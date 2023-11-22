How to identify The Twins in Phasmophobia: Activity chart

Phasmophobia has a couple of especially elusive and tricky ghosts, with one of the biggest trickster types being The Twins. This ghost can be tough to identify, but a method involving the activity chart can make the process easier.

The Twins are designed specifically to trick you and make you question what you find, so successfully catching this ghost is usually a rather tough task. Here is how you can successfully identify The Twins using their evidence, behaviors, and the special activity chart method.

Identifying The Twins in Phasmophobia, explained

To identify The Twins in Phasmophobia, you’ll need to obtain EMF level five, Spirit Box, and Freezing Temaptures as evidence. You can also potentially get lucky and identify it with no evidence based on its behavioral patterns and the activity chart method.

The Twins evidence in Phasmophobia

Evidence How to obtain evidence EMF level five The EMF Reader needs to reach five to count as evidence for this ghost. You can get readings of any level with all ghosts, but only a reading of five will count for The Twins. Spirit Box You must pick up a valid response from a Spirit Box to mark this off as evidence. Freezing Temperatures The temperature must dip below freezing to identify The Twins, which means below 0°C or below 32°F. Seeing your breath is not an indicator of Freezing Temperatures anymore, so you must pick up this reading using a Thermometer.

Freezing Temperatures and EMF level five can be tough to get, but Spirit Box is generally easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to their official evidence, The Twins also have a few other behavioral patterns and indicators you may recognize during a contract.

The Twins can interact with the environment at the same time , which means you may witness simultaneous interactions. One interaction will be within three meters while the other can be within up to 16 meters.

, which means you may One interaction will be within three meters while the other can be within up to 16 meters. Since The Twins can perform interactions far away from the ghost room, it’s easy to be misled by them and to have trouble locating the ghost room.

and to have trouble locating the ghost room. This ghost has a 50 percent chance of initiating a hunt from where it currently is and a 50 percent chance to instead swap to wherever it last used the simultaneous interaction ability. Because of this, The Twins may hunt from somewhere unexpected.

and a Because of this, The Twins may hunt from somewhere unexpected. Even though The Twins may act as two ghosts, mechanically they are still just one unit, which means what they can do as separate forces is rather limited.

Depending on which Twin hunts, the speed of the ghost may differ , which means you might be able to recognize the ghost as The Twins if the speed seems to randomly shift with each hunt.

, which means you might be able to recognize the ghost as The Twins if the The Twins can produce a special pattern on the activity chart in the truck.

Phasmophobia The Twins activity chart method

A method relating to the activity chart in the truck can be used to help identify The Twins in Phasmophobia. With this method, you are essentially looking for sudden short angles on the board since the activity will usually be mostly long straight lines when it is not The Twins.

An example of what a twin interaction will look like is present in the following chart where you can see a special Twins marking just before the 10 mark across a strength of six to seven and another right before the 30 mark across a strength of three to four.

These lines are very short, small, and quick, which is a clear indicator of The Twins interacting at the same time. Because The Twins have a special ability where they will both interact with the environment at the same time, this will oftentimes show up on the activity board as sudden short angled lines seeming to occur very quickly in succession.

Many players use this method to determine the ghost type to be The Twins without any other evidence. But while this can be a very effective and helpful tool in certain challenges like No Evidence or The Apocalypse Draws Near, it can also completely mess up your investigation if you rely too heavily on it.

It is crucial to keep in mind any ghost can technically create this pattern with the right set of circumstances, although it is far more common to see this pattern frequently when you are working with The Twins. Because of this, you should always rely most heavily on evidence and try to only use this method as confirmation of behaviors and evidence you are already seeing.

Using the activity chart to identify The Twins is not a perfect indicator of The Twins actually being present, but sometimes it might be your only option. If you are solely relying on this method because you have no other choice, keep in mind there is a strong possibility of error. Thus, you should try to witness this occurrence happen at least three or four times—if not even more—before you definitely determine the ghost to be The Twins.