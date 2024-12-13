Forgot password
A krampus box sitting on a freezer next to a fridge popping open in phasmophobia.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Phasmophobia

All Point Hope Krampus Box locations for Winter's Jest event in Phasmophobia

Here are all of the possible spawn locations for Krampus Boxes around Point Hope in Phasmophobia
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 13, 2024 09:27 am

Point Hope has 10 terrifying floors you can explore in Phasmophobia despite being officially classified as a small map. It’s a tricky space to navigate in any investigation, especially when searching for Krampus Boxes in the Winter’s Jest event.

In addition to being quite large, Point Hope is also extremely cluttered, so it’s easy to accidentally miss the Krampus Boxes around the map. Your odds of finding them are much better if you know where to look, so here are all the possible Krampus Box spawn locations around Point Hope in Phasmophobia.

All Krampus Box locations at Point Hope in Phasmophobia Winter’s Jest event

A vibrant red krampus box popping open with confetti in phasmophobia.
There are some tricky ones to find on this map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 11 possible Krampus Box spawn locations throughout Point Hope for the Winter’s Jest event. You’ll never find all 10 spots filled with them, but checking each of the possible locations where one can appear is the best way to ensure you open all of them. Generally, you’ll find around two or three in each contract, but this number can be lower or higher depending on your luck.

LocationExplanationImage
Entryway (first floor)In the left corner of the entryway as soon as you enter the map. Head through the front door and look left to check this spot. A red jack-in-the-box with a goat head popping out of it and confetti flying around it in Phasmophobia.
Bathroom (first floor)On the toilet in the bathroom on the first floor. Turn left after entering this map and open the door to find the bathroom.a krampus box on a toilet in a bathroom in phasmophobia.
Living room (first floor)Sitting on the ground in front of the fireplace in the living room. Turn right after entering this map to find the living room, then look left to check near the fireplace.a krampus box in front of a fireplace in the living room in phasmophobia.
Living room (first floor)On a green couch in the living room. Make a right after entering Point Hope and look to your right in the living room to find this spot.a krampus box on a green couch in the living room in phasmophobia.
Kitchen (second floor)Sitting on the freezer in the kitchen. Head up to the second floor and walk over to the back of the room. Look to the right of the fridge to check the freezer for a box.a krampus box in a kitchen in phasmophobia.
Dining room (third floor)On a counter in the dining room. Walk up to the third floor and look left as soon as you enter. The box can be sitting on the counter that’s up against the stair railing in this room.a krampus box on a counter in the dining room in phasmophobia.
Games room (fourth floor)Sitting on the circular storage unit in the middle of the games room right above the Ouija Board that sometimes spawns here too. Walk up to the fourth floor and approach the middle of the room to check this area. The box blends in with all of the clutter quite well, so be sure to circle around the entire storage unit to find it.a krampus box in a games room in phasmophobia.
Bathroom (fifth floor)On the ground in front of the bathtub in the bathroom on the fifth floor. Head up to the fifth floor and open the door to enter the bathroom. Look down near the bathtub to check this spot. a krampus box on the floor by a bathtub in phasmophobia.
Master bedroom (sixth floor)Sitting on an ottoman at the end of the bed in the master bedroom. Make your way up to the sixth floor and open the door to enter this room. Walk straight up to the end of the bed to find the ottoman. a krampus box in a master bedroom in phasmophobia.
Child bedroom (seventh floor)Sitting on the boat-shaped bed in the child’s bedroom. Walk all the way up to the seventh floor and through the door to find the bright blue room. Head inside and check on top of the bed for a Krampus Box. a krampus box in a blue child bedroom in phasmophobia.
Storage room (ninth floor)On top of a box in the storage room. Make your way up to the ninth floor and look slightly right as soon as you reach the top of the stairs to check this spot. This one blends in with the environment quite well, so be sure to scan the boxes carefully to ensure you don’t miss it. a krampus box in a storage room in phasmophobia.

Point Hope is one of the best maps to explore to uncover Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia. While you’re there, be sure to tackle Lighthouse Keeper and Ferryman of the Drowned if you haven’t yet so you can unblock some exclusive ID Cards. You can also head over to other maps if you want to work on the winter event elsewhere, like Maple Lodge Campsite or 6 Tanglewood Drive.

