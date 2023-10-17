Phasmophobia’s console release delayed again, devs promise it’ll be ‘worth the wait’

On Oct. 17, Kinetic Games shared a bleak update about the console release of Phasmophobia. While it was scheduled to launch for console players just in time for Halloween, it has now been pushed back indefinitely.

The team shared their 15th developer’s blog and explained that the “complexity” of the “current challenges” they’re facing means they “need more time” than they had previously anticipated, which means the console release has been pushed back again.

Delays have happened quite frequently with Phasmophobia updates and this isn’t the first time the console release has been pushed back. It was supposed to launch closer to Phasmophobia’s biggest update yet back in August, but it was then delayed to the end of October and has now been pushed back indefinitely.

The devs were previously hit by an office fire that slowed their progress and cited still working through this issue plus other “unforeseen challenges” as the reason for yet another delay to the console release. They also mentioned that they have been working on completely overhauling one of Phasmophobia’s iconic maps to make it a better fit for its eventual PlayStation VR launch, so Maple Lodge Campsite has an entirely new look for this platform.

It’s currently unclear whether the new version of the Maple Lodge Campsite will also make its way to the PC version, but the map has been overhauled with many improvements including “a new reception building, more hiding spots, new decorative assets, and better performance across the board.”

This version of the map sounds like a huge improvement, so hopefully, it will become available for all players beyond just those enjoying it on the console.

Although the team hoped to deliver a special console release “alongside the Halloween event,” they need more time which means console players will have to wait a bit longer.

This sadly means that all console players will miss out on the 2023 run of the Halloween event, which the devs also mentioned in the blog and will involve cooking up some “ghostly” concoctions and embarking on scavenger hunts for recipe cards around each of the maps.

There’s currently no timeline as to when exactly Phasmophobia will be launching on consoles, but the devs promised to keep players updated and “provide a revised release date” as soon as the team is able to officially choose one.

Phasmophobia usually has a winter season event too, so perhaps console players will at least get a chance to participate in this event even if they’re going to miss out on the spooky season event.

