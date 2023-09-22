Who is the woman from the willow in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

She probably won't be happy to see you.

The player looking at their pirate parrot on their hand while standing in front of the willow tree.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Haunted Holiday Star Path is the most confusing path that has been featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley yet because it has several vague tasks designed to test how well you know the residents of the valley.

There are 80 unique tasks you’ll have to complete to finish the entirety of this Star Path, with one of them being to have a chat with the woman from the willow. You probably can’t think of any character with just this description to go off, so you might need some help figuring out what needs to be done.

How to chat with the woman from the willow in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The chat with the woman from the willow Haunted Holiday Star Path task can be completed by having two daily discussions with Mother Gothel. The Tangled antagonist resides within the giant willow tree sitting directly in the center of the Glade of Trust biome, so she is the woman from the willow for this task.

The player taking a selfie with Mother Gothel.
Her daily conversations are usually quite backhanded and sassy. Screenshot via Dot Esports

It will take you at least two days to complete this task. Every Disney Dreamlight Valley character only has one daily discussion available per day, so you’ll have to talk with her once and then wait until the next day to converse again.

Time is based on your actual time zone, so it must become the next day for you before you can initiate the second talk. Even though you might want to finish this task as quickly as possible, time travel is a game-breaking feature in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it’s always best to just wait instead.

Related
Disney Dreamlight Valley players have an amazing idea for making traveling easier
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Is Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle worth it?

Once you have had two discussions with Mother Gothel, you’ll receive 20 lollipop tokens to spend on the Haunted Holiday Star Path. This is the highest amount any one task will grant you, so this is a great task to complete for tokens since it just requires a bit of patience and minimal effort.

About the author
Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay