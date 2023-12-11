All Sunny Meadows mysterious part locations for Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023

Phasmophobia’s primary goal is ghost hunting, but the devs also love to craft special seasonal events that send you on scavenger hunts around the very detailed and complex maps. For the Holiday 2023 season, there’s yet another event that begins with tracking down some mysterious parts.

This is only the first part of the Holiday 2023 event and it sends you directly to one of the toughest maps in all of Phasmophobia, which is Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. There are three mysterious parts you need to find in hidden locations around Sunny Meadows.

All Phasmophobia three mysterious parts locations in Sunny Meadows

Sunny Meadows is massive and there are only three small parts for you to find, which makes this scavenger hunt a tough one since all three mysterious parts are located on vastly different parts of this map. Luckily, you can track them down on any game difficulty, so I recommend creating a custom one where the ghost cannot kill you so you can hunt down the pieces without worrying about the ghost.

Each of the three mysterious parts has a snowman pointing you in the right direction, so even though it’s tricky to navigate this map, as long as you keep an eye out for snowmen, you should find all three parts fairly easily.

Two of the mysterious pieces are located on the first floor of Sunny Meadows.

You’ll need to navigate the maze on the first floor to find both. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

The other piece is on the right side of the basement, which means you’ll need to make a trek downstairs to complete this mission.

Unfortunately, you do have to head downstairs to one of the creepiest areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

In the courtyard

The easiest mysterious piece to obtain is the one sitting in the northwest corner of the courtyard. From the front doors, head straight until you reach a wall, which should be where the chapel containing all of the Cursed Posessions is located.

You can then either make your way to the courtyard by heading left or right and turning to head north the next time you see a door. Proceed down the hall on either side before turning right if you went left or left if you went right to find a door leading into the courtyard.

You’ll find the first mysterious piece in the very northwest corner of this area, sitting on a bench by a snowman who is pointing directly at it.

The snowman is pointing it out to help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a bloody basement bathtub

I ended up at the stairs leading downstairs during my search, so I headed down to find the next piece inside a bloody bathtub in the third Restricted Room. You can make your way downstairs using any of the staircases around the map but you’ll want to head to the east end of the basement area to find this piece.

In the hallway of the Restricted Wing, you’ll come across a snowman pointing. Turn in the direction its arm is facing.

Why isn’t this snowman melting? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you turn around, you should see a door with a large blood splatter on it. Head into this room to grab the next piece.

There are many doors in this hallway, so look for the splatter for guidance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside this room, you’ll find a collection of red presents floating in a bloody bathtub. Right in the middle of it is the next piece, which is bright yellow and easy to spot.

It’s a rather odd collection of gifts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the male bathroom

The final piece is located in the male bathroom in the southwest region of the main floor of Sunny Meadows. It’s easiest to find this room if you first head back to the main entrance, walk forward until you reach the wall connecting to the chapel, then make a left and head almost all the way down the hallway.

The male bathroom is the second-to-last door on the right side of the hallway. Inside, you’ll find a cheery snowman holding the last mysterious piece in its hands for you to grab.

How nice of this snowman to hold it just for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all three pieces, head back to the truck so you can begin tackling each of the dancing snowman hunts around the other maps. The three parts you found on Sunny Meadows allow you to shoot them with your newly constructed weapon.

Tracking down the three mysterious pieces is only the beginning of your road to claiming the Holiday Event 2023 trophy and ID Card, so be prepared for more tough scavenger hunts before you can successfully finish this event. The devs haven’t shared exactly how long the event will last, but they did say we have about three weeks before the event comes to a close.