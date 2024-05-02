The player taking a picture with Daisy Duck in the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to complete You Have Mail! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You unlock a new character and building in this quest.
To get Daisy Duck and the Boutique in your village, you have to complete the You Have Mail! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This quest has a lot of parts to it and some of them are pretty tricky, which means you might need some guidance getting through it.

Finishing this quest is pretty important if you want to unlock both an essential villager to befriend and a building that grants you access to new rewards. Because of this, you need to know how to complete You Have Mail! in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock You Have Mail! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The You Have Mail! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Daisy Duck is ready to return to the valley.

The You Have Mail! quest is automatically added to your list of tasks to complete as soon as you have a high enough friendship with Mickey Mouse. The exact friendship level you need with him is unknown, so your best bet is to keep building your relationship until it appears.

How to complete the You Have Mail! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the the You Have Mail! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are four main objectives you need to finish throughout this quest.

Start this quest by talking with Mickey Mouse, who lets you know Daisy Duck is ready to move back into the valley. She needs a house to live in, though, which means you need to build one for her.

The player taking a picture with Daisy Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Daisy is the central character in this quest.

How to build Daisy Duck’s house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can build Daisy Duck’s house by placing the markers for it down from the furniture menu and paying Scrooge McDuck 20,000 Star Coins to purchase it. Her house can go anywhere around the main valley or over on Eternity Isle if you have A Rift in Time.

As soon as you give Scrooge McDuck the required amount of Star Coins, Daisy Duck’s house appears right away followed by a cutscene where she arrives at the Plaza Wishing Well. Talk with Daisy then join her in her new home to find a miniature building inside. This building is the Boutique, which you now need to make an Elixir for so you can return it to its proper size.

How to make Wonderland Amplification Elixir in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Wonderland Amplification Elixir can be crafted at any crafting station with:

  • Three Dream Shards
  • Five Carrots
  • Three Topaz
  • Three White Daisy
The Wonderland Amplification Elixir in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It's easy enough to make.

After you have this item made, open your inventory and use it to apply the Elixir to your Royal Watering Can. Head back to Daisy Duck’s so you can work on unlocking the Boutique.

How to get the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Boutique can be unlocked by watering it with your Royal Watering Can to help it grow to the right size and placing it outside in the valley so you can access it. As long as you used the Wonderland Amplification Elixir in your inventory, you can water the Boutique as you would water any crop to initiate the growing process.

After the miniature building has been watered, interact with it to add it to your inventory. Head outside and place it through the furniture menu wherever you want it to be set up. This building is pretty large, so if your valley is packed with items, you might need to do some rearranging before you can place it.

The player watering the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Not even Woody and Buzz Lightyear can fit in this small building.

After you get the Boutique placed in your valley, head inside to talk with Daisy Duck. The Boutique acts like Scrooge McDuck’s shop, so she’ll always appear inside for you to talk with her as needed since she runs it.

Daisy Duck asks you to set up one of your own Touch of Magic designs in the shop for all to see. Choose any of the mannequins on the main floor or a future pedestal to place any design you’ve created.

Once you have an original design down, it’s time to attempt your very first Boutique Challenge in the final part of the You Have Mail! quest.

How to complete a Boutique Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete a Boutique Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to talk with Daisy Duck, learn the requirements, and create a scene that meets them on the stage inside the Boutique. She has a new challenge available for you to attempt each day and every one of them works pretty similarly to DreamSnaps challenges.

As soon as you meet the requirements of Daisy Duck’s first Boutique Challenge and let her know you’re done, the You Have Mail! quest officially concludes. Finishing this quest gets you 500 friendship with Daisy Duck in addition to adding her and the Boutique to the valley.

