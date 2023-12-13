All 42 Edgefield Road dancing snowmen locations for Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023

During the Phasmophobia 2023 Holiday event, you’ll be tasked with setting out to hunt down some dancing snowmen instead of ghosts. These mischievous snowmen have infested many of the ghost-hunting game’s iconic maps, including 42 Edgefield Road.
This map is a moderately sized home with three levels to explore, which also means lots of space for the tiny snowmen to hide. Here’s where you can find all of the dancing snowmen around 42 Edgefield Road to make your way through the Holiday 2023 Phasmophobia event.
Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023 42 Edgefield Road snowmen locations
42 Edgefield Road has more snowmen than most other house maps but still fewer than the more daunting farmhouse maps, so you’ll need to find and shoot a total of 38 dancing snowmen around this location.
Outside
The outside area of this house is small, so there are only two dancing snowmen to shoot before you head inside.
- On the roof above the doorway.
- Sitting on a trashcan just outside the map to the left of the front door.
Main floor
The majority of the snowmen can be found around the main floor of 42 Edgefield Road as you come across 18 dancing snowmen throughout this floor.
Hallway
- Immediately to your right after you enter the house sitting on top of the coat rack in the corner.
- On top of a twisted red decoration sitting on the table by the backdoor at the end of the hallway.
Living room
- Sitting on a purple beanbag chair in the corner to your left upon entering the room.
- Dancing on the middle couch cushion.
- On the bottom right corner of the blue shelf hanging over the television.
- Three are lined up on top of the fireplace.
- Sitting at the very top of the tall white cabinet up against the right wall.
Kitchen
- In the corner by the dining room table to your left after entering the kitchen.
- Dancing on top of a jar on the table.
- Sitting on top of the microwave on the corner counter.
- On top of the temperature control unit to your right after entering the room.
Storage room
- At the very top of the tall black shelf to your left when you enter the room.
Dining room
- Sitting on the piano bench.
Garage
- On top of the tall black shelf by the light switch to your left after you enter the room.
- Behind the door sitting on an olive green gas can in the corner.
- Hiding underneath the back end of the green car.
Second floor
The second floor of this house has many brightly colored bedrooms to explore and a total of 14 dancing snowmen to shoot.
Hallway
- Turn around and look up slightly when you reach the top of the stairs to find one dancing on the wall.
First blue bedroom
- On the left edge of the windowsill.
- Sitting on the console next to the computer.
Nursery
- At the edge of the tall bunk bed.
Purple bedroom
- Sitting on the wooden chair by the window straight ahead when you enter the room.
- Inside the bathtub of the small attached bathroom.
Green bedroom
- On top of the blue and green forest painting with an owl hanging over the bed.
- Sitting on the temperature control unit hidden behind the door.
Second blue bedroom
- Sitting on the left edge of the bed next to where the Voodoo Doll will spawn on this map.
- On the ground in the corner behind the door.
- Inside the small attached bathroom between the bathtub and the sink.
Master bedroom
- At the very end of the bed sitting among the many shoes lined up there.
- On the soap holder above the bathtub in the small attached bathroom.
- Sitting on the toilet in the attached bathroom.
Basement
The last stop on your tour of 42 Edgefield Road is the basement, where you’ll find the final four dancing snowmen.
- On the top left corner of the workbench.
- In between the freezer and the lockers.
- Sitting on the very bottom level of the metal shelf to your right after you enter the small storage room attached to the basement where the Summoning Circle will spawn in this house.
- On the very top level of the empty blue shelving unit to your left upon entering the basement’s storage room.
Once you’ve conquered 42 Edgefield Road, it might be time to test out your snowman-hunting skills on a tougher map like Grafton Farmhouse or Bleasdale Farmhouse. There are seven different maps you’ll have to explore before you can officially complete the Holiday 2023 event in Phasmophobia, so you probably still have a decent amount of work to do.