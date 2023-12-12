All Bleasdale Farmhouse dancing snowmen locations for Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023

The farmhouse maps in Phasmophobia are a perfect balance between small and large maps to offer you a tough yet doable challenge. For the Holiday 2023 event, you’ll need to explore every inch of Bleasdale Farmhouse to locate all of the dancing snowmen it’s hiding.

Bleasdale Farmhouse may have fewer festive snowmen than Grafton Farmhouse does, but the ones located on this map are overall much tougher to find, so here are all of the dancing snowmen locations for Bleasdale Farmhouse to help you work your way through Phasmophobia’s Holiday 2023 event.

Phasmophobia Holiday event 2023: Bleasdale Farmhouse snowmen locations

Around the entire Bleasdale Farmhouse map, you will need to find 42 dancing snowmen. These snowmen are outside, on the main floor, on the second floor, and in the attic, which means you have four unique areas to explore.

Outside

There are 10 dancing snowmen located outside of Bleasdale Farmhouse for you to find without actually stepping foot inside this map.

In the truck above the radio on the table.

Sitting on top of the truck as you look at it from outside.

This is the only map where one shows up inside the truck. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Walk around the outside of the house to the right to find one sitting between two log piles in front of the porch.

Keep walking right until you reach the corner of the fence where one is sitting on a rock.

Stick close to the fence and make your way toward the back of the house until you come across a rock. Look behind this rock to find a snowman.

Proceed around all the way to the back of the house and stop at the scarecrow in the pumpkin patch by the back patio. Look up at the scarecrow to find a snowman on its head.

That’s a rather strange hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Continue past the back patio where one is sitting on a rock right up against the back of Bleasdale Farmhouse.

Walk forward to continue your loop but stop at the corner porch, which is the one that has a back door leading into the hallway next to the kitchen, and look up above the door where one is sitting on the rafters.

Continue around the house until you reach the side porch which has one sitting on top of the lantern.

Shouldn’t this snowman be burning up? Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Right above the front door to Bleasdale Farmhouse, one is sitting on top of the rafters.

Main floor

The main floor of this house has 14 dancing snowmen you can find and shoot.

All the main floor rooms have some snowmen. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Entryway

Look left after entering the house to find one sitting on the mounted coat rack.

Walk under the stairs where one is sitting on a stack of boxes.

Office

Sitting on top of a bookcase up against the right wall when you enter.

On top of a yellow pot on the shelf hanging over the brown storage unit.

Sitting on the old brown clock hanging over the desk by the windows.

Look to each wall of this room to find one. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Living room

On top of a pile of boxes to the left of the table with a blue tablecloth.

In the corner by the piano behind the blue shelf.

Kitchen

Sitting on the chandelier hanging over the dining room table.

In the right corner of the kitchen next to the counter.

Tucked away in a tiny corner. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Hallway

Behind the curtain to your right as you enter the hallway from the kitchen.

On the mounted coat rack hanging above the temperature control unit to the right of the bathroom door.

Bathroom

On top of the tall grey cabinet to the right of the sink.

Storage room

Sitting on top of the grey metal lockers in the corner of the room by the door leading to the side patio.

In between the green plastic box and the red and green gas tubes in the corner underneath where the fuse box can spawn.

It’s easy to miss the ones located above your field of view, so look up often. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Second floor

Throughout the second floor of Bleasdale Farmhouse, you’ll meet 13 dancing snowmen.

All parts of this floor have snowmen except for the very end of the main hallway. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Hallway

At the top of the stairs on the stair railing post to your left.

Sitting on the third from of the brown bookshelf up against the wall by the bathroom door.

You can shoot both of them from the top of the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

First bathroom

Behind the door in the corner to your right as you enter the room.

Sitting on top of the toilet paper roll next to the toilet.

Storage room

Sitting on the very top of the black shelf by the window.

First bedroom

On the second shelf inside the brown cabinet to your right as you enter the room. You have to open the cabinet to shoot it.

In the bottom left corner of the same brown cabinet you just opened.

Next to a black boot at the right end of the bed.

This is the only time you’ll find snowmen inside of a cabinet that needs to be opened. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Second bedroom

Sitting on the bed.

Dancing on the brown leather chair in the corner of the room by the table.

Third bedroom

Two are dancing together on the side table to the right of the bed.

Second bathroom

Sitting on the toilet.

Maybe we should just leave this one alone… Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Attic

The eerie attic contains the last five dancing snowmen you need to shoot before you can leave.

On the lower-level wooden shelf of the blue rolling cart.

To the right of the shovel hanging up on the wall behind the blue cart.

The attic is the most annoying area to find them in. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Sitting by a paintbrush and a brown pot on a circular table behind the rocking chair.

Standing where you found the last one, turn around and walk toward the stairs until you cannot go forward anymore. Then, turn back around to face where you just came from and look up to find the next one sitting up in the rafters.

Tucked away in a corner behind the area where two stools are stacked on top of each other.

I walked by this one so many times before I noticed it. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

After taking on Bleasdale Farmhouse, you can either prepare for an even greater challenge by setting off to explore Grafton Farmhouse or instead choose to tackle easier maps that will seem like nothing in comparison like 6 Tanglewood Drive or Camp Woodwind.

You won’t officially complete the Holiday 2023 Phasmophobia event until you’ve tackled all seven maps included in the event, so you likely still have a decent amount of work to do until you can claim the exclusive trophy and ID card. The seven maps can be played in any order, so it’s up to you how you choose to tackle them.