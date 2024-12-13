All Bleasdale Farmhouse Krampus Box locations for Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia

There are four maps you can investigate to participate in Phasmophobia’s Winter’s Jest event. One of these maps is Bleasdale Farmhouse, and it has quite a collection of Krampus Boxes waiting to be found.

Tracking down Krampus Boxes is a pretty daunting task since they can be easy to overlook. It’s a lot more doable when you know exactly where you should check for them, so here are all of the possible Krampus Box spawn locations around Bleasdale Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.

All Krampus Box locations at Bleasdale Farmhouse in Phasmophobia Winter’s Jest event

There are 10 Krampus Box spawn locations around Bleasdale Farmhouse for the Winter’s Jest event. On average, you’ll probably only find two or three in each contract, but it’s possible to find more or less depending on how lucky or unlucky you are. Since you never know how many you’re going to get, checking all of the possible spawn spots is the safest way to ensure you open as many as possible.

Location Explanation Image Office (first floor) Sitting on a stack of red presents on top of a chair in the office. Head through the front door and make an immediate left to access this area. Walk to the back left corner of the room to check the chair for a box. Hallway (first floor) On a present on top of an ottoman in the hallway. Starting at the front door, head straight into the living room, then left into the kitchen. Walk through the door at the other end and turn right after entering. The ottoman is right under the window. Bathroom (first floor) On a pile of snow in the bathroom on the first floor. Walk through the entryway and living room then turn left to enter the kitchen. Proceed through the door on the other side then make a sharp left to enter the bathroom. Head to the back wall to check the corner by the sink. Dining room (first floor) Sitting on the table in the dining room. Starting at the front door, head straight into the living room then left into the kitchen. Head right once you’re in the kitchen to find the dining room table. Garage (first floor) On the workbench in the garage. The easiest way to access this room is by heading left from the truck instead of entering this house through the front door. Continue left until you can turn right and enter through the side door. Walk over to the workbench in the left corner to check this spot. Bathroom (second floor) In the bathtub on the second floor. As soon as you enter this house, turn right to head upstairs. Walk straight ahead to enter the bathroom. Look left to find the bathtub. Master bedroom (second floor) Sitting on a pile of snow on the bed in the master bedroom. Turn right after entering this house to access the second floor. Start walking down the hallway and past the first door on your right. Enter the second door you come across, which is also the one right before the stairs. Head inside this room to find the bed right in the center. Child Bedroom (second floor) On the bed in the first children’s bedroom. Head right up the stairs from the front door and proceed all the way to the end of the hallway. Go through the door right by the stairs leading up to the attic. Walk to the middle of the room to check the bed for a box. Second child bedroom (second floor) On the desk in the second children’s bedroom. Go right up the stairs when you enter this house to access the second floor. Walk down the hallway then turn left at the end. Head though the second door on your right to enter this room. Check the desk up against the wall in this room for a Krampus Box. Attic (third floor) Sitting on top of a snowy stack of presents in the back of the attic. Turn right after entering the front door to head upstairs, walk down the hallway until you reach the next set of stairs, and go up them to find the attic. At the top of the stairs, turn left and walk straight to the back wall to find this spot.

