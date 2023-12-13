All 42 Edgefield Road dancing snowmen locations for Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023

During the Phasmophobia 2023 Holiday event, you’ll be tasked with setting out to hunt down some dancing snowmen instead of ghosts. These mischievous snowmen have infested many of the ghost-hunting game’s iconic maps, including 42 Edgefield Road.

This map is a moderately sized home with three levels to explore, which also means lots of space for the tiny snowmen to hide. Here’s where you can find all of the dancing snowmen around 42 Edgefield Road to make your way through the Holiday 2023 Phasmophobia event.

Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023 42 Edgefield Road snowmen locations

42 Edgefield Road has more snowmen than most other house maps but still fewer than the more daunting farmhouse maps, so you’ll need to find and shoot a total of 38 dancing snowmen around this location.

Outside

The outside area of this house is small, so there are only two dancing snowmen to shoot before you head inside.

On the roof above the doorway.

Sitting on a trashcan just outside the map to the left of the front door.

What a nice welcoming party. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Main floor

The majority of the snowmen can be found around the main floor of 42 Edgefield Road as you come across 18 dancing snowmen throughout this floor.

Most rooms on this floor have a few of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Hallway

Immediately to your right after you enter the house sitting on top of the coat rack in the corner.

On top of a twisted red decoration sitting on the table by the backdoor at the end of the hallway.

Living room

Sitting on a purple beanbag chair in the corner to your left upon entering the room.

Dancing on the middle couch cushion.

On the bottom right corner of the blue shelf hanging over the television.

Three are lined up on top of the fireplace.

Sitting at the very top of the tall white cabinet up against the right wall.

The living room is absolutely packed. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Kitchen

In the corner by the dining room table to your left after entering the kitchen.

Dancing on top of a jar on the table.

Sitting on top of the microwave on the corner counter.

On top of the temperature control unit to your right after entering the room.

There are four spread out in this room. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Storage room

At the very top of the tall black shelf to your left when you enter the room.

Dining room

Sitting on the piano bench.

Garage

On top of the tall black shelf by the light switch to your left after you enter the room.

Behind the door sitting on an olive green gas can in the corner.

Hiding underneath the back end of the green car.

It’s easy to miss the one behind the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Second floor

The second floor of this house has many brightly colored bedrooms to explore and a total of 14 dancing snowmen to shoot.

This floor is massive and has many rooms, so be sure to check them carefully. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Hallway

Turn around and look up slightly when you reach the top of the stairs to find one dancing on the wall.

First blue bedroom

On the left edge of the windowsill.

Sitting on the console next to the computer.

I think one of them was trying to load up Phasmophobia on the computer. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Nursery

At the edge of the tall bunk bed.

Purple bedroom

Sitting on the wooden chair by the window straight ahead when you enter the room.

Inside the bathtub of the small attached bathroom.

This little snowman just wanted to take a warm bath. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Green bedroom

On top of the blue and green forest painting with an owl hanging over the bed.

Sitting on the temperature control unit hidden behind the door.

Second blue bedroom

Sitting on the left edge of the bed next to where the Voodoo Doll will spawn on this map.

On the ground in the corner behind the door.

Inside the small attached bathroom between the bathtub and the sink.

It’s dancing dangerously close to the edge. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Master bedroom

At the very end of the bed sitting among the many shoes lined up there.

On the soap holder above the bathtub in the small attached bathroom.

Sitting on the toilet in the attached bathroom.

Two more snowmen down. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Basement

The last stop on your tour of 42 Edgefield Road is the basement, where you’ll find the final four dancing snowmen.

On the top left corner of the workbench.

In between the freezer and the lockers.

This area is dark even with the lights on, so scan it carefully so you don’t miss any. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Sitting on the very bottom level of the metal shelf to your right after you enter the small storage room attached to the basement where the Summoning Circle will spawn in this house.

On the very top level of the empty blue shelving unit to your left upon entering the basement’s storage room.

Once you’ve conquered 42 Edgefield Road, it might be time to test out your snowman-hunting skills on a tougher map like Grafton Farmhouse or Bleasdale Farmhouse. There are seven different maps you’ll have to explore before you can officially complete the Holiday 2023 event in Phasmophobia, so you probably still have a decent amount of work to do.