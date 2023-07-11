How to use Tarot Cards in Phasmophobia

The Cursed Possessions in Phasmophobia can be extremely rewarding if you manage to find them on the map. However, the Tarot Cards easily take the cake when it comes to the rewards they offer. The only caveat is the risks are equally high when using them. The Tarot Cards in Phasmophobia is a deck of 10 cards, and each card has a different effect that activates when players use them. These effects can either be extremely useful for you and your teammates or become an immediate detriment when you’re ghost-hunting.

Using Tarot Cards in Phasmophobia

As the Tarot Cards are one of the Cursed Possessions in Phasmophobia, you will only be able to find them on the map if it is the chosen Cursed Possession for your session. Only one Cursed Possession can spawn in a single lobby and the chosen one will spawn in a random location in one of the 10 areas on the map.

If your session does spawn Tarot Cards, you can pick up the deck using the Use key and you will draw one of 10 cards at random. When you draw your card, its effect will take place, which is either a great or horrible thing.

The 10 Tarot Cards and their effects are as follows:

Death – A Ghost Hunt begins

Devil – A Ghost Even begins

Fool – Can either repeat the previous effect or have no effect at all. If you draw a Tarot Card when a Ghost Hunt is occurring, you will always draw the Fool

Hangman – Kills the player that draws the card

Hermit – Stops all ghost activity for a brief period. The Ghost will stay in its location during this time

Moon – Sanity is reduced to zero percent

Priestess – A random dead teammate will spawn back in

Sun – Sanity is increased to 100 percent

Tower – A random Ghost Event occurs

Wheel of Fortune – The card will either burn green or red. If it burns green, players gain 25 percent Sanity. If it burns red, players lose 25 percent Sanity

Obviously, the worst Tarot Card you can pull is the Hangman. Aside from that card, though, the rest of them don’t pose too much of a threat to your current session. Of course, some of them are certainly high risk, high reward, so you better hope the Phasmophobia gods grant you favor when you draw your next Tarot Card.

