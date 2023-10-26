All recipe ingredient note locations in Phasmophobia Halloween event 2023

Phasmophobia’s 2023 Halloween event tasks you with brewing up something special after embarking on a scavenger hunt across many maps to track down some recipe ingredient notes.

The recipe ingredient notes you need to find are placed around different maps in pumpkins, so you’ll have to work quickly to track them down at each location before a ghost tracks you down. Many of these are quite tricky to find, so here’s where you can find every one of the recipe ingredient notes for Phasmophobia’s 2023 Halloween event.

All Phasmophobia pumpkin recipe ingredient note locations

You’ll need to visit nine different maps to find all nine recipe ingredient notes.

The Halloween event will end at Maple Lodge Campsite. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Each of the nine maps hiding a recipe ingredient note within a pumpkin is marked with a pumpkin sticker on the contract board, except for the redesigned Maple Lodge Campsite the devs announced with the console release delay, which is where the Halloween event leads and where you’ll find the last pumpkin.

All you have to do at each location is run in, grab the recipe ingredient note, and take off. You don’t need to find the correct ghost type or do any actual investigating unless you want to.

Luckily, some of the tougher locations aren’t part of the event. Screenshot via Dot Esports

13 Willow Street recipe ingredient note location

The pumpkin and recipe card at 13 Willow Street are sitting right outside the truck around the bush lining the entrance of the yard. The card from this pumpkin reads “light in the dark.”

You don’t even need to go inside for this one. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Grafton Farmhouse recipe ingredient note location

You’ll find the Grafton Farmhouse recipe ingredient note outside near the back of the house right by a pumpkin patch that stays there year-round.

From the truck, head to the right of the house and simply follow along the outside wall until you reach the back. The pumpkin is located in the right corner of the backyard and should be easy to spot since it’s glowing.

The card with this pumpkin says “sack of beans x3.”

I knew this one had to be near the pumpkin patch. Screenshot via Dot Esports

10 Ridgeview Court recipe ingredient note location

Head down to the basement of 10 Ridgeview Court and turn left to find the pumpkin with the recipe ingredient note sitting on a shelf there.

There are tons of shelves here, so look for the light the pumpkin emits. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

There are many shelves around this basement, but the pumpkin is facing west toward the breaker box and is on the second row up from the floor. The card you’ll get here says “toe of frog x1.”

Who puts their pumpkin in the basement? Screenshot via Dot Esports

42 Edgefield Road recipe ingredient note location

The recipe ingredient note at 42 Edgefield Road is on the second floor in a blue bedroom by the desk.

Head up the stairs right by the front entrance to the house and make a left when you reach the top, followed by another left down the hallway. Proceed to the door located at the very end on the right and head inside.

Just make one big U-turn around the second floor to find it. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

You’ll find the pumpkin with the note sitting to the left of the desk by the bed here. This note reads “death’s rot x3.”

This doesn’t seem like a very safe spot for the pumpkin. Screenshot via Dot Esports

6 Tanglewood Drive recipe ingredient note location

At 6 Tanglewood Drive, the recipe ingredient note is in the kitchen under a bench against the wall.

From the front door, walk straight down the hallway and make a right to find the kitchen. The bench is located to the left of the dining room table and the pumpkin is right under it.

The recipe you’ll get here is “bowl of grins x1.”

None of these people understand where pumpkins are supposed to go. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bleasdale Farmhouse recipe ingredient note location

The Bleasdale Farmhouse recipe ingredient note is hidden away in the attic on the third floor. It’s tough to find even once you do reach the attic, though, since it’s concealed behind some boxes.

From the top of the staircase to the attic, turn right and look for a stack of four boxes that are red, blue, yellow, and brown. The pumpkin with the note is right behind them.

This was quite a tough one to find. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

The card you’ll pick up from this pumpkin reads “jar of mind x1,” which gets you one step closer to completing the Halloween event.

Another recipe closer to completing the event. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Prison recipe ingredient note location

The Prison recipe ingredient note is one of the toughest ones to find since it is unfortunately deep within the Prison walls in the Central Control Unit room.

From the front door, proceed directly forward through the main room until you reach a set of double doors. Open these doors and make a slight left to find a sliding jail door in front of you.

Make sure you aren’t opening the one all the way to the left at the end of the hallway that leads to the prison block. Instead, you should be opening the door in the middle, slightly to the left.

The room is right in the middle area of the Prison. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you’ve opened the sliding jail door, walk forward and go slightly left again to find the Central Control Unit room. Head inside and the pumpkin with the recipe ingredient note will be on your left, sitting on a table by a doughnut.

The Prison is confusing, but you can look for the room name by the door to help find this one. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Grab the card and head back to your truck to set off for the next one. The card from the Prison map reads “screaming skull x1.”

Looks like this pumpkin was enjoying a donut. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Camp Woodwind recipe ingredient note location

The recipe ingredient note at Camp Woodwind is cleverly hidden right behind the gate. I did an entire circle around the map before I ended up back at the gate and spotted it. The card from this map reads “eyes of bear x2.”

It was just sitting there mocking me after I made an unnecessary lap around the map. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Maple Lodge Campsite recipe ingredient note location

Even though there’s no pumpkin sticker on the board, there’s a final hidden recipe ingredient note at Maple Lodge Campsite. This is also where you need to go to complete the Halloween event, so head there next.

After exiting the truck, turn right and proceed to the gate. Open it and turn left to find a giant cauldron bubbling with green liquid. You’ll spot the final recipe ingredient note in a pumpkin right by the fire and this one reads “love’s blossom x1.”

The last pumpkin ever, hopefully. Screenshot via Dot Esports

What do you do with the recipe ingredient notes in Phasmophobia?

Once you’ve successfully obtained all the recipe ingredient notes, you’ll then need to head to Maple Lodge Campsite to gather all of the ingredients and brew up the recipe in the cauldron. Each of the ingredients can be found in hidden locations around the map, so you’ll have another scavenger hunt to embark on.

