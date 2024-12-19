All Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to catch them

The annual Gift of Giving event is underway in Disney Dreamlight Valley with plenty of festive tasks for you to complete. One of the hidden quests in this event tasks you to find and catch a collection of Festive Fish.

All of the Festive Fish are fairly difficult to find, but catching them is a must if you want to complete all parts of the special winter holiday event. You also get a special prize for doing so, so here are all Festive Fish and how to catch them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Festive Fish are fairly rare creatures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five Festive Fish you can find swimming around the valley. Each of the five can be found in a specific biome and a couple of them can only be caught in certain conditions, so here’s what you need to know about catching each one.

Fish Appearance Location Condition requirements Festive Anglerfish Forgotten Lands Can only be caught between 6pm and 5am. Festive Bass Peaceful Meadow Can be caught at any time of day and in any weather. Festive Fugu Dazzle Beach Can only be caught when it’s raining. Festive Squid Glade of Trust Can be caught at any time of day and in any weather. Festive Salmon Sunlit Plateau Can be caught at any time of day and in any weather.

How to catch Christmas Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can catch Festive Fish from special red and green bubble spots throughout the valley. They only appear in these unique ripple spots and cannot be fished out of still water, white bubble spots, blue bubble spots, or gold bubble spots.

Only one of each type of Festive Fish can be caught during the Gift of Giving event. Unlike regular fishing, bringing along a fishing companion has no chance of granting you additional Fish, but you can still get a friendship boost if you have an ally at your side while fishing.

How to complete Even Fish Are Festive in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To finish the Even Fish Are Festive duty in DDV, you need to catch all five special Festive Fish including a Festive Bass, Festive Salmon, Festive Squid, Festive Fugu, and Festive Anglerfish. This duty is complete as soon as you catch all five for the first time, so if you participated in this event previously, you may already have it done.

The process for catching Festive Fish is the same as regular fishing except you’re only hunting for red and green bubble spots. Once you find a holiday-colored fishing spot, all you need to do is fish at that spot until you successfully catch whichever Festive Fish is home to that biome.

Look for the red and green bubble spots to find the Fish you’re after. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you can only catch one of each special holiday Fish, there’s only one red and green ripple spot within each of the biomes that contain them. It might take you a bit of searching to find the right spot, especially in the larger areas that have lots of fishable water like the Dazzle Beach and the Peaceful Meadow regions.

This task is fairly easy for the Festive Bass, Festive Salmon, and Festive Squid, but for the Festive Fugu and Festive Anglerfish, you have to consider the special conditions that are required to catch them successfully. They can be a bit tougher to acquire because of this.

The Festive Fugu functions just like the regular Fugu and can only be caught in the Dazzle Beach biome while it’s raining. This means that to catch this fish, all you can do is continuously load up DDV until it randomly decides to rain. Luck plays a massive role in how easy or hard this one is to catch since rain is completely random. When it does rain, be sure to run straight to the beach and scour the ocean to find the elusive Festive Fugu.

The regular Anglerfish is already difficult to catch, and its festive counterpart is perhaps even tougher to find. The Festive Anglerfish can only be found in the Forgotten Lands biome between 6pm and 5am in your local timezone. This means you have to log on decently late or quite early to acquire one.

Two of the Festive Fish are very tough to catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finishing this quest unlocks the Santa Hat item. It’s a hat you can dress your character in and it cannot be obtained through any other means. There’s a limited amount of holiday clothing you can acquire, so this duty is certainly worth finishing if you’re interested in holiday attire.

How to use Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Festive Fish have no special additional use. Their core purpose is to allow you to finish the Even Fish are Festive task. After this, you can use them to cook recipes or store them away if you want to keep them as a special prize from the event.

If you put your Festive Fish in any regular chest around the valley, there’s a chance you may accidentally end up cooking them if you autofill your recipes. To avoid this, consider either placing your Festive Fish on a table or on the ground around the valley. You can also store them inside one of the chests in Mickey’s secret room within the Dream Castle if you don’t want to display them since items in these chests aren’t automatically pulled for cooking.

There’s still plenty to do for the holiday season after you’re done catching all five Festive Fish. Next, you might work on crafting the secret snowman or tackling all Frost & Fairies Star Path duties.

