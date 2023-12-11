All 13 Willow Street dancing snowmen locations for Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023

Phasmophobia’s 2023 Holiday event is taking its usual scavenger hunt format to a new extreme with most of the ghost-hunting game maps hiding a ton of dancing snowmen for you to eliminate. One of the maps you’ll need to search is 13 Willow Street.

Compared to some of the other locations, 13 Willow Street is a fairly small map. However, there are still many dancing snowmen to find, so here are all of their locations to help you progress through the 2023 Holiday event in Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023 13 Willow Street snowmen locations

There are 33 dancing snowmen to shoot all around 13 Willow Street. You’ll find all of them outside, on the main floor, and in the basement of this map.

Before you begin your scavenger hunt for these dancing snowmen, be sure you already gathered all three mysterious parts for your snowball gun from Sunny Meadows. You won’t be able to shoot these snowmen unless you have the snowball gun already constructed and ready to go sitting by the computer in the truck.

Outside

The scavenger hunt starts as soon as you exit the truck, so you’ll find seven dancing snowmen just in the front yard outside area of 13 Willow Street before you even officially enter this map.

On the roof of the front part of the truck.

On the second lampost on the left side.

Right on the center of the roof of the 13 Willow Street house.

On the fence to the right of the house.

This house looks pretty festive. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Near the southeast corner of the outside area on top of a bush.

Right above a security camera sitting on the roof to the west of the outside region.

Behind the air conditioning unit sitting on the right outside area of the house by the fence.

Main floor

The main floor of 13 Willow Street is where most of the snowmen are hanging out, so throughout all of these rooms, you’ll locate 20 dancing snowmen to shoot.

On top of the cabinet by the living room couch.

Sitting on the second tier of the bookshelf in the corner.

They are always moving which makes them easier to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Sitting on the temperature control unit to your right after entering the kitchen.

On top of the corner cabinet in the kitchen.

To the right of the fridge.

On the ground by the dining room table.

On top of the white cabinet in the hallway.

Sitting on the green tree painting above the table right by the door leading down to the basement.

This area is packed with them. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

On a shelf between two paint buckets to your right as you enter the garage.

On top of the red truck in the garage.

Sitting on a light fixture above the red truck in the garage.

At the top of the workbench behind the red truck in the garage.

In the small room connected to the garage underneath the Ouija Board Cursed Possession if it’s there or just on top of the washing machine by itself if it’s not.

Be sure to visit the small room in the back of the garage. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

On top of the toilet paper shelf above the toilet in the bathroom.

At the top of the tall white cabinet in the blue bedroom.

On the temperature control unit to the right of the bed in the blue bedroom.

To the left of the hamper located behind the door to the blue bedroom.

Sometimes it’s easier to spot them with the lights off. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

On top of the green, yellow, and black files sitting on the desk to your left in the bedroom across from the blue one, which has yellow patterned wallpaper.

At the very top of the dark brown wardrobe in the bedroom with yellow patterned wallpaper.

In the northeast corner of this same bedroom to the right of the purple beanbag chair.

Basement

The last group of snowmen is sitting down in the basement, so make your way downstairs to vanquish the final six dancing snowmen on 13 Willow Street.

At the very top of the massive metal shelving unit you see upon reaching the bottom of the stairs leading into the basement.

Behind the mannequin on top of a stool in the very end corner of the basement hallway near the fuse box if it spawned there instead of the garage.

To the right of the red gas heater sitting in the middle of the basement hallway.

On the third level of the metal shelf located in the center of the first basement room.

In the very top corner on a metal shelf by a box to your right in the first basement room.

You’re so close to completing the hunt on this map. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Sitting on the left edge of the workbench in the second basement room.

Once you’ve gathered all 33 snowmen on 13 Willow Street, your screen will temporarily go dark and it will start snowing outside to let you know you’ve successfully completed this task.

You’ll have to tackle seven different maps complete with their own scavenger hunts for dancing snowmen before you can finish the entire Holiday 2023 Phasmophobia event and claim a special ID card and trophy, so don’t put away your trusty snowball gun just yet.