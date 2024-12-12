Krampus has arrived in Phasmophobia and brought a chilling winter event you can complete to claim exclusive rewards. One of the key tasks you need to tackle is finding the hidden Krampus Boxes.

There are many festive decorations around the holiday maps, so you might have a tough time spotting the Krampus Boxes you need to interact with. Opening them is one of the best ways to contribute to the community’s progress in the event, so here’s how to find Krampus Boxes for the Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia.

Where to find Krampus Boxes in Phasmophobia

Open as many of them as you can find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Krampus Boxes at various locations around the four Winter’s Jest event maps in Phasmophobia. This includes:

Bleasdale Farmhouse

6 Tanglewood Drive

Point Hope

Maple Lodge Campsite

You can only find Krampus Boxes while playing on these four specific maps. All other maps aren’t part of the event and don’t have any special decorations, interactive items, or the signature Krampus ghost for you to find.

Krampus Boxes spawn somewhat randomly around each of these maps. There’s a set number of possible spawn locations around each of the four maps, but the spots that end up populated with one are random each time. The best way to ensure you find all of them is to check all the possible spawn locations in every match.

What do Krampus Boxes look like in the Winter’s Jest Phasmophobia event?

Krampus Boxes are medium-sized red jack-in-the-boxes with a star on them and a handle on the side. When you open them, a Krampus head pops out with confetti and glows briefly before dropping down and becoming inactive.

Krampus clearly did not want me to mess with this box. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since all maps are adorned with holiday decorations, the boxes can easily be mistaken for presents. Be sure to scan every room carefully to avoid missing them. They’re usually in fairly central and obvious locations that are hard to miss, but not always.

How many Krampus Boxes are on each map in Phasmophobia?

The number of Krampus Boxes on each map varies, but generally, two to three are present. There are a limited number of possible spawn locations around each map, which means you can check all of the potential spots to ensure you find each box.

How to open Krampus Boxes in Phasmophobia

You can open Krampus Boxes by approaching them and selecting the Use button. This button varies by platform, but it’s the same one you select to interact with just about every item in Phasmophobia. If you’re unsure what it is, you can check it by opening your journal, selecting the Options page, navigating to the Controls tab, and locating the button next to the word Use. You can also swap this button for a different one while on this page.

While you’re already working your way around Point Hope for this event, consider also tackling Lighthouse Keeper and Ferryman of the Drowned to claim some special ID cards. You also might want to be on the lookout for all Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia since plenty are waiting to be discovered around each map you can explore in this event.

