your camera, or sprinkling lots of salt around their favorite room.

You can amp up your ghost-hunting experience by using the game’s Possessed or Cursed Objects, which can often make for amusing or terrifying moments in your sessions, based on the results. There are a lot of them, so buckle up as we delve into the specifics of Cursed Possessions in Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia: Do Possessed Items spawn in every house?

Any Possessed Items you find will be displayed in your lobby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Possessed Items spawn in every house in Phasmophobia as long as you’re playing on the “Amateur,” “Intermediate,” “Professional,” and “Nightmare” difficulties. One cursed possession is randomly selected to appear at a designated spot in the ghost hunting location. But if you’re playing on the “Insanity” difficulty, no Possessed Item will spawn.

What are Possessed Items?

Possessed Items or Cursed Possessions are a set of objects you can use to contact the ghost during your Phasmophobia contract. There are seven Cursed Possessions in Phasmophobia:

Voodoo Doll : Prick this Cursed Object to prompt the ghost to engage in interactions like touching doors and light switches or throwing objects around.

: Prick this Cursed Object to prompt the ghost to engage in interactions like touching doors and light switches or throwing objects around. Summoning Circle : You can use the Summoning Circle to call the ghost right on top of it, so be ready to run.

: You can use the Summoning Circle to call the ghost right on top of it, so be ready to run. Monkey Paw : This object will grant you a wish of your choice. You can pick from a wide selection of wishes like ghost activity, ghost manifestation, trapping the ghost, increasing your sanity, leaving the house during hunts, changing the weather, eliminating wrong pieces of evidence, and even reviving a deceased teammate

: This object will grant you a wish of your choice. You can pick from a wide selection of wishes like ghost activity, ghost manifestation, trapping the ghost, increasing your sanity, leaving the house during hunts, changing the weather, eliminating wrong pieces of evidence, and even reviving a deceased teammate Haunted Mirror : Allows you to take a look at the ghost’s favorite room.

: Allows you to take a look at the ghost’s favorite room. Ouija Board : Interacting with this allows you to ask the ghost some questions.

: Interacting with this allows you to ask the ghost some questions. Music Box : Allows you to identify the location of the ghost, as it starts singing when you use the object.

: Allows you to identify the location of the ghost, as it starts singing when you use the object. Tarot Cards: Allows you to trigger various effects on your end or the ghost’s. There are ten cards that you can access within the game, and each one of them comes with effects like players gaining a small amount or even 100% sanity, increasing ghost activity, triggering ghost events or cursed hunts, lowering sanity, and even killing or reviving players.

Players will recognize the Ouija Board from the earliest versions of the game, where it served as a useful tool that you could use to get details about the ghost, its history, and its location in the house.

All Possessed Item locations in Phasmophobia

The Haunted Mirror helps you find the ghost room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While some cursed objects are easy to find, others can be in tricky locations, and if you’re getting frustrated trying to find each and every one of them around Phasmophobia, fret not. Here’s a quick rundown of the location of every Possessed Item on each map.

10 Ridgeview Court

Voodoo Doll : First floor, beside the piano.

: First floor, beside the piano. Summoning Circle : Basement, it’ll be on the floor in front of you as you open the door.

: Basement, it’ll be on the floor in front of you as you open the door. Monkey Paw : Second floor, on a table in the “Boy’s Bedroom” in the right side hallway.

: Second floor, on a table in the “Boy’s Bedroom” in the right side hallway. Haunted Mirror : First floor, above a lamp opposite the basement stairs.

: First floor, above a lamp opposite the basement stairs. Ouija Board : The room opposite the first-floor bathroom.

: The room opposite the first-floor bathroom. Music Box : Second floor, the bedroom closest to the top of the stairs.

: Second floor, the bedroom closest to the top of the stairs. Tarot Cards: Right beside the main door.

Maple Lodge Campsite

Voodoo Doll : Look near the campfire closest to the entrance, it’ll be on the ground, next to the guitar.

: Look near the campfire closest to the entrance, it’ll be on the ground, next to the guitar. Summoning Circle : Look inside the big cabin at the edge of the lake.

: Look inside the big cabin at the edge of the lake. Monkey Paw : First door on the right as you enter (“Staff only”), then go left and straight towards a lone barrel with the cursed object on top of it.

: First door on the right as you enter (“Staff only”), then go left and straight towards a lone barrel with the cursed object on top of it. Haunted Mirror : Cabin in front of the main gate, hard left as you enter.

: Cabin in front of the main gate, hard left as you enter. Ouija Board : On a shelf between the restrooms.

: On a shelf between the restrooms. Music Box : At the second campfire.

: At the second campfire. Tarot Cards: On a picnic table opposite the big cabin near the lake.

Grafton Farmhouse

Voodoo Doll : Second-floor bedroom on the left of the stairs. The Voodoo Doll is on a chest.

: Second-floor bedroom on the left of the stairs. The Voodoo Doll is on a chest. Summoning Circle : In the storage room across the Voodoo Doll bedroom.

: In the storage room across the Voodoo Doll bedroom. Monkey Paw : First-floor bedroom located on the right side of the laundry room, on a table.

: First-floor bedroom located on the right side of the laundry room, on a table. Haunted Mirror : First floor, living room wall, straight left as you enter.

: First floor, living room wall, straight left as you enter. Ouija Board : First-floor bedroom closet, located on the left side of the laundry room.

: First-floor bedroom closet, located on the left side of the laundry room. Music Box : First floor, on a shelf to the right of the main door.

: First floor, on a shelf to the right of the main door. Tarot Cards: First floor, dining room table on the left of the entrance.

Brownstone High School

All Possessed Items in Phasmophobia’s Brownstone High School can be found in the first room you enter from the main door. They’re spread across the big room so be sure to check each side. Nevertheless, it should be fairly simple.

All Cursed Possessions are in the same lcoartion on the Brownstone High School map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Voodoo Doll : Second floor, on a leather chair to the left of the attic stairs.

: Second floor, on a leather chair to the left of the attic stairs. Summoning Circle : Attic, left side.

: Attic, left side. Monkey Paw : Second floor, in the bedroom next to the bottom of the stairs beside the cot.

: Second floor, in the bedroom next to the bottom of the stairs beside the cot. Haunted Mirror : First floor, first room on the left.

: First floor, first room on the left. Ouija Board : First floor, in the storage room near the back door.

: First floor, in the storage room near the back door. Music Box : First floor, living room table.

: First floor, living room table. Tarot Cards: First floor, same room as the Haunted Mirror.

42 Edgefield Road

Voodoo Doll : Second floor, on the bed in the “Blue Room” at the end of the upper hallway, to the right.

: Second floor, on the bed in the “Blue Room” at the end of the upper hallway, to the right. Summoning Circle : Basement storage room.

: Basement storage room. Monkey Paw : Inside the nursery on the second floor, second door on the right from the top of the stairs.

: Inside the nursery on the second floor, second door on the right from the top of the stairs. Haunted Mirror: First floor, next to the stairs.

First floor, next to the stairs. Ouija Board : First-floor laundry room beside the kitchen.

: First-floor laundry room beside the kitchen. Music Box : First-floor living room, in a green bowl.

: First-floor living room, in a green bowl. Tarot Cards: First floor, next to the front door.

Camp Woodwind

Voodoo Doll : At the entrance of the small green tent, near the Monkey Paw.

: At the entrance of the small green tent, near the Monkey Paw. Summoning Circle : Inside the big white tent beside the restroom.

: Inside the big white tent beside the restroom. Monkey Paw : Past the Yellow Tent, on a wooden table.

: Past the Yellow Tent, on a wooden table. Haunted Mirror : At the middle tree, beside the campfire.

: At the middle tree, beside the campfire. Ouija Board : In the big white tent to the right of the Summoning Circle.

: In the big white tent to the right of the Summoning Circle. Music Box : Yellow tent.

: Yellow tent. Tarot Cards: Straight left from the entrance, on a picnic table.

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution and Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (Restricted)

All Cursed Objects can be found inside the chapel, right in front of the large cross.

The Monkey Paw grants you wishes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Point Hope

Voodoo Doll : Seventh floor, kids room.

: Seventh floor, kids room. Summoning Circle : Fifth floor bathroom.

: Fifth floor bathroom. Monkey Paw : Eighth floor, storage room.

: Eighth floor, storage room. Haunted Mirror : Third floor.

: Third floor. Ouija Board : Fourth floor, next to the pool table.

: Fourth floor, next to the pool table. Music Box : Sixth floor, dressing table on the right.

: Sixth floor, dressing table on the right. Tarot Cards: First floor of the map, on a table at the bottom of the spiral staircase.

Prison

All Cursed Objects can be found inside the first room of the map, which is the waiting area. The Music Box, Voodoo Doll, Tarot Cards, and Monkey Paw are on the table on the left of the entrance, near the metal detectors. The Ouija board is on the left of this table on the floor, the Haunted Mirror is lying across the room under the right side row of chairs, and the Summoning Cirlce is near the door at the end of the room.

6 Tanglewood Drive

Voodoo Doll : Garage, on the trash bin.

: Garage, on the trash bin. Summoning Circle : At the foot of the stairs in the basement.

: At the foot of the stairs in the basement. Monkey Paw : Dining room cabinet, right side.

: Dining room cabinet, right side. Haunted Mirror : On a wall to the left of the living room.

: On a wall to the left of the living room. Ouija Board : On a table on the right side of the basement.

: On a table on the right side of the basement. Music Box : Top shelf of the nursery on the left side hallway, close left to the entrance.

: Top shelf of the nursery on the left side hallway, close left to the entrance. Tarot Cards: On a small table to the right of the TV in the living room.

13 Willow Street

Voodoo Doll : “Boys Bedroom” cabinet; walk past the basement to the end of the hallway and turn right.

: “Boys Bedroom” cabinet; walk past the basement to the end of the hallway and turn right. Summoning Circle : Basement floor.

: Basement floor. Monkey Paw : Opposite the top of the basement stairs, inside a cabinet.

: Opposite the top of the basement stairs, inside a cabinet. Haunted Mirror : Inside the garage’s back room, to the left of the Ouija Board.

: Inside the garage’s back room, to the left of the Ouija Board. Ouija Board : Also inside the garage’s back room, on top of the washer and beside the Haunted mirror.

: Also inside the garage’s back room, on top of the washer and beside the Haunted mirror. Music Box : Immediate left of the entrance.

: Immediate left of the entrance. Tarot Cards: Right of the entrance, on a small table.

