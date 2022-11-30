There’s never a dull moment in Disney Dreamlight Valley thanks to the wide variety of exciting activities to do. You can mine ores, create your own garden, or even complete quests for your favorite Disney characters.

Another entertaining activity you can do in Disney Dreamlight Valley is cooking. This amazing task will have you traveling around the world of Gameloft’s life sim gathering ingredients and making delicious dishes that you can consume for energy, sell for Star Coins, or gift to one of the many Disney characters to increase your friendship. But with over 160 recipes to discover, choosing your next dish can be a daunting task.

If you’re interested in a somewhat easy-to-make four-star dish, then look no further than the wonderful Creamy Soup.

Here’s what you need to know to make this Disney Dreamlight Valley dish.

How to make Creamy Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Creamy Soup requires the following four ingredients to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

One Milk

One Potato

One of any Vegetable

One of any Spice

Milk can be easily purchased from Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Milk and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, “A Restaurant Makeover,” which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

Getting your hands on Potato will be the most difficult of the four ingredients. You’ll first need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight, then unlock the Forgotten Lands for 15,000 Dreamlight, and finally, you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall there. Once all three of these tasks are completed you can purchase Potatoes from Goofy.

You can also choose to purchase Potato seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands, but you’ll have to wait a while for your plant to grow.

The last two ingredients are much less specific than the previous ones.

You can purchase most vegetables or their seeds from any of Goofy’s Stalls located in every biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As for spice, the easiest ones to get will likely be Oregano or Basil, which can both be harvested from wild plants found all over the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, respectively.

Once you’ve gathered up all of the necessary ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal to cook up a delicious Creamy Soup in Dreamlight Valley. The dish can be sold for a nice 576 Star Coins or you can choose to consume it for 1,138 energy.