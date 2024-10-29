All Grafton Farmhouse Totem locations for Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

The extremely dark and vast Grafton Farmhouse is one of Phasmophobia’s scariest maps. The Blood Moon event makes it even creepier, but you’ve got to investigate it to track down Totems if you want to help make progress in it.

Totems are quite small and can be easy to miss around any map, but this one makes finding them especially tricky. Capturing as many Totems as possible is crucial if you want to help out the community, so here are all possible Totem locations at Grafton Farmhouse for the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.

All Totem locations at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia Blood Moon event

Grafton Farmhouse is one of Phasmophobia’s creepiest maps and the Totems make it so much worse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven unique spots around Grafton Farmhouse where Totems can spawn for the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia. A varying amount of Totems can spawn in each contract, so you might find one, four, or any other amount around this map.

Four of the potential spawn spots are located on the main floor, while the other three require you to venture upstairs. Each time I’ve gone hunting for Totems on this map, I’ve found at least three per round, so a decent amount seems to spawn here most of the time.

Here is every spot a Totem can spawn around the Grafton Farmhouse map. If we end up uncovering any additional ones Totem spawn locations, they’ll be added here.

Location Explanation Image Kitchen Sitting on the ground right underneath a window between the refrigerator and counter island in the kitchen. Master bedroom closet On the ground in the closet attached to the master bedroom, located down the hallway from the living room. Children’s bedroom Right in the middle of the circular carpet at the end of one of the two beds in the children’s room, located down the hallway from the living room. Storage room On the ground in front of a bunch of boxes in the storage room. This is the small room attached to the children’s bedroom that has two twin beds on the first floor. Nursery – second floor Sitting on the ground between the crib and bed in the nursery on the second floor. Bathroom – second floor On the ground in the middle of the bathroom in front of the bathtub on the second floor. Storage room – second floor In the middle of the red circle that’s drawn on the ground to your left upon entering the storage room on the second floor.

When you find a Totem at any of these locations, use any type of Photo Camera to capture it. Taking a picture of a Totem causes it to disappear, but it also counts as a bit of progress in the Blood Moon event. Capturing Totems is one of the key tasks you can perform in this event, so it’s always important to snap a photo of them.

Once you’re done hunting for Totems around Grafton Farmhouse, you can set out to explore the other event maps. Point Hope, 13 Willow Street, and 42 Edgefield Road all have plenty of additional Totems for you to find so you can contribute even more progress to the Halloween event.

Fully finishing the Blood Moon event is a community effort, so you’ll likely need to find Totems around Grafton Farmhouse and the other maps many times to help the progress bar go up. It might start to feel tedious, so if you need a break, consider mixing your gameplay up by working on tracking down all Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia. Or if you’re feeling up for a challenge, get to work solving the complex puzzle associated with the Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned Badge Easter egg.

