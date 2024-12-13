All Point Hope Krampus Box locations for Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia

Point Hope has 10 terrifying floors you can explore in Phasmophobia despite being officially classified as a small map. It’s a tricky space to navigate in any investigation, especially when searching for Krampus Boxes in the Winter’s Jest event.

In addition to being quite large, Point Hope is also extremely cluttered, so it’s easy to accidentally miss the Krampus Boxes around the map. Your odds of finding them are much better if you know where to look, so here are all the possible Krampus Box spawn locations around Point Hope in Phasmophobia.

All Krampus Box locations at Point Hope in Phasmophobia Winter’s Jest event

There are 11 possible Krampus Box spawn locations throughout Point Hope for the Winter’s Jest event. You’ll never find all 10 spots filled with them, but checking each of the possible locations where one can appear is the best way to ensure you open all of them. Generally, you’ll find around two or three in each contract, but this number can be lower or higher depending on your luck.

Location Explanation Image Entryway (first floor) In the left corner of the entryway as soon as you enter the map. Head through the front door and look left to check this spot. Bathroom (first floor) On the toilet in the bathroom on the first floor. Turn left after entering this map and open the door to find the bathroom. Living room (first floor) Sitting on the ground in front of the fireplace in the living room. Turn right after entering this map to find the living room, then look left to check near the fireplace. Living room (first floor) On a green couch in the living room. Make a right after entering Point Hope and look to your right in the living room to find this spot. Kitchen (second floor) Sitting on the freezer in the kitchen. Head up to the second floor and walk over to the back of the room. Look to the right of the fridge to check the freezer for a box. Dining room (third floor) On a counter in the dining room. Walk up to the third floor and look left as soon as you enter. The box can be sitting on the counter that’s up against the stair railing in this room. Games room (fourth floor) Sitting on the circular storage unit in the middle of the games room right above the Ouija Board that sometimes spawns here too. Walk up to the fourth floor and approach the middle of the room to check this area. The box blends in with all of the clutter quite well, so be sure to circle around the entire storage unit to find it. Bathroom (fifth floor) On the ground in front of the bathtub in the bathroom on the fifth floor. Head up to the fifth floor and open the door to enter the bathroom. Look down near the bathtub to check this spot. Master bedroom (sixth floor) Sitting on an ottoman at the end of the bed in the master bedroom. Make your way up to the sixth floor and open the door to enter this room. Walk straight up to the end of the bed to find the ottoman. Child bedroom (seventh floor) Sitting on the boat-shaped bed in the child’s bedroom. Walk all the way up to the seventh floor and through the door to find the bright blue room. Head inside and check on top of the bed for a Krampus Box. Storage room (ninth floor) On top of a box in the storage room. Make your way up to the ninth floor and look slightly right as soon as you reach the top of the stairs to check this spot. This one blends in with the environment quite well, so be sure to scan the boxes carefully to ensure you don’t miss it.

Point Hope is one of the best maps to explore to uncover Easter eggs and secrets in Phasmophobia. While you’re there, be sure to tackle Lighthouse Keeper and Ferryman of the Drowned if you haven’t yet so you can unblock some exclusive ID Cards. You can also head over to other maps if you want to work on the winter event elsewhere, like Maple Lodge Campsite or 6 Tanglewood Drive.

