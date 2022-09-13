Where to find Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers players an expansive world filled with content and gameplay to get lost in. One of the most essential aspects of this gameplay is gathering important resources.

The kind of resources players will need to obtain range depending on what they are required for. Players may sometimes need to gather food assets like shrimp or many vegetables for Ratatouille, while other times they may need crafting or quest supplies like fiber and rope or precious Iron Ingots.

Another important resource players may find themselves needing is Dream Shards. This is one of the rarest and most difficult items to obtain in Disney Dreamlight Valley with a low drop rate, but luckily Gameloft has released a statement confirming it plans to fix this issue in a future update.

For now, players will simply have to hope they are lucky and do all they can to farm the necessary Dream Shards. Players should also have started Disney Dreamlight Valley with a solid amount of Dream Shards as they should have received some from Gameloft in their mailboxes as compensation for the ongoing low drop rate issue.

How to get Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dream Shards can technically be found anywhere around Dreamlight Valley across all of the different biomes but may only be obtained through two specific methods. They are also quite a rare item with a very low chance of dropping and no way to guarantee that you get one.

The primary method for obtaining Dream Shards is through removing Night Thorns. These are pesky weeds that will continuously respawn on a daily basis. This means players seeking to obtain Night Shards will want to always be on the lookout for Night Thorns that they can then magically remove and consistently keep at this method daily for the best chances of obtaining Dream Shards.

Those who have just started out playing Disney Dreamlight Valley will also find they are much easier to obtain at the beginning of the game since Night Thorns cover most terrain across all of the biomes. Each time players unlock a new biome, they will once more have a plethora of Night Thorns that need to be removed.

The only other way to currently obtain Dream Shards is through feeding various critters scattered throughout Dreamlight Valley their favorite foods. Just like with Night Thorns, players still have a low chance of receiving a Dream Shard and will simply have to hope they are lucky.

In addition to simply needing luck, the other caveat with this method is that each critter can only be fed once per day. Players will want to make sure they are feeding each animal in every biome their favorite food, otherwise they will lose any chance of receiving a Dream Shard from that creature for a full day.

How to use Dream Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you are lucky enough to obtain Dream Shards, you may be wondering what exactly you can do with them. Dream Shards have a few different purposes, but one is far more important than the rest.

Five Dream Shards can be combined to create Dreamlight at a crafting station. Dreamlight can then be spent to unlock new biomes for players to explore or new realms for players to visit to recruit new Disney characters.

One Dream Shard plus five Night Shards can be combined to create a Purified Night Shard. This item can be gifted to residents of Dreamlight Valley for a massive friendship boost.

The most important use for Dream Shards is that they will sometimes be a required quest item, especially for completing quests that allow players to move forward in the storyline.

Because of how low the drop rate for Dream Shards currently is, players should not spend them on crafting and instead save them for quests for the time being. Players who do spend them on crafting may later regret it since they might find themselves unable to progress further in Disney Dreamlight Valley due to the extremely low drop rate.