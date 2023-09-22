Who is the woman from the willow in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Haunted Holiday Star Path is the most confusing path that has been featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley yet because it has several vague tasks designed to test how well you know the residents of the valley.

There are 80 unique tasks you’ll have to complete to finish the entirety of this Star Path, with one of them being to have a chat with the woman from the willow. You probably can’t think of any character with just this description to go off, so you might need some help figuring out what needs to be done.

How to chat with the woman from the willow in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The chat with the woman from the willow Haunted Holiday Star Path task can be completed by having two daily discussions with Mother Gothel. The Tangled antagonist resides within the giant willow tree sitting directly in the center of the Glade of Trust biome, so she is the woman from the willow for this task.

Her daily conversations are usually quite backhanded and sassy. Screenshot via Dot Esports

It will take you at least two days to complete this task. Every Disney Dreamlight Valley character only has one daily discussion available per day, so you’ll have to talk with her once and then wait until the next day to converse again.

Time is based on your actual time zone, so it must become the next day for you before you can initiate the second talk. Even though you might want to finish this task as quickly as possible, time travel is a game-breaking feature in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it’s always best to just wait instead.

Once you have had two discussions with Mother Gothel, you’ll receive 20 lollipop tokens to spend on the Haunted Holiday Star Path. This is the highest amount any one task will grant you, so this is a great task to complete for tokens since it just requires a bit of patience and minimal effort.

