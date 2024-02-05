How to complete the Do as I Command challenge in Phasmophobia

One of the many weekly trials you might come across while playing Phasmophobia is Do as I Command, which is a decently tough challenge focused on trying to force the ghost to grant you evidence.

You can earn some pretty great rewards and achievements if you manage to tackle this trial, so here’s what you need to do to complete the Do as I Command challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Do as I Command challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Do as I Command challenge is one of Phasmophobia’s themed weekly trials. The theme for this one means you have to work extra hard for the ghost to give you any evidence, but you are given an amazing selection of equipment and tools to help.

Do as I Command Phasmophobia challenge rules

Here are all of the special rules and modifiers you want to know about before you attempt to tackle the Do as I Command Phasmophobia challenge.

Player rules Speed: 100 percent Sanity: 100 percent Sanity Medication restoration: 50 percent Equipment: All Tier III items Missing Equipment: None

Ghost rules Speed: 100 percent Evidence: Three Hunt duration: Low – 40 seconds Grace period: Two seconds

Contract rules Map: Sunny Meadows Mental Institution Weather: Random Fusebox: Starts turned off, but its location is marked on the map and you can track it down to turn it on. Cursed Possessions: All seven Cursed Objects are present on this map and can be found in the chapel. Setup period: None Doors: Some start open. Hiding spots: Some



All of your equipment is elite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Do as I Command Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To finish the Do as I Command challenge in Phasmophobia, you need to identify the ghost type on the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map three times. Once you do, you’ll earn $5,000 cash to spend and 5,000 experience to help you level up quickly.

Some Phasmophobia achievements are also based on completing weekly challenge modes, so depending on how many you successfully finish, you might also unlock these.

Phasmophobia Do as I Command challenge tips

If you’re struggling to finish the Do as I Command weekly challenge, here are some tips to help you navigate through it.

Play with others

The toughest part of this challenge is that you have to complete it on Sunny Meadows Mental Institution, which is by far the most confusing and massive map in all of Phasmophobia. The Do as I Command challenge becomes a whole lot easier if you can tackle it with at least one other player since you can break up the work this way.

You can either invite some friends to play or use the matchmaking feature to tackle this challenge. Either way, your odds of success in this trial will be much higher.

Check the truck cameras

There are eight cameras set up on this map when you load in, so be sure to check them all early on to see if you get lucky and spot any Ghost Orbs or doors you might have left closed that are now open. The odds of actually finding anything on these cameras are decently low since they only point toward a few key spots, but it is certainly still worth checking just in case.

You have a haunting view of the chapel from the truck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Consider trying the Ouija Board

If you think you have what it takes to escape a cursed ghost hunt, you might want to try out using the Ouija Board to directly ask the ghost where the ghost room is. The toughest part of this challenge is simply finding where the ghost is located and the Ouija Board allows you to get your answer instantly at the cost of drained sanity and immediately triggering a hunt.

As long as luck is on your side, the ghost room will likely be far enough away from the Ouija Board in the chapel that the cursed hunt that activates might not even make it to you before the ghost gives up. This means you can easily learn the ghost room and get back to the truck to restore your sanity.

Each time I’ve tackled this challenge, I’ve been able to ask the ghost where it is, get an answer, and wait by the front door for the hunt to end without ever seeing the ghost. As long as luck is on your side, you can easily do the same. Using Cursed Possessions can be dangerous if you aren’t lucky, but challenge modes are also exactly the place to try out these items since there’s nothing to lose.

You can directly ask the ghost where they are with this tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use Night Vision Goggles

The Tier III version of Head Gear is Night Vision Goggles, which are an incredibly useful tool you should absolutely take advantage of during this challenge. Using Night Vision Goggles to see means you can leave the Flashlight behind and carry three useful items for gaining evidence instead of having to waste one equipment slot on a Flashlight, which will help the investigation move along much more quickly.

Be sure to watch your sanity carefully when you use them since it will drain much faster in darkness. You have four Sanity Medications to use, and each one will restore 50 percent sanity, so keeping it at a decent level should be no issue.

Reroll and try again

With the way contracts work in Phasmophobia, some will naturally be much easier than others, which means it’s always worth making a guess and rerolling a new contract to try this challenge out again. You might get super unlucky for your first contract and struggle to complete it, but the next one might be much more favorable and easy to complete right away.

Because of this, one of the best tips for the Do as I Command challenge and one of the best tips for Phasmophobia overall is to just keep trying until luck decides to be on your side.