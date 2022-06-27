Phasmophobia is a psychological horror game where players get to hunt down the causes of paranormal activities in groups of four. Throughout your adventures in the game, you’ll rely on many tools, and the DOTS Projector is one of the recent additions to the game.

DOTS Projector helps players identify some of the ghosts in the game. The traces of Banshee, Deogen, Goryo, Oni, Phantom, Raiju, Thaye, Wraith, Yokai, and Yurei can be picked up by using a DOTS Projector.

How to use the DOTS Projector in Phasmophobia

Equip the DOTS Projector.

Face a hard surface like a wall and press F. You can also set it on doors and the floor.

Upon pressing F, the DOTS Projector will start projecting green lights and start working.

When a ghost comes close to the DOTS Projector’s range, players will be able to see the ghost’s silhouette. You’ll need to actively check the walls, however, since the silhouettes appear and disappear quickly. Once you see the outlines of a ghost through the DOTS Projector, the item will have served its purpose.

If you’re struggling to catch the moving ghost with your eyes, you can try observing the room, which the DOTS Projector is working through a camera with a night vision. After setting up a camera in the same room as the DOTS Projector, you’ll need to make your way back to the van to check out the footage. To increase your chances of getting a clear glimpse of the ghost, you can try talking to it and raise its activity levels so it can be detected for longer than a second.