How to make Ranch Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley gives players a plethora of unique and engaging activities to choose from, such as doing quests for their favorite Disney characters, mining ores, or harvesting crops. Another enjoyable activity in Disney Dreamlight Valley is cooking. But gathering the needed ingredients and putting it all together on a stove can be a bit tricky if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

A great meal to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Ranch Salad, a five-star dish that will give you loads of energy once consumed. If you’re interested in making Ranch Salad for yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Ranch Salad

Making Ranch Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires five different ingredients:

One Lettuce

One Pepper

One Corn

One Tomato

One Onion

All of the ingredients can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall, but you’ll have to travel to three different locations of his stall to gather everything needed to make Ranch Salad. Lettuce will be the easiest to get your hands on. Head over to Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadows and purchase the ingredient.

The next two locations are a bit more difficult to reach, requiring Dreamlight to unlock them. To purchase Tomatoes and Corn, you’ll need access to Dazzle Beach, which will cost you 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Once again, just head to Goofy’s Stall and purchase the two ingredients.

The final two ingredients can be found at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor, which will cost you 3,000 Dreamlight to enter. The two foods you’re looking for are Onions and Peppers.

Once you’ve gathered all of the necessary ingredients, find your nearest stove and start cooking. Toss in one Lettuce, Pepper, Corn, Tomato, and Onion to make a Ranch Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.