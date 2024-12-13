The Winter’s Jest event is Phasmophobia has a terrifying ghost waiting to meet you. Krampus is the mascot for the 2024 Winter event, but he’s not an easy guy to track down, which means you may need help finding him.

Since Krampus can only be found for a limited time, you have to act fast if you want to catch a glimpse of him while you can. He can’t be found everywhere, so if you’re having trouble locating him, you need to know how to find the Krampus ghost in Phasmophobia.

How to find Krampus in Phasmophobia

Watch for glowing white eyes lurking in the shadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Krampus in Phasmophobia by playing at any of the four Winter’s Jest event maps while the event is active including Point Hope, Bleasdale Farmhouse, Maple Lodge Campsite, and 6 Tanglewood Drive. Krampus will always appear around these four maps since they’re the ones included in the special winter event. The ghost model across all other maps is randomly chosen from the normal ones and will never be Krampus.

There’s a chance of seeing Krampus at any point as long as you’re on one of the holiday maps. If the ghost isn’t manifesting very often, you can use a Summoning Circle to temporarily trap it so you can get a good look at him. Otherwise, investigate as normal and wait for him to appear more often as your sanity is depleted.

What does Krampus look like?

The Krampus ghost has eerie glowing white eyes, a goat-like head with horns, tattered grey clothes, and holds part of a broom. His face perfectly matches the one you see when opening Krampus Boxes. Since his eyes are always glowing, you can oftentimes spot Krampus from very far away even if you can’t see the rest of him.

What does Krampus do in Phasmophobia?

Krampus is only a ghost model, meaning he’s essentially a skin for whichever ghost type he’s randomized as. This means all of his evidence, behavior, and patterns are not unique and reflect the ghost type that’s been selected.

Although it’s not a special ability, Krampus does have some special sound effects. You’ll sometimes hear jingling when he’s nearby as a fun festive sound for the holiday season. This can make it a bit easier to pinpoint his location so you can see this ghost model.

He’s certainly one of the spookiest ghosts around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Krampus is the only ghost model you can see around the four maps in the event, this can mess with certain ghost behaviors you might usually watch for. One example of this is the Obake, which usually shapeshifts into a different ghost model during a hunt.

Obakes will never shapeshift on Point Hope, Bleasdale Farmhouse, Maple Lodge Campsite, and 6 Tanglewood Drive as long as the Winter’s Jest event is active, so make sure you don’t let this factor lead to you choosing the wrong ghost type. Be extra careful while investigating during the event to ensure the static ghost model doesn’t lead you astray.

How long will Krampus be in Phasmophobia?

Krampus can be found from Dec. 12 to Dec. 31 in Phasmophobia. After the Winter’s Jest event ends, he’ll leave and all four holiday maps will go back to normal. No special ghost models from past events have ever returned, so there’s a good chance you’ll never be able to see Krampus again once this one ends.

