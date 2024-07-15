How to get the Phasmophobia Point Hope key

The massive spiraling Point Hope map in Phasmophobia is one of the most detailed and tricky locations to navigate in the ghost-hunting game. It also hides quite a few secrets, including a locked cabinet that can only be opened with the Point Hope key.

Obtaining the key you need is a pretty complex task you likely won’t solve on your own since it involves a well-hidden secret. If you’re determined to see what lies behind the locked cabinet door, here’s how to get the Point Hope key in Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia Point Hope key location

The paintings on the fourth floor are a crucial clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key for the locked cabinet on the ninth floor of the Point Hope map is inside the pool table on the fourth floor, but you have to complete a puzzle to obtain it. Here are the exact steps you need to follow for this process.

Load into the Point Hope map.

map. Head up to the fourth floor , which is the game room where you can find the Ouija Board Point Hope Cursed Possession.

, which is the game room where you can find the Ouija Board Point Hope Cursed Possession. Review the colored shell paintings on the wall by the stairs. The paintings correspond to the colors and patterns you need to know for the pool table.

on the wall by the stairs. The paintings correspond to the colors and patterns you need to know for the pool table. Locate the green , blue , and orange balls on the pool table.

, , and on the pool table. Throw the green striped ball into any hole on the pool table.

into any hole on the pool table. Throw the blue striped ball into any of the holes on the pool table.

into any of the holes on the pool table. Throw the solid orange ball into any of the pool table holes.

No cue stick necessary. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports.

As long as you throw all three balls in the correct order, you’ll hear a click followed by a jingle sound once the solid orange ball is in the hole, which means the secret box containing the key has been unlocked. Head over to the end of the pool table near the fireplace and look down to find the Point Hope key sitting in the ball return hole.

How to open the Point Hope locked cabinet in Phamsophobia

Once you have the Point Hope key in your possession, make your way up to the ninth floor of the lighthouse and look for the locked cabinet in the corner. Interact with the cabinet door and you can now swing it open since you have the key.

Inside, you’ll find the outline of a missing gear. There’s no reward for opening the locked cabinet by itself since this is just one small step in the larger Ferryman of the Drowned Badge Easter egg puzzle, so if you want to see this process through to the end, you need to navigate through a few additional steps.

Successfully working through the rest of the puzzle results in one of the coolest Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia, so although the entire puzzle is quite complex, it’s worth doing for the epic end result. You also earn an exclusive badge for all your hard work.

