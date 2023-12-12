All Grafton Farmhouse dancing snowmen locations for Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023

This one has way too many.

Of the seven maps you need to visit for Phasmophobia’s Holiday 2023 event, Grafton Farmhouse is by far the toughest one since it has way more dancing snowmen to find than all of the other locations.

Grafton Farmhouse is a tricky map to deal with during a regular contract but it’s an even tougher one to try and find many small hidden snowmen on. It’s going to be a time-consuming process no matter what, but it’s much easier when you know exactly where to look, so here are all of the Grafton Farmhouse dancing snowmen locations for the Holiday 2023 event in Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023 Grafton Farmhouse snowmen locations

Across the entire Grafton Farmhouse property, you’ll end up shooting a total of 55 dancing snowmen. These snowmen can be found outside, on the main floor, and on the second floor.

Outside

The outside region of Grafton Farmhouse has a total of nine dancing snowmen, so be sure to shoot all of them before you head inside.

Look to your left after exiting the truck to find one sitting up high on the trailer just outside of the map. You can’t walk up to it, but you can shoot it from afar.

Stick close to the fence and head left around to the back of the house where you’ll find another one sitting among the pumpkins in the very left corner.

Move slightly right within the pumpkin patch to find another snowman a short distance away from the last one.

It’s very dark out here so they’re easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Keep walking right up against the fence until you reach the other corner of the yard where you’ll find another one sitting on a rock next to a carved pumpkin.

Stay close to the fence and continue your loop around the map to find another snowman at the next corner you come across sitting on top of the fence.

Follow the fence back to your truck and you’ll end up at a pile of rocks with another one right near the entrance to the truck.

Head toward the front door of Grafton Farmhouse and walk to the very right corner of the balcony to find another snowman on the railing.

While standing exactly where you found the last snowman, turn around and look up to find another one sitting on top of the security camera looking down at you.

Loop all the way around to the patio on the backside of the house and head to the left corner to find one sitting on the ground.

Main floor

The main floor of Grafton Farmhouse has 29 dancing snowmen for you to find around almost all of the rooms in this area.

This map is fairly large and confusing to navigate, so here is a map with each of the rooms on the main floor marked to help you match up all snowmen locations with the correct rooms.

Two rooms have no snowmen in them so they’re crossed out. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Entryway

Turn left immediately after entering to find one sitting on the mounted coat rack hanging next to the light switch.

Walk forward and look left for one dancing on top of the wall light above the stacked firewood.

Turn right to find the next snowman sitting on the top shelf of the brown shelving unit.

A few are waving right as you enter the house. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Dining room

Sitting on the piano bench to your right.

At the very top right corner of the curtains behind the dining room table.

This house has a few other tables for dining so make sure you’re in the right room. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Kitchen

On the top row of the bookshelf by the table in the corner.

Inside a pot on the stove.

Behind the left curtain hanging over the window.

The one behind the curtains is very easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Living room

One is at the very top of the tall brown bookcase to your left after entering the living room.

Next to the door leading outside to the back patio on top of the mounted coat rack shelf.

On top of the blue pot sitting above the fireplace in the left corner.

Three are gathered around the small dining table in the living room.

I felt bad interrupting their meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Floral bedroom

One is behind the potted plant on the left bedside table.

Sitting on top of the bed directly in the center.

Next to a small brown footstool up against the wall underneath the clock.

It’s a snowman party in here. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Floral bedroom attached bathroom

In a red bucket to your left after entering this room.

On top of the tank above the toilet.

Inside the bathtub.

Three more snowmen down. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Small storage room

Sitting on top of the washer.

At the very top of the black storage shelf to your right.

Not to be confused with the main storage room upstairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Pink bedroom

Sitting on the first pink bed.

On the second pink bed.

At the very top of the tall brown bookshelf to the right of the second pink bed.

Sitting in the brown leather chair near the corner table and window.

Sitting at the desk on a red chair.

This might be the busiest snowman room yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Pink bedroom attached storage room

Sitting next to the teddy bear on top of a stack of boxes.

In the corner next to some boxes.

Watch out for that teddy bear since ghosts love to mess with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Second floor

Head upstairs to the second floor to find the last group which includes 17 dancing snowmen.

This area is much smaller and easier to navigate, but here are each of the rooms marked anyway since this house overall has many similar rooms, which makes it confusing to traverse through.

Every room on this floor has some. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Hallway landing

Sitting on the railing to your left as you look back from the top of the stairs.

Two are dancing together in the window looking outside toward the truck. You can spot this window by looking back at the top of the stairs.

From the top of the stairs, turn around to face the second floor where you’ll find a wooden storage unit with a snowman in the bottom left corner.

These three are very easy to miss if you don’t look back from the top of the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Nursery

Behind the door in the corner to your right as you enter the room.

On top of the light blue wooden dresser.

Sitting on the bedside table to the right of the pink bed.

Why are there so many snowmen in this house? Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Bathroom

Sitting at the very top of the tank over the toilet.

Near the bottom right corner of the wooden table sitting in the corner near the door.

On top of the pole the bathtub curtain is connected to in the right corner.

There are also too many teddy bears in this house. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Bedroom

Sitting on the bed near the edge.

Hiding underneath the bed.

On top of the mounted coat rack next to the door leading from the bedroom into the storage room.

This one is trying its best to hide from your snowball gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Storage room

Hiding behind the wooden planks to your left as you enter the room.

Sitting at the very top of a stack of boxes on a blue box in the middle of the room.

At the edge of a ladder hanging down slightly from the rafters above where the fuse box can be if it spawns in this room.

On top of a stack of boxes next to a mannequin up in the rafters right above the red cart with paint supplies.

You’ve finally found the last dancing snowmen. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you clear out the storage room, you will have successfully found all 55 dancing snowmen available on the Grafton Farmhouse map, which means you’re one step closer to earning yourself a shiny new trophy and ID card. Watch out for a possible hunt as you shoot the last snowman if you are not playing a custom mode where hunts are disabled since the special holiday ghost model will appear to track you down.

Now that you’ve tackled Grafton Farmhouse, exploring other maps like 6 Tanglewood Drive, Camp Woodwind, and 13 Willow Street for dancing snowmen should feel extremely easy in comparison. Grafton Farmhouse has the most dancing snowman of all the maps you need to visit, so completing the rest of the Holiday 2023 Phasmophobia event should be fairly easy now that you’ve conquered the toughest map.