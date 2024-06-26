It’s been four years since Phasmophobia came to Steam as an early-access title. In that time, the game has made a name for itself as one of the most unique horror experiences on the platform and in gaming overall. So, how much does the game cost? More importantly, is it a free to play game?

Is Phasmophobia free to play?

No, Phasmophobia is not free to play. Because the game is still in early access on Steam, the developers need all the money they can get to get it ready for the 1.0 version when it’s ready. Thankfully, the game doesn’t have any additional microtransactions or DLCs meaning you get everything the game has to offer for one humble price.

Moreover, Phasmophobia isn’t built from the ground-up to be a free-to-play title. Even though it would be great if everyone got access to this horror game without an upfront cost, there simply isn’t anything to monetize in the game, yet. Unlike games like Dead by Daylight, which charge players for killers and survivors, it would be strange if Phasmophobia started selling different ghosts, equipment, or extra levels while it’s still in development. Things can certainly change in the future, we think it’s more likely the game will get one-time-purchase DLCs rather than going free to play.

How much does Phasmophobia cost?

Phasmophobia is $13.99 on Steam and it’s been that way since the game initially launched. Desipte getting more content for four years, the developer, Kinetic Games, hasn’t yet increased the price. It’s safe to assume Phasmophobia will go up in price once it’s out of early access.

