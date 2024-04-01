One of the many weekly challenge modes you might face in Phasmophobia is Vulnerable. This trial is all about taking away the usual protection you can use to fend off ghosts, which makes it a pretty difficult one to complete.

If you want to successfully finish this trial to claim some useful rewards, you’re going to have to work hard to do so. It’s a lot easier to tackle when you know what you’re in for, so here’s how to complete the Vulnerable challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Vulnerable challenge in Phasmophobia?

No defenses for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Vulnerable challenge is one of Phasmophobia’s special trial modes. Whenever this challenge is active, you have a week to try and complete it so you can earn 5,000 experience and $5,000 cash. You also earn some additional experience and cash along the way depending on how many trials it takes to complete, so this is a great way to level up fast.

Vulnerable Phasmophobia challenge rules

The Vulnerable challenge has some special rules and modifiers that alter how the contract works in Phasmophobia while this trial is active. Here are all of the changes you need to know before attempting this trial yourself.

The Vulnerable challenge has to be completed on 13 Willow Street .

. There is no grace period for setup.

for setup. Your sanity starts at 100 percent .

starts at . The Voodoo Doll spawns in the same spot every time and is the only Cursed Possession you can use in this challenge.

spawns in the every time and is the only Cursed Possession you can use in this challenge. All screens in the truck are on and working .

in the truck are and . The fuse box starts off and its location is displayed on the map .

starts and its is . You’re missing Crucifixes, Sanity Medication, and Incense .

and . The rest of the items you have are all Tier I equipment.

You have most items, but they’re all the worst versions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete the Vulnerable Phasmophobia weekly challenge

To complete the Vulnerable challenge in Phasmophobia, you need to correctly figure out what ghost is present at 13 Willow Street in three different contracts. This is tough to do since this challenge takes away all the protective measures you can take against the ghost, but you can attempt it as many times as you need to during the week it’s active.

Phasmophobia Vulnerable challenge tips

Whether you’re a seasoned ghost hunter or just starting, the Vulnerable challenge can seem pretty daunting to complete, so here are some tips to help you successfully finish it.

Play it safe

Since you don’t have any means of protecting yourself, you need to play it safe in this challenge. This means doing your best to keep the lights on, avoiding ghost events when you can, and not using the Voodoo Doll even though it might be tempting because keeping your sanity high is crucial to surviving long enough to identify the ghost.

You also want to avoid hunts at all costs. Hunts can be helpful for figuring out what kind of ghost is present, but you can’t deter the ghost during a hunt without Incense and there also isn’t really anywhere to run since this is the smallest map, which means it’s best to avoid them entirely if you can.

As tempting as it is, don’t use that Voodoo Doll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Watch out for early hunters

Early hunters are going to ruin your day in this challenge if they catch you off guard, so be wary of being hunted sooner than you might expect. If you do get hunted early and you manage to survive, the good news is you can use this information to narrow down what kind of ghost is present since there are only a few ghosts that can hunt you before your sanity dips below the usual threshold.

Locate the ghost room as quickly as possible

There’s no way to increase your sanity after it goes down, which means it’s crucial you track down the ghost room as soon as you can. You ideally need to get in, identify the ghost, and get back to the truck with the correct ghost type marked before you get hunted.

You can search for the ghost room in a few different ways, but I always find that using a Thermometer to check the temperature is the most efficient way. I recommend bringing in both Thermometers right away and setting one down around the living room or kitchen before heading to turn on the fuse box.

The Tier I Thermometer takes a very long time to acclimate, and if you leave your extra one in the truck, you then have to wait a while for it to adjust later on if you need it. It’s helpful to have a Thermometer in your hand and another one on the map to compare the temperatures of different rooms, check for a freezing temps reading, and track down where the ghost is.

All the ghosts make the room colder than usual. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rally a ghost-hunting squad

Any challenge you want to tackle can be made easier if you assemble some friends to play with you, so this is one of the general best tips for Phasmophobia even beyond the Vulnerable challenge. There’s a matchmaking feature that lets you join other players’ lobbies or create your own, so even if you don’t know anyone else willing to get scared by ghosts, you can always team up with other players this way.

Having another player or a couple of players working with you means you won’t automatically lose if you end up dying and you can even help out from beyond the grave. This is especially useful in this trial since you have no way to stop a hunt from happening, which means there’s a decent chance you might get hunted even if you’re pretty careful. Because of this, try to complete this challenge with at least one other player helping you do so.

Try again

One of the best tips for passing this weekly trial mode is just to just keep trying until you get it done. Luck is a big factor in how easy or hard this challenge is, which means you might easily identify the ghost right away in one round but struggle and end up getting killed in another.

