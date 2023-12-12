10 Ridgeview Court is one of the oldest and most popular Phasmophobia maps. Other than ghost hunting, you will have to visit it soon due to the game’s Holiday 2023 event, which has 38 dancing snowmen for you to find.

Those who have played a bunch of Phasmophobia in their lives already should know that the 10 Ridgeview Court map is rather small. It’s a house with three floors—basement, ground floor, and the first floor. Despite not being as big as Prison or Maple Lodge, it still has a lot of dancing snowmen to collect—38 to be exact. These are scattered in various places around the map, and you’ll have to check every corner to find them. Don’t worry, we discovered every single one, and here’s where you can collect them as well. Tip: Before proceeding, make sure you know how to unlock the event itself. Also, we recommend you play this on custom difficulty, with the ghost hunt levels turned to Friendly, so you don’t have to go through three heart attacks like we did when completing this.

Phasmophobia Christmas event 2023 snowmen locations: 10 Ridgeview Court

Outdoors A total of seven dancing snowmen will be easily spotted once you exit your van. The first two can be shot right from your van. Afterward, head towards the house, and you’ll find two more on the fence. Then, one should be dancing on the rooftop, and another two will be sitting on the porch. You’re greeted with a jovial welcome. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Mateusz Miter

Living room and kitchen When you enter the house, you’ll find yourself in the living room, with the kitchen to your right. We advise you to first take down three snowmen in the living room, which are pictured below. Then, head over to the kitchen. One snowman can be found on the windowsill, another on the fridge, and a final one on the microwave. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Mateusz Miter

Ground floor bedroom When you’re done with the kitchen, it’s best to head over to the nearest ground floor bedroom. One snowman will be dancing on the night table by the bed, the second on the shower in the bathroom, and the third one on the hanger in the storage room. You can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Mateusz Miter

Ground floor office and other rooms Once you’re done with that side of the house, head over to the other one. There, you will find one snowman on the laundry machine, and the second one hiding behind a trash bin in the bathroom. There’s another one vibing in the office, standing just on top of the piano. The one fella hiding behind the bin is tough to spot at first. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Mateusz Miter

Garage The next room is the garage. Luckily, there are three easy-to-spot snowmen. One of them will be waiting for you on the workbench table near the doors, while the other two are in the second part of the room. One snowman will be dancing on the car, while another will be waiting for you on the shelf.

Basement Next, we suggest heading to the basement. Be warned, it’s quite creepy down there! We actually had to go to the basement a few times to turn on the electricity again, since our ghost was unusually active and kept switching off the power. When it comes to snowmen, one will be waiting on top of the tools cabinet, and the second one on the workshop table on the left. The third snowman is chilling on one of the shelves on the right side of the basement. Look at him just vibing by his own. He’s probably guarding that fuse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upstairs There are a bunch of snowmen upstairs as well. You will encounter the first two after you make your way up—one will be standing on the floor, while the second on the bin in front of the stairs. Head to the right where you’ll find a bedroom and a bathroom. You probably won’t spot him at first. Screenshot by Dot Esports In the bathroom, one snowman can be found on the bath, with the second one hiding in the corner behind the sink. There are also two small fellas in the bedroom on this side of the house—one in the corner behind the doors, and the second on the desk.

There you are! Screenshot by Dot Esports