An image of the new Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card, which is the companies most expensive GPU ever.
Image via Nvidia.
Category:
Hardware
General

Nvidia GeForce RTX Blackwell 5090 revealed: Release date, cost, and specs

Looking for an upgrade? Here is everything to know about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|

Published: Jan 6, 2025 10:51 pm

Following the Nvidia CES keynote, we finally have official information on the latest Nvidia graphics cards. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, dressed in his signature leather jacket, finally unveiled the RTX Blackwell 5000 series, which includes a total of six different GPUs at varying price points.

Included in the RTX 5000 series is the Nvidia GeForce RTX Blackwell 5090, the company’s most powerful and expensive card they’ve ever released. If you’re in the market and are looking to upgrade your computer’s graphics card, here’s everything you need to know about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090.

Table of contents

Nvidia GeForce RTX Blackwell 5090 release date

An image of the Blackwell chip within the 5000 series GPU.
When can you get your hands on this tech? Image via Nvidia.

Now that the card has been officially announced, we know that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 releases sometime during January. The graphics card will be available online and in stores, but it will most likely be difficult to get your hands on one right when it is released.

You can get notified when the card goes on sale on Nvidia’s website.

How much does the Nvidia 5090 cost?

An image from Nvidia's CES Livestream that showcases the pricing for all of the 5000 series prices.
There are a total of four graphics cards within the 5000 series. Image via Nvidia

The Nvidia GeForce RTX Blackwell 5090 costs a whopping $1,999, which is the company’s most expensive launch ever. However, there are three other cards in the 5000 series that have different technical specifications. Since each card is not made equal, they have differing levels of affordability.

Here is a table that breaks down the pricing of all the Nvidia 5000 series graphics cards:

Graphics CardPrice
RTX 5090$1,999
RTX 5080$999
RTX 5070 Ti$749
RTX 5070$549

All Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 specs

An image of the technical component inside the Nvidia 5000 series graphics cards.
The 5000 series is brimming with the latest tech. Image via Nvidia.

Alongside the announcement, Nvidia has revealed the technical specifications of all their new 5000 series graphics cards. As the most expensive of the bunch, it’s no surprise that the RTX 5090 has the highest technical specifications out of any Nvidia GPU.

The RTX 5090 features a staggering 21,760 cores, which are responsible for computation. The 5090 is also Nvidia’s first graphics card with 32 gigabytes of RAM, running at a speed of 28 gigabytes per second. This allows users to run multiple programs at once without worrying about lag or memory issues.

The memory interface, commonly known as the bus, is 512-bit, so there are plenty of connections for processing speed. Finally, the card requires about 575 watts of power, which may overwhelm some systems that run on 850-watt power supply units.

To top it all off, the 5000 series has two fans built into the graphics card, making airflow a breeze. The card also has three slots for water cooling, ensuring that your system will never overheat.

If you’re interested in purchasing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, then here is a table that compares its specs with the 4090:

ModelCoresMemoryMemory SpeedMemory Interface / BusPower
RTX 509021,76032 GB28 Gbps512-bit575W
RTX 409016,38424 GB21 Gbps384-bit450W

These specs make the 5090 outshine all other graphics cards previously released by Nvidia, and the other cards within the 5000 series. However, just because a card has top-tier technical specifications doesn’t mean it’s the best choice for your setup. For example, the RTX 5070 allegedly brings the same level of performance as the 4090 at a significantly cheaper price.

Should I upgrade to the Nvidia 5090?

An image of the GPU Blackwell Chip inside the 5000 series GPUs. This chip is powered by AI.
Does your system need an upgrade? Image via Nvidia.

If you’re a serious gamer or spend a lot of time doing intensive work on your computer, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is an incredibly powerful upgrade to your system. However, the card’s sky-high price and powerful components should dissuade certain customers from upgrading.

The RTX 5090 is made for hardcore gamers, editors, and streamers who want to have the best of the best when it comes to performance. The technical specifications within the 5090 are astounding, capable run the most intensive modern video games and processing systems with the utmost ease. However, you’ll have to fork over a pretty penny if you need this top-tier performance.

While the 5090 is certainly a massive upgrade, there are a few things you should look out for. Most notably, many casual gamers and computer users don’t need the best GPU on the market. Most games run comfortably on 4000 series graphics cards, reaching well over 144 frames per second. While a flashy new upgrade may sound fun, you should consider if your system is already powerful enough for the time being.

Furthermore, the 5090 requires a staggering 575W of power. If you have an 850-watt power supply unit, you may need to upgrade to accommodate the massive amount of power the 5090 needs to function. The same can be said for seriously outdated motherboards, as the card requires modern connections to function.

Overall, the decision to purchase the RTX 5090 comes down to how much you are willing to spend for top-of-the-line performance, and if you even need that level of power within your computer. The RTX 5090 is a premium graphics card designed to bring the highest levels of performance to customers willing to fork over a hefty sum in exchange. If you can’t afford the RTX 5090, lower-tier graphics cards with the 4000 or 5000 series will still serve you just fine.

Author
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
John is a graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles and wields a degree in English. He is constantly staying up to date on the latest and greatest games, and has been writing about gaming for over a year now. When he is not playing games, he can be found reading sci-fi and fantasy books or working on ceramics.