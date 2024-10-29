All 42 Edgefield Road Totem locations for Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

42 Edgefield Road is a massive two-story house with lots of rooms to explore in Phasmophobia. Throughout the Blood Moon event, these rooms hide lots of Totems you need to find and photograph.

This is easily one of the trickiest locations where you can ghost hunt for the Blood Moon event. Tracking down Totems to contribute progress in the event is very tough at this location, but it’s much more doable once you learn exactly where to find them. Here are all possible Totem locations at 42 Edgefield Road for the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.

All Totem locations at 42 Edgefield Road in Phasmophobia Blood Moon event

There are seven spots around 42 Edgefield Road where you may find a Totem during the Blood Moon event. Any number of Totems can spawn in each contract you tackle, so you must check all the possible spots to ensure you don’t miss any.

You can find four spawn locations on the first floor, while the other three require you to head upstairs. I usually come across around three or four Totems on this map, so a decent number of these spots seem likely to populate a Totem for you to photograph.

Here are all the spots where Totems can spawn on the 42 Edgefield Road map. Based on our testing for them, there seem to be only seven possible spawn locations, but if we discover any additional ones, we’ll add them here.

Location Explanation Image Living room Sitting in a red circle behind the couch near the entrance to the living room. Kitchen On the table in the corner of the kitchen. Dining room Near the edge of the dining room table. Garage Sitting in the middle of a red circle on the ground in the back left corner of the room. Purple bedroom – second floor On the bed in the purple bedroom right up against the wall beneath a red circle drawn on it. You can find this room on the second floor. Lime green bedroom – second floor Sitting on the ground beneath the window by the end of the bed in the lime green bedroom on the second floor. Master bedroom bathroom – second floor Sitting in the bathtub of the bathroom that’s connected to the master bedroom at the very end of the hallway on the second floor.

To ensure you don’t miss any Totems around 42 Edgefield Road, I recommend strategically checking all of the possible locations around this map each time you play a contract on it. I find that it’s easiest to start on the first floor to check all four potential spawn spots there before heading upstairs to scope out the final three.

As you find Totems around this home, make sure you snap a photo of each one. Every Totem disintegrates when you take a picture of it, which is how you know you’ve done it right. Each Totem you capture in a photo counts for the overall community progress in the event.

Once you have finished hunting for Totems around this map, you may want to visit 13 Willow Street or Point Hope to search for more Totems there. Be sure to also work on other event goals so you can contribute as much progress towards the Blood Moon event rewards as possible.

While tracking down Totems for this event, you might also consider keeping an eye out for all Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia. You’re bound to come across some of them as you carefully scour each event map. If you head over to Point Hope to make progress in the event, it’s also worth working on completing the special Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned Badge Easter egg.

