Is Stimulation Clicker the next Infinite Craft? The newest game from Neal.fun, explained

Neal.fun came out with a new browser game, and this time it’s directed at the highly stimulated internet users. Stimulation Clicker works similarly to Cookie Clicker, but the more you click, the more things will appear on your screen to stimulate you.

Recommended Videos

Unlike Infinite Craft, Stimulation Clicker doesn’t require any logic or any thinking—on the contrary. The objective is to create as much stimulation as possible to the point you can’t even think. This game is a nod to the recent trend of consuming a lot of content at the same time, such as watching a video with a clip of subway surfers on the bottom, or listening to a podcast or an ASMR video while doing other things.

How to play Stimulation Clicker

It’s as simple as possible to start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You just have to access the Stimulation Clicker website and click on the button to start playing it. As you click and get stimulation points, you can use those points to buy things that will be added to your screen and will grant more stimulation points and stimulation for you.

The first thing you can buy is a Bouncing DVD icon to automatically generate stimulation points, then you can add a Subway Surfers video, a mukbang ASMR video, a slime video, the lofi girl, a true crime podcast, a hydraulic press, and so on. All the tropes of hyperstimulation can be added to the screen as you collect stimulation points.

You can upgrade the buttons, the cursor, add other buttons, add loot boxes, Duolingo trivia, and everything will loop, occuping a place in the screen that will slowly get cramped with the things you added while sounds will play on top of each other, creating a stimulating monster.

Is Stimulation Clicker the next Infinite Craft?

No, we don’t believe Stimulation Clicker is the next Infinite Craft because of how uncomfortable it becomes the more you play the game and because there is no incentive to keep playing and discovering things. We don’t recommend this game for those with visual and auditory hypersensitivity, or some on the autism spectrum, for example.

It’s an interesting concept, for sure, and comments on how the newer generation consumes media nowadays, taking it to the extreme. The options for generating stimulation points automatically are funny and since you can’t see everything you can add, curiosity about those items and how long you can stand everything might keep you playing for longer.

You’ll have to start over if you close the tab, and it was necessary for me after some time playing it. It will definitely make you appreciate more the silence and quiet times.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy