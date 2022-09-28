In most games where players are able to befriend the residents of the setting they are living in, residents have a favorite gift that doesn’t change, and is of high value, or difficult to obtain. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, that works a little differently.

Players have been having a hard time finding the Valley residents’ favorite gifts, but it is actually quite easy to figure out what they want. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, instead of each character having one loved gift and some others that are just neutral, each resident has a rotating set of gifts per day. There are three loved gifts per day that players can bring characters, and they’re not always hard to find.

Each gift will give extra stars to that character. Players can gift all three loved items to that character and receive extra stars each time. Although running around in the Valley is likely the quickest way to get to level 10 with a character, if you happen to have the three things in your inventory that they want, it’s a quick way to get a boost.

How to find the favorite gifts for Disney Dreamlight Valley characters

The game makes it super easy to find what your residents want. Head to the Collection screen in your menu and click on Characters. Then, hover over the character you want to give gifts to. If you click the character, it will take you to their rewards instead of showing the gifts, but simply click on them again and it will take you back to the screen that shows their gifts of the day.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Players can also see what level that character is and what the hangout bonus is. Favorite gifts of the day aren’t always hard to get, sometimes it simply requires players to bring a flower or an easy-to-make meal. Other times, it will require a gem, a rare fish, or a complicated food item.

Usually, there is at least one easy gift per character, so players shouldn’t have a terribly hard time getting to know the characters of Disney Dreamlight Valley with a little bit of effort and some hints from their character screen.