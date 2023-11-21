This is one of the most difficult challenges you'll face.

Phasmophobia has many unique ways you can put your ghost-hunting prowess to the test. The Apocalypse Challenge is by far one of the most formidable and daunting ones.

Completing the Apocalypse Challenge grants special rewards and will earn you a bunch of cash and experience in the process, so if you want to tackle it, here’s what you’ll need to know to successfully finish the Apocalypse Challenge in Phasmophobia.

What is the Apocalypse Challenge in Phasmophobia?

The Apocalypse Challenge is a permanent secret challenge you can complete for massive rewards, unique achievements, and three special trophies in Phasmophobia.

There is also a special weekly challenge called The Apocalypse Draws Near, which has some similarities to the permanent challenge but is not the same. If you want the achievements and trophies, you must undertake the Apocalypse Challenge instead.

How to complete the Apocalypse Challenge in Phasmophobia

Since it’s a hidden feature, you’ll have to create the Apocalypse Challenge yourself before you can complete it to claim all of the rewards it offers.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to tackle the Apocalypse Challenge in Phasmophobia.

Choose single-player as your gameplay mode.

as your gameplay mode. Create a custom difficulty . If you select a 6x multiplier or higher , you’ll be doing the Bronze level of this challenge. If you select a 10x multiplier or higher , you’re tackling the Silver level of this challenge. If you select a 15x multiplier , you’re working with the Gold level of this challenge, which is the toughest one.

. Select Sunny Meadows Mental Institution as your map.

as your map. Complete all four objectives. Three of the objectives will be randomly chosen. The fourth one will always be to identify the correct ghost type.

Obtain a ghost photo of any star rating.

Sunny Meadows is an absolutely terrifying map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phasmophobia Apocalypse Challenge Bronze Hunter achievement and trophy

Once you have successfully completed all of the Apocalypse Challenge rules at 6x difficulty or higher on the Bronze level of this task, you will receive the Bronze Skull trophy in your lobby and unlock the Bronze Hunter achievement.

Phasmophobia Apocalypse Challenge Silver Hunter achievement and trophy

The Silver level of the Apocalypse Challenge must be finished with a 10x multiplier or higher to obtain the Silver Skull trophy and the Silver Hunter achievement. You’ll automatically unlock the Bronze level rewards if you successfully tackle and finish this one first.

Phasmophobia Apocalypse Challenge Gold Hunter achievement and trophy

The toughest version of the Apocalypse Challenge is the Gold level which must be completed with a 15x multiplier to obtain the Gold Skull trophy and the Gold Hunter achievement.

If you complete this challenge before the others, you’ll automatically unlock all three trophies at once. Three of Phasmophobia’s achievements can only be unlocked by successfully conquering all three versions of this challenge.

Phasmophobia Apocalypse Challenge tips

Successfully completing the Apocalypse Challenge will always come down to luck since some ghosts and objectives will be easier to face than others, but here are some tips to help make the process easier.

Reroll and try again

Rerolling and trying again before you even step foot onto the map is a staple aspect of successfully finishing all levels of this challenge since some objectives will seem impossible while others are super easy to do.

Since your three objectives will be randomly chosen each time, some will be much easier than others, which means you should consider making an educated guess, finishing the contract, and trying your luck again. You won’t get the trophy unless all objectives are complete, but you can at least earn decent rewards even if you can’t finish all of them.

Use Cursed Objects

Phasmophobia’s most powerful and dangerous tools are the Cursed Possessions found around each map. You’ll always find the Sunny Meadows one in the chapel close to the entrance, so consider starting off every Apocalypse Challenge run by checking to see what item you got.

All of the Cursed Objects will help you in some way, but be prepared for a hunt to begin immediately after you use them.

Cursed Possessions will make the investigation easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Try to get hunted

On Sunny Meadows, it’s nearly impossible to track down the ghost room, which means actively trying to get hunted is your best bet for success. It’s especially good to try and roll tasks revolving around hunting since these will be easy to complete all at once.

During a hunt, you can watch and listen to how the ghost moves to help determine what kind of ghost you’re working with. Some will be easier to identify than others, but you’re almost always going to learn something from witnessing how the ghost acts during a hunt based on similar tactics you use for the No Evidence challenge.

You can also snap a photo of the ghost during a hunt which is one of the essential tasks you’ll have to complete for any level of this challenge.