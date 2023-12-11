How to complete the Phasmophobia Holiday 2023 event

The holiday season is here, so Phasmophobia is delivering another frightfully festive Holiday event for the 2023 season. Every event is some form of a scavenger hunt, but each one also features new twists and turns, so you may be wondering how to go about completing this one.

Compared to some of Phasmophobia’s other events, this one is fairly straightforward and easy to complete. But it is a rather lengthy undertaking composed of many smaller scavenger hunts, so here’s what you need to do to complete the Phasmophobia Holiday 2023 event.

Phasmophobia Holiday 2023 event rules

To complete the 2023 Phasmophobia Holiday event, your goal is to eliminate all of the dancing snowmen around seven different maps. These maps are:

6 Tanglewood Drive

42 Edgefield Road

10 Ridgeview Court

13 Willow Street

Grafton Farmhouse

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Camp Woodwind

Each of the maps has a snowman sticker to help you remember which ones to visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you actually set out on the scavenger hunts for the dancing snowmen, you’ll first need to gather three mysterious parts exclusively found on the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map. All three mysterious parts are found in different locations on this massive map, so this will be your first scavenger hunt of many more to come.

Once you have all three, you can then set off to any of the other seven locations for the main part of this event. Unlike some other past events, the Holiday 2023 one can be played on any difficulty. This means you can create a custom difficulty where the ghost cannot eliminate you, which is what I’d recommend so you can focus solely on the event and hunting down the mischievous snowmen.

After choosing your difficulty, head out to any of the seven maps. You’ll then find four snowball guns sitting to the left of the computer in your truck. Be sure to grab one of these before setting out since they are essential for vanquishing the dancing snowmen.

There are four available so you can play with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you have to do to complete this event is explore each map to find all of the dancing snowmen hiding around it and shoot each one with your snowball gun. Every map has a different number of snowmen to find, so some of them are much easier to complete than others.

6 Tanglewood Drive – 36 dancing snowmen

42 Edgefield Road – 38 dancing snowmen

10 Ridgeview Court – 38 dancing snowmen

13 Willow Street – 33 dancing snowmen

Grafton Farmhouse – 55 dancing snowmen

Bleasdale Farmhouse – 42 dancing snowmen

Camp Woodwind – 34 dancing snowmen

It’s a long but fairly easy event to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found and vanquished all of the dancing snowmen on the seven different maps, you’ll then unlock the rewards exclusively available for completing the 2023 Holiday Phasmophobia event.

Phasmophobia Holiday 2023 event rewards

After all of the dancing snowmen have been defeated, you’ll be rewarded with a special Holiday 2023 ID card and trophy to commemorate your victory. The trophy will be displayed in one of the glass cases in the lobby, while the ID card can be equipped through the main menu.

If you’re sad the event is over and looking for some more challenges to tackle, you might enjoy locating all of the Easter eggs hidden around Phasmophobia’s various maps and lobby or attempting the weekly challenge mode. It will probably be a while before we get another special event, likely not until Easter 2024, but there are still many other tasks you can take on in the ghost-hunting game.