All 6 Tanglewood Drive dancing snowmen locations for Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023

One of the maps you’ll have to visit for Phasmophobia’s Holiday 2023 event is 6 Tanglewood Drive, which is a moderately sized map packed with many dancing snowmen.

6 Tanglewood Drive is an easy enough map to traverse and memorize, but these snowmen are notoriously tricky and hidden away in spots you likely usually overlook. Whether you’re struggling to find just one or missing all of them, here are all the 6 Tanglewood Drive dancing snowmen locations in Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023: 6 Tanglewood Drive snowmen locations

Throughout the entire 6 Tanglewood Drive map you must find a total of 36 dancing snowmen. There are a couple outside, but the vast majority of them are inside scattered around all of the various rooms throughout the house.

To actually shoot the dancing snowmen, you first need to visit Sunny Meadows to collect the three mysterious parts hiding there. These parts are used to make a snowball gun you can then eliminate the dancing snowmen with.

Outside

Before you head inside the 6 Tanglewood Drive house, there are three dancing snowmen to shoot outside.

Sitting on top of the mailbox to your left as soon as you exit the truck.

On top of a trashcan to the right of the archway leading up to the front door.

Sitting on the roof to the left of the house.

They’re dancing to welcome you. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Hallway

The front hallway area of this map has four dancing snowmen.

Behind the front door to your right.

On the ground to the left of the table next to the front door.

Sitting on the left sconce next to the bathroom by the front door.

On the ground to the right of the small table in the hallway by the bathroom.

The one by the table is easy to miss, so make sure you shoot it. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Blue bedroom

The first bedroom you’ll come across is a vibrant blue one with three dancing snowmen inside.

On the right side of the windowsill.

Next to the lamp on the bedside table.

Behind the temperature control unit by the bedroom door.

You can turn around to find the third snowman in this room. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Main bathroom

Next to the blue bedroom is the main bathroom which has just one dancing snowman for you to eliminate.

Sitting on the ground to the left of the toilet.

Nursery

The nursery at the end of the first bedroom area is pretty packed with snowmen despite being a rather small room and has four dancing snowmen for you to find.

Behind the bedroom door to your right after you enter.

On top of the light blue wardrobe.

Sitting on the left side of the windowsill.

On top of the blue and green painting with an owl in it.

It seems like the snowmen love the nursery. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Main bedroom

Head down the hallway and turn left to find the main bedroom which also has a bathroom and closet. In these three attached rooms, you’ll come across three dancing snowmen.

To the left of the bed on the ground.

Sitting on top of the toilet tank.

On top of the shower head.

These two just wanted to clean up. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Living room

Four dancing snowmen are hanging out in the living room.

Sitting on the first shelf in the second row of the long brown cabinet.

On top of the very right edge of the long brown cabinet.

To the right of the television.

On the bookshelf hanging above the couch.

Did the snowman turn the television on or was it the ghost? Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Kitchen and dining room

The northeast region of 6 Tanglewood Drive has five dancing snowmen around the attached kitchen and dining room area.

On a cabinet shelf right above the microwave.

Sitting on top of the range hood hanging over the stove.

To the right of the blue stool located to the left of the dining room table.

On top of the coat rack in the corner.

On the third shelf down in the bookcase hanging on the wall to the right of the dining room table.

It’s easy to miss the one hiding by the blue bench. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Garage

The garage door is located in between the living room and kitchen area and contains five dancing snowmen for you to find.

On the black shelf to the left of the washer and dryer.

Sitting on the sink to your right after you enter the garage.

On the second row up sitting on the black shelf in the corner by the garage car doot.

Dancing on top of the car.

In the corner located left from the garage door sitting on the ground to the left of the trashcan where the Voodoo Doll spawns.

Be sure to shoot the one in the tiny room attached to the garage as you walk in. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Basement

Directly across from the garage is the basement door, so you can head downstairs to find the final four dancing snowmen on this map.

On the tire in the left corner as soon as you enter the basement.

On top of the freezer behind where the Summoning Circle may have spawned.

At the very top of a black shelf in the way back left corner of the basement.

In between the first and second black shelves to your right as you make your way to the back of the basement.

These are the last ones you need to shoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

You’ll know you’ve gathered all 36 dancing snowmen because the screen will temporarily go dark and it will start snowing outside. Depending on what difficulty mode you’re playing in, you may also see the special holiday ghost model as a hunt immediately initiates, so be careful if you don’t have dying turned off.

Eliminating all of the dancing snowmen on 6 Tanglewood Drive is only the beginning of successfully completing the Holiday 2023 event, so be prepared for many more scavenger hunts before you can claim the rewards this special event offers.