All Camp Woodwind dancing snowmen locations for Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023

This camp has been overrun by them.

One of the many locations you’ll need to visit during Phasmophobia’s Holiday 2023 event is Camp Woodwind, which has a bunch of dancing snowmen for you to track down and take out with your trusty snowball gun.

Even though Camp Woodwind is a rather small map, it’s a very dark one even with a strong flashlight and all the lights around the map turned on, which makes tracking down the snowmen for this event rather tricky. There are a bunch of dancing snowmen around this map to find, so here are all of their locations so you can work your way through the Holiday 2023 Phasmophobia event with ease.

Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023 Camp Woodwind snowmen locations

All around Camp Woodwind, you’ll find a total of 34 dancing snowmen. Most of the map is outside, so this is the primary area where you’ll find them, but there are also some snowmen outside the front gate and in the bathroom building.

Before you begin, be sure you grab a snowball gun from next to the computer screen in the truck. If you don’t see four snowball guns there, you’ll first need to visit Camp Woodwind to uncover all three mysterious parts for them.

Outside the front gate

Before heading into the Camp Woodwind map by opening the front gate, you’ll find four dancing snowmen to shoot.

On top of the truck as soon as you exit it and turn around.

On the ground behind the tree located on the left side of the gate.

Sitting on a post on the top right side of the gate.

On the other side of the yellow barricade to the right of the gate outside the map. You can’t walk up to this one since this area is off-limits, but you can shoot it from afar.

Watch out for Slenderman since he can appear here. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Bathroom building

The bathroom building has three dancing snowmen you can shoot.

In the first open shower you come across to your left after entering the bathroom building.

In the second shower immediately next to the previous snowman.

On the roof of the bathroom building.

Looks like they were hoping to clean up. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Outside area

The other 27 dancing snowmen are all around the outside region of the Camp Woodwind map, which is most of it. To make finding them all easier, it’s best to loop around the map in one giant circle so you can steadily shoot them all without having to do a bunch of backtracking.

White tents

Turn right after entering the front gate and stay right by the fence until you end up at the white tent. To your right, you’ll find one sitting on the fence post.

Walk around and into the white tent to find one sitting among the games on the white plastic tables.

Sitting on top of the first white tent to the right near where the string of lights connects to it.

Head into the second white tent and look up to find one on the metal poles above you.

One is on the table to your left behind a glass bottle.

I missed the one up high a few times before I finally spotted it. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Campfire

Walk toward the campfire to find one sitting directly on top of it.

One is on a log stool around the campfire close to the white tents.

A dancing snowman is sitting by some marshmallow sticks on a log stool by the north end of the campfire.

Directly behind the campfire, there is a cornhole board with one sitting on top of it.

The grill to the left of the cornhole board has a snowman hoping to warm up.

They’re all trying to enjoy a tasty snack. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Firefly area

On top of the small turquoise tent in front of the firefly forest area.

Outside of the map border on the other side of the fence where many fireflies spawn.

Next to the other snowman outside the fence in the firefly area.

To the right hiding near a bush outside the fence in the firefly area.

Slenderman can spawn right here too. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Log covering

Sitting on top of a blue towel on the ground to your left.

Sitting on top of a second blue towel to the right of the last one.

By some marshmallow sticks underneath the log covering and by the Monkey Paw if this Cursed Possession spawned on the map.

On top of a black cooler located on the right side of the log covering.

Sitting on a pile of logs to the right of the log covering in front if a blue tent.

These ones are very close to each other which makes them easy to eliminate. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Main tent and picnic table area

Inside the big yellow tent on a black table next to the Music Box if this item has spawned.

Sitting on a black chair inside the big white tent.

At the very top of the pole connecting to the string lights running around the camp outside the white tent immediately to the right.

On top of the massive blue tent.

Inside the blue tent on top of a black cooler.

You’re almost done now. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

On the right side of the picnic table near the white tent.

Sitting on the fence post behind the right picnic table.

Dancing on top of the heater on the left picnic table.

Once you’ve taken out all 34 snowmen around Camp Woodwind, you’ll then need to repeat the same process for six other maps to complete the Holiday 2023 Phasmophobia event. These maps are 6 Tanglewood Drive, 42 Edgefield Road, 10 Ridgeview Court, 13 Willow Street, Grafton Farmhouse, and Bleasdale Farmhouse.