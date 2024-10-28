All Point Hope Totem locations for Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

Point Hope is one of the four maps you must traverse during Phasmophobia‘s Blood Moon event. This vast lighthouse has 10 floors with lots of secrets waiting to be uncovered like the special event Totems.

The Blood Moon makes all event maps quite dark and tricky to navigate. Even if you turn the lights on, everything remains shrouded in an ominous red glow that can make complying event tasks rather tricky. It’s a lot easier if you know exactly where to look, so here are all of the possible spawn locations for the Totems at Point Hope during the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.

All Totem locations at Point Hope in Phasmophobia Blood Moon event

It’s time for a scavenger hunt under the Blood Moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven possible spots for a Totem to spawn at Point Hope in Phasmophobia. For each contract you tackle, only a few of these spots will be chosen since there are only one to three Totems available for you to find at a time for the Blood Moon event.

These seven spots seem to be the only possible locations Totems can spawn based on our testing for them. But if we end up discovering any additional spots in the future, they’ll be added here.

Location Explanation Image First floor In the middle of a scribbled red circle that’s drawn on the ground in the living room, right between the green couch and the stairs leading up to the next floor. Second floor Sitting on top of the freezer chest to the right of the fridge, up against the back wall in the kitchen. Fourth floor On the ground by the chess board on the central shelving unit in the game room. Fifth floor In the bathroom, hidden between the brown room divider that’s right up against the bathtub and the small window looking outside on the back wall. Sixth floor Hidden behind the brown room divider in the back right corner of the master bedroom next to the bed. Seventh floor On the ground in front of the dresser, surrounded by five pieces of paper with ancient handwriting and a red scribbled circle in the children’s bedroom. 10th floor Outside on the balcony to the right of the door you can exit at the top of the stairs.

Totems cannot spawn on the third, eighth, and ninth floors of the Point Hope lighthouse map, which means you can completely skip investigating them when you’re focused on finding Totems. The easiest way to work on finding Totems on this map is to start on the very first floor and make your way to the top while checking all of the possible spots as you ascend.

Once you find any Totem at Point Hope, make sure you take a photo of it. This is one of the key ways you can contribute to the Blood Moon event so the entire community can work together to earn exclusive Halloween rewards. As soon as you snap a photo, the Totem will vanish which is how you know you’ve done it correctly.

Don’t forget to take a photo of all the Totems you find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can work on gathering evidence like freezing temps and Ghost Orbs as you go so you can get closer to correctly identifying the ghost. It’s also a good idea to keep your three optional objectives in mind and work through those if possible to help increase the entire community’s progress in the Halloween Blood Moon event. There’s a lot to get done and not a whole lot of time to do it, but at least you’ll level up fast since you’re working on so many different game aspects at once.

If you’re interested in the other secrets this eerie lighthouse hides, you may might want to know about the Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned Badge Easter egg and all Point Hope Cursed Possession locations. This also isn’t the only map with hidden content to uncover, so consider checking out all Easter eggs and secrets to discover even more.

