One of the most important items in Phasmophobia’s Blood Moon event is the mysterious Totems found throughout it. If you want to progress towards claiming event rewards, you need to know how to find them.

Even the smallest maps are still massive and tricky to navigate, which makes tracking down Totems a daunting task. Earing the event rewards is a community task, so to ensure you can do your part, you need to know how to find Totems for the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.

How to find Blood Moon Totems in Phasmophobia

They’re fairly easy to spot once you know what you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Totems for the Blood Moon event by exploring any of the four event maps. This includes Point Hope, 13 Willow Street, 42 Edgefield Road, and Grafton Farmhouse. They only appear on these specific maps, so if you’re playing a contract somewhere else, you won’t be able to find them.

All Totems spawn randomly around these locations, meaning you need to check every corner of each map to find them. Although they appear randomly, only so many spots Totems can spawn around each map, so you can eventually learn all possible spots to check as you play through lots of contracts at each location.

What do Totems look like in the Blood Moon Phasmophobia event?

Totems are small altar-like configurations featuring a vibrant red Blood Moon floating above a black vase-like base. They’re always surrounded by candles and glowing, making them generally pretty easy to spot from afar. Totems are also sometimes situated in the middle of five pieces of paper in a star-like formation when they’re on the ground, but not always since they may spawn on top of tables and other objects instead.

How many Totems are on each map in the Blood Moon Phasmophobia event?

Two Totems are present on the four event maps when you spawn in. The locations of these Totems vary each time, but regardless of where they are, there are always two that can be found and photographed in each contract.

How to photograph Totems in the Phasmophobia Blood Moon event

Once you find a Totem, you need to take a picture of it to have it count for the event. This process requires you to plan ahead and carefully line up a shot, so here’s how to photograph Totems for the event.

Make sure you have a Photo Camera in your equipment loadout .

in your . Select one of the event maps . This includes Point Hope , 13 Willow Street , 42 Edgefield Road , and Grafton Farmhouse .

. Grab a Photo Camera from the truck.

from the truck. Find a Totem .

. Switch to your Photo Camera .

. Line up a photo with the Totem in the frame.

a with the in the frame. Take a photo of the Totem.

Once it vanishes, you’re good to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you snap a picture of the Totem, it will disintegrate in front of you. If you don’t see this happen, try lining up your shot from a different angle and snapping another photo. Depending on what type of Photo Camera you’re using, you might not have many shots available which means you need to be careful and precise to ensure you’re able to capture the Totem.

Once the Totem vanishes, you know you’re good to go and have helped contribute to progress in the event, which means you can move on to tracking down the next Totem or working on other Blood Moon event tasks. If you’re looking for something else to do instead, consider hunting down all Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia or working on earning the secret Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned Badge.

