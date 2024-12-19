Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player wearing candy cane red and white minnie ears taking a picture with five Festive Fish on a table in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Disney
General

All Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to catch them

They're fairly tricky to find, so here's how to catch all five Christmas Festive Fish in DDV.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 19, 2024 09:14 am

The annual Gift of Giving event is underway in Disney Dreamlight Valley with plenty of festive tasks for you to complete. One of the hidden quests in this event tasks you to find and catch a collection of Festive Fish.

Recommended Videos

All of the Festive Fish are fairly difficult to find, but catching them is a must if you want to complete all parts of the special winter holiday event. You also get a special prize for doing so, so here are all Festive Fish and how to catch them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Table of contents

All Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player taking a picture with a red and green bubble spot in a river in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Festive Fish are fairly rare creatures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five Festive Fish you can find swimming around the valley. Each of the five can be found in a specific biome and a couple of them can only be caught in certain conditions, so here’s what you need to know about catching each one.

FishAppearanceLocationCondition requirements
Festive AnglerfishA Festive Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Forgotten LandsCan only be caught between 6pm and 5am.
Festive BassA Festive Bass in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Peaceful MeadowCan be caught at any time of day and in any weather.
Festive FuguA Festive Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Dazzle BeachCan only be caught when it’s raining.
Festive SquidA Festive Squid in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Glade of TrustCan be caught at any time of day and in any weather.
Festive SalmonA Festive Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.Sunlit PlateauCan be caught at any time of day and in any weather.

How to catch Christmas Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can catch Festive Fish from special red and green bubble spots throughout the valley. They only appear in these unique ripple spots and cannot be fished out of still water, white bubble spots, blue bubble spots, or gold bubble spots.

Only one of each type of Festive Fish can be caught during the Gift of Giving event. Unlike regular fishing, bringing along a fishing companion has no chance of granting you additional Fish, but you can still get a friendship boost if you have an ally at your side while fishing.

How to complete Even Fish Are Festive in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To finish the Even Fish Are Festive duty in DDV, you need to catch all five special Festive Fish including a Festive Bass, Festive Salmon, Festive Squid, Festive Fugu, and Festive Anglerfish. This duty is complete as soon as you catch all five for the first time, so if you participated in this event previously, you may already have it done.

The process for catching Festive Fish is the same as regular fishing except you’re only hunting for red and green bubble spots. Once you find a holiday-colored fishing spot, all you need to do is fish at that spot until you successfully catch whichever Festive Fish is home to that biome.

A player dressed in a festive red outfit holding a fishing rod next to a red and green ripple spot in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Look for the red and green bubble spots to find the Fish you’re after. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you can only catch one of each special holiday Fish, there’s only one red and green ripple spot within each of the biomes that contain them. It might take you a bit of searching to find the right spot, especially in the larger areas that have lots of fishable water like the Dazzle Beach and the Peaceful Meadow regions.

This task is fairly easy for the Festive Bass, Festive Salmon, and Festive Squid, but for the Festive Fugu and Festive Anglerfish, you have to consider the special conditions that are required to catch them successfully. They can be a bit tougher to acquire because of this.

The Festive Fugu functions just like the regular Fugu and can only be caught in the Dazzle Beach biome while it’s raining. This means that to catch this fish, all you can do is continuously load up DDV until it randomly decides to rain. Luck plays a massive role in how easy or hard this one is to catch since rain is completely random. When it does rain, be sure to run straight to the beach and scour the ocean to find the elusive Festive Fugu.

The regular Anglerfish is already difficult to catch, and its festive counterpart is perhaps even tougher to find. The Festive Anglerfish can only be found in the Forgotten Lands biome between 6pm and 5am in your local timezone. This means you have to log on decently late or quite early to acquire one.

A purple and blue Anglerfish with a mistletoe on its head in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Two of the Festive Fish are very tough to catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finishing this quest unlocks the Santa Hat item. It’s a hat you can dress your character in and it cannot be obtained through any other means. There’s a limited amount of holiday clothing you can acquire, so this duty is certainly worth finishing if you’re interested in holiday attire.

How to use Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Festive Fish have no special additional use. Their core purpose is to allow you to finish the Even Fish are Festive task. After this, you can use them to cook recipes or store them away if you want to keep them as a special prize from the event.

If you put your Festive Fish in any regular chest around the valley, there’s a chance you may accidentally end up cooking them if you autofill your recipes. To avoid this, consider either placing your Festive Fish on a table or on the ground around the valley. You can also store them inside one of the chests in Mickey’s secret room within the Dream Castle if you don’t want to display them since items in these chests aren’t automatically pulled for cooking.

There’s still plenty to do for the holiday season after you’re done catching all five Festive Fish. Next, you might work on crafting the secret snowman or tackling all Frost & Fairies Star Path duties.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin