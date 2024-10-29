Forgot password
Holding a Ouija Board in front of a Totem at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Phasmophobia

All Grafton Farmhouse Totem locations for Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia

Here are all of the locations where Totems can spawn at Grafton Farmhouse during the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 29, 2024 01:02 pm

The extremely dark and vast Grafton Farmhouse is one of Phasmophobia’s scariest maps. The Blood Moon event makes it even creepier, but you’ve got to investigate it to track down Totems if you want to help make progress in it.

Totems are quite small and can be easy to miss around any map, but this one makes finding them especially tricky. Capturing as many Totems as possible is crucial if you want to help out the community, so here are all possible Totem locations at Grafton Farmhouse for the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia.

All Totem locations at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia Blood Moon event

The front porch of Grafton Farmhouse covered in red light from the blood moon in Phasmophobia.
Grafton Farmhouse is one of Phasmophobia’s creepiest maps and the Totems make it so much worse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven unique spots around Grafton Farmhouse where Totems can spawn for the Blood Moon event in Phasmophobia. A varying amount of Totems can spawn in each contract, so you might find one, four, or any other amount around this map.

Four of the potential spawn spots are located on the main floor, while the other three require you to venture upstairs. Each time I’ve gone hunting for Totems on this map, I’ve found at least three per round, so a decent amount seems to spawn here most of the time.

Here is every spot a Totem can spawn around the Grafton Farmhouse map. If we end up uncovering any additional ones Totem spawn locations, they’ll be added here.

LocationExplanationImage
KitchenSitting on the ground right underneath a window between the refrigerator and counter island in the kitchen. A Totem on the ground in a kitchen in Phasmophobia.
Master bedroom closetOn the ground in the closet attached to the master bedroom, located down the hallway from the living room.A Totem in a closet in Phasmophobia.
Children’s bedroomRight in the middle of the circular carpet at the end of one of the two beds in the children’s room, located down the hallway from the living room.A Totem sitting on the ground in a children;s bedroom at Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
Storage roomOn the ground in front of a bunch of boxes in the storage room. This is the small room attached to the children’s bedroom that has two twin beds on the first floor.A Totem on the ground in a storage room in Phasmophobia.
Nursery – second floorSitting on the ground between the crib and bed in the nursery on the second floor.A Totem on the floor in the nursery in Phasmophobia.
Bathroom – second floorOn the ground in the middle of the bathroom in front of the bathtub on the second floor.A Totem on the floor in a bathroom in Phasmophobia.
Storage room – second floorIn the middle of the red circle that’s drawn on the ground to your left upon entering the storage room on the second floor.A Totem on the ground in a circle in a storage room on the second floor of Grafton Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.

When you find a Totem at any of these locations, use any type of Photo Camera to capture it. Taking a picture of a Totem causes it to disappear, but it also counts as a bit of progress in the Blood Moon event. Capturing Totems is one of the key tasks you can perform in this event, so it’s always important to snap a photo of them.

Once you’re done hunting for Totems around Grafton Farmhouse, you can set out to explore the other event maps. Point Hope, 13 Willow Street, and 42 Edgefield Road all have plenty of additional Totems for you to find so you can contribute even more progress to the Halloween event.

Fully finishing the Blood Moon event is a community effort, so you’ll likely need to find Totems around Grafton Farmhouse and the other maps many times to help the progress bar go up. It might start to feel tedious, so if you need a break, consider mixing your gameplay up by working on tracking down all Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia. Or if you’re feeling up for a challenge, get to work solving the complex puzzle associated with the Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned Badge Easter egg.

