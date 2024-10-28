Forgot password
A Totem on the balcony of the Point Hope lighthouse and a Blood Moon hovering in the red sky in Phasmophobia.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Phasmophobia

All Point Hope Totem locations for Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

Here are all of the possible locations for a Totem to spawn at Point Hope during the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Oct 28, 2024

Point Hope is one of the four maps you must traverse during Phasmophobia‘s Blood Moon event. This vast lighthouse has 10 floors with lots of secrets waiting to be uncovered like the special event Totems.

The Blood Moon makes all event maps quite dark and tricky to navigate. Even if you turn the lights on, everything remains shrouded in an ominous red glow that can make complying event tasks rather tricky. It’s a lot easier if you know exactly where to look, so here are all of the possible spawn locations for the Totems at Point Hope during the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.

All Totem locations at Point Hope in Phasmophobia Blood Moon event

The tall Point Hope lighthouse sitting under a red blood moon in Phasmophobia.
It’s time for a scavenger hunt under the Blood Moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven possible spots for a Totem to spawn at Point Hope in Phasmophobia. For each contract you tackle, only a few of these spots will be chosen since there are only one to three Totems available for you to find at a time for the Blood Moon event.

These seven spots seem to be the only possible locations Totems can spawn based on our testing for them. But if we end up discovering any additional spots in the future, they’ll be added here.

LocationExplanationImage
First floorIn the middle of a scribbled red circle that’s drawn on the ground in the living room, right between the green couch and the stairs leading up to the next floor.A Totem on the ground by the stairs on the first floor of the Point Hope map in Phasmophobia.
Second floorSitting on top of the freezer chest to the right of the fridge, up against the back wall in the kitchen.A Totem on the second floor of Point Hope sitting on a freezer in the kitchen in Phasmophobia.
Fourth floorOn the ground by the chess board on the central shelving unit in the game room.A Totem in the games room on the floor in by the central shelves at Point Hope in Phasmophobia.
Fifth floorIn the bathroom, hidden between the brown room divider that’s right up against the bathtub and the small window looking outside on the back wall.A totem behind a brown room divider up against the bath tub at Point Hope in Phasmophobia.
Sixth floorHidden behind the brown room divider in the back right corner of the master bedroom next to the bed.A Totem on the sixth floor of Point Hope behind a brown room divider in Phasmophobia.
Seventh floorOn the ground in front of the dresser, surrounded by five pieces of paper with ancient handwriting and a red scribbled circle in the children’s bedroom.Holding a camera and looking at a Totem ith a floating red Blood Moon in Phasmophobia.
10th floorOutside on the balcony to the right of the door you can exit at the top of the stairs.A Totem on the tenth floor of Point Hope outside on the balcony in Phasmophobia.

Totems cannot spawn on the third, eighth, and ninth floors of the Point Hope lighthouse map, which means you can completely skip investigating them when you’re focused on finding Totems. The easiest way to work on finding Totems on this map is to start on the very first floor and make your way to the top while checking all of the possible spots as you ascend.

Once you find any Totem at Point Hope, make sure you take a photo of it. This is one of the key ways you can contribute to the Blood Moon event so the entire community can work together to earn exclusive Halloween rewards. As soon as you snap a photo, the Totem will vanish which is how you know you’ve done it correctly.

Taking a picture of a floating moon Totem sitting on a table in the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.
Don’t forget to take a photo of all the Totems you find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can work on gathering evidence like freezing temps and Ghost Orbs as you go so you can get closer to correctly identifying the ghost. It’s also a good idea to keep your three optional objectives in mind and work through those if possible to help increase the entire community’s progress in the Halloween Blood Moon event. There’s a lot to get done and not a whole lot of time to do it, but at least you’ll level up fast since you’re working on so many different game aspects at once.

If you’re interested in the other secrets this eerie lighthouse hides, you may might want to know about the Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned Badge Easter egg and all Point Hope Cursed Possession locations. This also isn’t the only map with hidden content to uncover, so consider checking out all Easter eggs and secrets to discover even more.

