All Maple Lodge Campsite ingredient locations for Phasmophobia Halloween event 2023

The 2023 run of Phasmophobia’s Halloween event is composed of two massive scavenger hunts, one of which is for ingredients found around the newly renovated Maple Lodge Campsite location.

This scavenger hunt isn’t quite as tough as the recipe ingredient note one that preceded it, but this map is huge which makes finding all of the ingredients you need quite laborious. If you’re struggling to brew up this strange concoction to finish the Halloween event, here are all of the ingredients you need for the cauldron recipe and where you can find them around the Maple Lodge Campsite map.

All Phasmophobia Maple Lodge Campsite cauldron ingredient locations

You’ll have to explore the entire map to obtain all of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have found all nine recipe ingredient notes from around different Phasmophobia maps, you can then head to Maple Lodge Campsite to gather all of the ingredients listed on the notes.

There are nine ingredients you’ll have to find hidden around this map.

Bowl of grins location

The bowl of grins is a gross-looking bowl of soup with teeth which can be found sitting on the counter in the cabin by the lake.

Even though some parts of this map were redesigned, the cabin remains mostly the same, so you’ll still need to grab the Maple Lodge Campsite key before you can grab the soup. The cabin is also at the very opposite end of where your truck is, but you can get there fairly quickly by walking straight through reception and making a right.

This recipe is off to a rough start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Death’s rot location

The death’s rot required for the cauldron recipe is three rotten apples scattered by a pumpkin in a wooden crate.

From the front gate, walk forward slightly until you see the door on your right that says “storage” and “staff only.” Head inside and you’ll notice some flies buzzing around on the left, which is where you’ll find a pumpkin surrounded by many rotten apples.

You can grab any three apples you want and take them back to the cauldron.

The pumpkin seems to have been enjoying eating the rotten apples. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Toe of frog location

The toe of frog is a turquoise Voodoo Doll plushie sitting on a desk in front of a hanging map in the reception room.

Starting at the front gate, walk directly forward until you reach the double doors leading into reception. The doll can be found straight ahead after you enter sitting right in front of a map.

There’s a teaser for the upcoming Point Hope Lighthouse map on this board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sack of beans location

The three sacks of beans you need are bean bags sitting on a foldup table by the cauldron.

There are both red and blue beanbags here but you can use any three you want for the recipe. The cauldron and the area with the bean bags are located to your immediate left after entering the Maple Lodge Campsite map.

Any bean bags will do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Light in the dark location

All you need for Light of Dark is one of your flashlights which can be found in the truck.

If you don’t have more than one, you’ll either want to throw this ingredient in last or head back to the lobby to purchase more. Otherwise, you’ll be left stumbling around the map unable to see the other ingredients you need to gather.

Hopefully, you brought extra. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eyes of bear location

The eyes of bear are in a bathroom sink just north of the cauldron.

From where the cauldron is, head forward between the white and green tents down the narrow walkway here. At the end, you’ll find an open archway into the bathroom and the eyes are in the sink immediately on your right as you enter.

Who put these eyeballs here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screaming skull location

Unlike most of the other ingredients, the screaming skull is actually exactly what it sounds like and can be found sitting on a log by the campfire pit to the very north of the map.

To reach this spot, you’ll want to keep heading straight from the front gate, all the way through reception, and straight to the very north end of this map where you’ll find the skull by a campfire pit surrounded by tents.

This skull seems so lonely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jar of mind location

The jar of mind is a brain in a glass jar sitting in the reception room.

You can find this ingredient in this same room as the toe of frog sitting near the west wall among other objects on a cluttered table.

This is a rather odd collection for some campers to have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Love’s blossom location

Your last ingredient is love’s blossom, which is a flower being held by a skeleton down near the lake.

The lake is right by where you previously found the teeth-riddled soup, otherwise known as the bowl of grins, so follow the same path as before to reach this area. Instead of heading into the cabin, walk toward the pier extending over the lake and make a right just before you reach it.

On your right, you’ll see two skeletons sitting together and the one on the right has the flower you can grab.

I felt kind of bad taking the flower from them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How do you make the Halloween cauldron recipe in Phasmophobia?

To make the cauldron recipe and officially finish Phasmophobia’s 2023 Halloween event, all you have to do is throw all nine ingredients into the cauldron using the “drop item” button.

The “drop item” button defaults to G, but you can check your journal to see which button you have assigned if you changed it.

Whenever you successfully throw an item into the cauldron, it will bubble to let you know you’ve made some progress in the recipe. Throwing items can be a finicky process, as you likely know from playing basketball in the Phasmophobia lobby, so you might have to throw some of them a few times before you actually make it in.

Full Phasmophobia cauldron Halloween 2023 recipe

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, you can then create the complete cauldron recipe and finish the entire Halloween event.

The full recipe is:

Bowl of grins: One bowl of teeth

Death’s rot: Three rotten apples

Toe of frog: One Voodoo Doll plushie

Sack of beans: Three red or blue bean bags

Light in the dark: One flashlight

Eyes of bear: Two eyes

Screaming skull: One skull

Jar of mind: One brain in a jar

Love’s blossom: One flower

This event has a pretty epic ending. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you see green ghosts fly out of the cauldron and the sky is overtaken by a red skull mirage, you can then head to your truck and leave. You’ll find your new trophy sitting in the main room waiting for you and you can also swap to a special spooky ID card style you obtained from the event.

